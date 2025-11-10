Don't miss these Amazon offers on air purifiers; Get 3-hour delivery in Delhi

The air has started to feel heavier, the skyline looks smudged, and even your morning selfies seem to have a grey filter built in. Delhi’s familiar winter haze is back, and so is the scramble for cleaner air indoors. Thankfully, Amazon’s latest air purifier deals make it easier to breathe easy, literally. With discounts on trusted brands and three-hour delivery across Delhi, you can have fresher air before your next tea break. From compact bedroom purifiers to full-room powerhouses, these offers are your quick fix for clearer air and calmer lungs this season.

If your living room feels more like a smog chamber, the Honeywell Air Touch V1 is your quiet superhero. It tackles smoke, dust, pollen, and pet dander without breaking a sweat. With a triple-layer defence system and 99.99% purification efficiency, it’s practically allergic to pollution. Sleek enough for any modern home, this purifier is the easiest way to turn city air into something close to breathable.

Specifications

Filtration
3-in-1 – Pre-filter, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon
Efficiency
Removes 99.99% pollutants and allergens
Coverage
Suitable for home and office spaces
Pollutant Removal
Pet dander, smoke, dust, and pollen
Design
Compact and energy-efficient build

This one’s for those who mean business about clean air. The Coway Airmega AIM runs quietly but purifies with military precision. Covering 355 sq. ft., it traps viruses and even PM 0.01, particles smaller than most filters can dream of. With an 8,500-hour filter life and a seven-year motor warranty, it’s not just a purifier, it’s a long-term breathing partner.

Specifications

Coverage Area
Up to 355 sq. ft.
Filter Life
8,500 hours (approx. 1.5–2 years)
Efficiency
Removes PM 0.01 with 99.999% accuracy
Warranty
7 years on motor
Design
Compact white body with quiet operation

Philips AC0920 reports back with real-time AQI updates, like a loyal weather app for your living room. Covering up to 300 sq. ft., it quietly clears dust, viruses, and PM2.5 with 99.97% efficiency. Compact yet powerful, it’s ideal for bedrooms where you want cleaner air without the whirring noise. Smart, sleek, and sleep-friendly, this one’s a keeper.

Specifications

Coverage Area
Up to 300 sq. ft.
Filter Type
HEPA filter
Efficiency
Removes 99.97% of viruses, allergens, and dust
Filter Life
Up to 9,000 hours
Features
Real-time AQI display

Think of the Philips AC1711 as your bedroom’s personal bouncer, no dust, pollen, or allergen gets past it. Designed for rooms up to 36 m², it quietly creates a cleaner, calmer atmosphere. The HEPA filter removes 99.97% of irritants, perfect for those who wake up sneezing. Smart, minimalist, and effective, it’s ideal for anyone who wants fresher air with zero fuss.

Specifications

Coverage Area
Up to 36 m²
Filtration
HEPA filter
Efficiency
Removes 99.97% of pollen, dust, and allergens
Usage
Ideal for bedrooms
Design
Sleek, smart, and noise-free

Small but mighty, the LEVOIT Core Mini is perfect for cosy corners, work desks, or bedside tables. It filters dust, smoke, and pollen with impressive precision and even has a fragrance sponge for a light scent boost. Whisper-quiet and efficient, this pint-sized purifier packs a punch for its size, like having a mini spa assistant silently freshening your air.

Specifications

Coverage Area
Up to 183 sq. ft.
Filter Type
H13 True HEPA
Efficiency
Removes 99.97% of dust, smoke, and pollen
Extras
Built-in fragrance sponge
Warranty
2 years

If you like your gadgets smart and efficient, Xiaomi’s Smart Air Purifier 4 will impress. It connects to Alexa and Google Assistant, boasts a high CADR of 387 m³/hr, and clears 99.99% of viruses. Ideal for large rooms, it delivers fast purification in just seven minutes. Sleek, silent, and serious about air quality, this one’s tech that truly breathes innovation.

Specifications

Coverage Area
Up to 516 sq. ft.
Filtration
True HEPA filter
Efficiency
Removes 99.99% of viruses
CADR
387 m³/hr
Smart Features
Alexa and Google Assistant compatible

Honeywell’s Air Touch V2 means business with its four-stage filtration that scrubs away pollutants and micro-allergens. Covering up to 388 sq. ft., it’s a workhorse wrapped in elegance. Perfect for families or pet owners, it purifies 99.99% of airborne irritants quietly and efficiently. A solid upgrade for those who value clean air and dependable performance every single day.

Specifications

Coverage Area
Up to 388 sq. ft.
Filtration
4-stage – Pre-filter, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon
Efficiency
Removes 99.99% pollutants and allergens
Design
Modern and compact
Application
Ideal for home and office

For those constantly on the move, the Atovio Wearable Purifier is a personal air bubble. Tested at IIT Kanpur and made in India, it’s filter-free and compact enough to wear all day. Whether you’re stuck in traffic or travelling, it removes 99.9% pollutants so you can literally breathe easier. Pollution protection has never looked so pocketable, or so clever.

Specifications

Type
Wearable and portable air purifier
Efficiency
Removes 99.9% pollutants (PM0.01, PM2.5, PM10)
Testing
Certified at IIT Kanpur
Filter Requirement
No filter needed
Design
Compact, lightweight, sky blue finish

FAQs
Replace filters every six to twelve months, depending on usage and air quality. Regular replacement keeps purification consistent and prevents dust from clogging the system.
Yes, high-quality purifiers with activated carbon and HEPA filters trap smoke particles and odours effectively, reducing indoor pollution levels and keeping rooms smelling clean and fresh.
Absolutely. Purifiers with HEPA filters capture allergens like pollen, pet dander, and dust mites, easing allergy symptoms and helping maintain a healthier indoor breathing environment.
Most modern air purifiers are energy-efficient. They use minimal power, even when run continuously, making them affordable to operate while maintaining consistent air quality throughout the day.
Position the purifier centrally, away from walls or curtains, to allow smooth airflow. Avoid corners or blocked areas so filtered air can circulate freely and efficiently.

