Don't miss these Amazon offers on air purifiers; Get 3-hour delivery in Delhi

The air has started to feel heavier, the skyline looks smudged, and even your morning selfies seem to have a grey filter built in. Delhi’s familiar winter haze is back, and so is the scramble for cleaner air indoors. Thankfully, Amazon’s latest air purifier deals make it easier to breathe easy, literally. With discounts on trusted brands and three-hour delivery across Delhi, you can have fresher air before your next tea break. From compact bedroom purifiers to full-room powerhouses, these offers are your quick fix for clearer air and calmer lungs this season.

Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1
Coway Airmega AIM (AP-0623B) Air Purifier For Home, Cleans Upto 355 Sq.Ft, Longest Filter Life 8500Hrs (Approx. 1.5-2 Yrs), Kills Virus & PM 0.01 With 99.999% Efficiency, 7Yrs Motor Warranty, White
Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home| Real Time AQI Display | Covers upto 300 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Viruses,Allergens,Dust and PM2.5 |HEPA Filter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs | Ideal for Bedrooms
Philips Smart Air Purifier Ac1711 - Purifies Rooms Up To 36 M² - Removes 99.97% Of Pollen,Allergies Dust And, Hepa Filter, Ideal For Bedrooms.
LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier For Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 Truehepa Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, (2 Years Warranty), White

If your living room feels more like a smog chamber, the Honeywell Air Touch V1 is your quiet superhero. It tackles smoke, dust, pollen, and pet dander without breaking a sweat. With a triple-layer defence system and 99.99% purification efficiency, it’s practically allergic to pollution. Sleek enough for any modern home, this purifier is the easiest way to turn city air into something close to breathable.

Specifications Filtration 3-in-1 – Pre-filter, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon Efficiency Removes 99.99% pollutants and allergens Coverage Suitable for home and office spaces Pollutant Removal Pet dander, smoke, dust, and pollen Design Compact and energy-efficient build

This one’s for those who mean business about clean air. The Coway Airmega AIM runs quietly but purifies with military precision. Covering 355 sq. ft., it traps viruses and even PM 0.01, particles smaller than most filters can dream of. With an 8,500-hour filter life and a seven-year motor warranty, it’s not just a purifier, it’s a long-term breathing partner.

Specifications Coverage Area Up to 355 sq. ft. Filter Life 8,500 hours (approx. 1.5–2 years) Efficiency Removes PM 0.01 with 99.999% accuracy Warranty 7 years on motor Design Compact white body with quiet operation

Philips AC0920 reports back with real-time AQI updates, like a loyal weather app for your living room. Covering up to 300 sq. ft., it quietly clears dust, viruses, and PM2.5 with 99.97% efficiency. Compact yet powerful, it’s ideal for bedrooms where you want cleaner air without the whirring noise. Smart, sleek, and sleep-friendly, this one’s a keeper.

Specifications Coverage Area Up to 300 sq. ft. Filter Type HEPA filter Efficiency Removes 99.97% of viruses, allergens, and dust Filter Life Up to 9,000 hours Features Real-time AQI display

Think of the Philips AC1711 as your bedroom’s personal bouncer, no dust, pollen, or allergen gets past it. Designed for rooms up to 36 m², it quietly creates a cleaner, calmer atmosphere. The HEPA filter removes 99.97% of irritants, perfect for those who wake up sneezing. Smart, minimalist, and effective, it’s ideal for anyone who wants fresher air with zero fuss.

Specifications Coverage Area Up to 36 m² Filtration HEPA filter Efficiency Removes 99.97% of pollen, dust, and allergens Usage Ideal for bedrooms Design Sleek, smart, and noise-free

Small but mighty, the LEVOIT Core Mini is perfect for cosy corners, work desks, or bedside tables. It filters dust, smoke, and pollen with impressive precision and even has a fragrance sponge for a light scent boost. Whisper-quiet and efficient, this pint-sized purifier packs a punch for its size, like having a mini spa assistant silently freshening your air.

Specifications Coverage Area Up to 183 sq. ft. Filter Type H13 True HEPA Efficiency Removes 99.97% of dust, smoke, and pollen Extras Built-in fragrance sponge Warranty 2 years

If you like your gadgets smart and efficient, Xiaomi’s Smart Air Purifier 4 will impress. It connects to Alexa and Google Assistant, boasts a high CADR of 387 m³/hr, and clears 99.99% of viruses. Ideal for large rooms, it delivers fast purification in just seven minutes. Sleek, silent, and serious about air quality, this one’s tech that truly breathes innovation.

Specifications Coverage Area Up to 516 sq. ft. Filtration True HEPA filter Efficiency Removes 99.99% of viruses CADR 387 m³/hr Smart Features Alexa and Google Assistant compatible

Honeywell’s Air Touch V2 means business with its four-stage filtration that scrubs away pollutants and micro-allergens. Covering up to 388 sq. ft., it’s a workhorse wrapped in elegance. Perfect for families or pet owners, it purifies 99.99% of airborne irritants quietly and efficiently. A solid upgrade for those who value clean air and dependable performance every single day.

Specifications Coverage Area Up to 388 sq. ft. Filtration 4-stage – Pre-filter, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon Efficiency Removes 99.99% pollutants and allergens Design Modern and compact Application Ideal for home and office

For those constantly on the move, the Atovio Wearable Purifier is a personal air bubble. Tested at IIT Kanpur and made in India, it’s filter-free and compact enough to wear all day. Whether you’re stuck in traffic or travelling, it removes 99.9% pollutants so you can literally breathe easier. Pollution protection has never looked so pocketable, or so clever.

Specifications Type Wearable and portable air purifier Efficiency Removes 99.9% pollutants (PM0.01, PM2.5, PM10) Testing Certified at IIT Kanpur Filter Requirement No filter needed Design Compact, lightweight, sky blue finish