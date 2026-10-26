Don’t overpay for features you won't use: 6 smart TVs that deliver stadium motion and cinema Quality

A great TV viewing experience does not have to come with an ultra premium price tag. While flagship smart TVs promise advanced AI processors, ultra-high refresh rates and elaborate sound systems, many viewers may not need all these extras for their daily entertainment. What matters more is finding a television that gets the basics right: crisp picture quality for movies, smooth motion for live sports and a smart interface that makes streaming your favourite shows effortless.
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
If you enjoy watching cricket with family, catching a big match with friends or settling down for a movie night, your TV should be able to handle different types of content without compromising on the experience. A good 4K panel, effective motion handling, HDR support and decent built-in audio can make a noticeable difference. Features such as Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and gaming-focused refresh rates can also be valuable, but their importance depends on how you plan to use your TV.
With so many models competing for attention, choosing the right one means looking beyond marketing claims and focusing on features that genuinely improve everyday viewing. So to help you make a decision, we have shortlisted top six smart TVs across budgets that offer a premium experience without making much of a dent on your pocket.
|
MODEL
|
SCREEN SIZE
|
DISPLAY TECHNOLOGY
|OPERATING SYSTEM
|Sony 126 cm (50 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
|50-inch
|LED
|Google TV
|Xiaomi 65 inch X Pro 4K QLED
|65-inch
|QLED
|Google TV
|LG 43 inches NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV
|43-inch
|LED
|webOS
|TCL 55 Inches SmartChoice 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV
|55-inch
|Mini LED
|Google TV
|Samsung 65 inch Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV
|65-inch
|LED
|One UI Tizen
|Sony 65 inches BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
|65-inch
|LED
|Google TV
Choose better. Buy smarter.
The Sony BRAVIA 2 II 50-inch 4K Smart LED TV combines a sleek, black design with a 4K Ultra HD display. Its 4K Processor X1 and 4K X-Reality PRO technology enhance picture clarity, while Live Colour and HDR10 support deliver vibrant images. It gets Motionflow XR 200, which helps improve motion clarity. Google TV brings streaming apps together, with voice search for convenient navigation. Dolby Atmos audio, Chromecast built-in, Apple AirPlay, Bluetooth 5.3 and four HDMI ports add everyday versatility.
Excellent picture quality
Value for money
Good sound
Refresh rate not enough for high-end gaming
Buyers praise the TV's picture and sound quality, with one noting its crystal clear displays. They find the installation good and consider it worth the price. They also like its easy to use interface.
Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality and ease of use.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
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The Xiaomi X Pro QLED 65-inch Smart TV features a sleek, bezel-less black design and a 4K Ultra HD display for an immersive home entertainment experience. Its QLED panel, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Vivid Picture Engine 2 deliver vibrant colours and detailed visuals. Reality Flow MEMC helps improve motion smoothness, while DLG 120Hz Game Booster supports enhanced motion in compatible gaming scenarios. Google TV, built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, 34W Dolby Audio and DTS:X make it a versatile choice for movies, sports and gaming.
Excellent picture quality
Value for money
Good features
Some users report a lag
Buyers find the TV to be of good quality and value for money, with nice visuals and features. They also like the overall product quality.
Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality and ease of use.
The LG NU87 AI Series 43-inch 4K Smart TV combines a slim profile with a modern design that suits compact living rooms and bedrooms. Its α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 powers 4K Super Upscaling and Nano Detail Enhancer for improved picture clarity and detail, while HDR10 Pro, Filmmaker Mode and AI HDR Remastering enhance compatible content. It runs webOS 26 that brings smart streaming and personalised features. Dolby Atmos, Game Optimizer, ALLM, VRR and built-in Google Cast add versatility for entertainment and gaming.
Excellent picture quality
Value for money
Great sound
Mixed performance feedback
Buyers praise the TV's 4K resolution and picture quality, with one noting improved upscaling. They also like its sound quality and smooth interface.
Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality and UI.
The TCL Q6C 55-inch 4K Smart TV combines a slim, near-bezel-less design with QD-Mini LED technology for vivid colours, deeper blacks and enhanced contrast. Its AiPQ Pro processor optimises picture quality, while up to 512+ precise dimming zones and Dolby Vision IQ improve detail in bright and dark scenes. The native 144Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Game Master features make it appealing to gamers. Google TV, Dolby Atmos and an ONKYO 2.1-channel sound system complete this entertainment package.
Excellent picture quality
Easy to use interface
Great sound
Average remote control
Buyers find this TV to be a high-quality Mini LED model that offers good value for money, particularly in the budget segment. The picture and sound quality receive positive feedback. They also like its overall performance.
Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality and sound quality.
The Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV features a slim, minimalist design with narrow bezels for an immersive viewing experience. Its Crystal Processor 4K enhances picture clarity through 4K upscaling, while PurColor and HDR10+ support deliver vibrant colours and improved contrast. Motion Xcelerator helps make fast-moving scenes smoother. The Tizen smart platform offers streaming apps, Samsung TV Plus and Vision AI Companion. Additionally, its 30W speakers, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony, three HDMI ports and Apple AirPlay make it a value for money buy.
Excellent picture quality
Easy to use interface
Great sound
Average motion control
Buyers find the TV offers good value for money and praise its picture quality, with one noting its 30W speakers and another mentioning its deep blacks. Moreover, the user interface receives positive feedback for being simple to use and smooth.
Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality, UI and sound quality.
The Sony BRAVIA 2 II 65-inch 4K Smart TV features a minimalist black design with a flush-surface bezel that suits modern living rooms. Its 4K Processor X1 and 4K X-Reality PRO enhance picture detail, while Live Colour and HDR10 support deliver vibrant visuals. Motionflow XR 100 helps improve motion clarity. Google TV offers access to streaming apps and voice search, while Dolby Atmos, Chromecast built-in, Apple AirPlay and four HDMI ports make this television a versatile choice for everyday entertainment.
Excellent picture quality
Value for money
Great sound
Average remote quality
Buyers praise the TV's picture quality, with one noting its crisp 4K videos, and appreciate its vibrant colors and good value for money. The sound quality and installation receive positive feedback, with one customer highlighting its smooth connectivity.
Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality and sound quality.
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FAQs
Which is the best TV screen size for home use?
A 32–43-inch TV may suit a bedroom or compact room, while 50–65-inch models are popular choices for living rooms.
Which is better for a smart TV: Google TV, Android TV, webOS or Tizen?
Google TV, Android TV, LG webOS and Samsung Tizen are all established smart TV platforms. Google TV offers personalised content discovery, Google Assistant and Chromecast integration. LG webOS provides access to streaming apps and supports LG's smart TV features, while Samsung Tizen integrates with Samsung's connected-device ecosystem.
Is a QLED TV better than a regular LED TV?
A QLED TV can offer richer colours and higher brightness than a comparable standard LED TV, making it attractive for colourful films, sports and bright rooms.
Is a 60Hz or 120Hz smart TV better for sports and gaming?
A 60Hz TV is sufficient for most regular TV programmes, movies and streaming. A native 120Hz TV can display high-frame-rate content more smoothly and is a better choice for compatible gaming consoles and PCs.
What connectivity options should I check before buying a smart TV?
Look for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, sufficient HDMI ports, USB ports and an Ethernet connection.