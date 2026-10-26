Don’t overpay for features you won't use: 6 smart TVs that deliver stadium motion and cinema Quality

A great TV viewing experience does not have to come with an ultra premium price tag. While flagship smart TVs promise advanced AI processors, ultra-high refresh rates and elaborate sound systems, many viewers may not need all these extras for their daily entertainment. What matters more is finding a television that gets the basics right: crisp picture quality for movies, smooth motion for live sports and a smart interface that makes streaming your favourite shows effortless.

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If you enjoy watching cricket with family, catching a big match with friends or settling down for a movie night, your TV should be able to handle different types of content without compromising on the experience. A good 4K panel, effective motion handling, HDR support and decent built-in audio can make a noticeable difference. Features such as Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and gaming-focused refresh rates can also be valuable, but their importance depends on how you plan to use your TV.

With so many models competing for attention, choosing the right one means looking beyond marketing claims and focusing on features that genuinely improve everyday viewing. So to help you make a decision, we have shortlisted top six smart TVs across budgets that offer a premium experience without making much of a dent on your pocket.

Top features of the best smart TVs to buy in India MODEL SCREEN SIZE DISPLAY TECHNOLOGY OPERATING SYSTEM Sony 126 cm (50 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 50-inch LED Google TV Xiaomi 65 inch X Pro 4K QLED 65-inch QLED Google TV LG 43 inches NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 43-inch LED webOS TCL 55 Inches SmartChoice 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55-inch Mini LED Google TV Samsung 65 inch Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV 65-inch LED One UI Tizen Sony 65 inches BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65-inch LED Google TV Best smart TVs to buy in India

The Sony BRAVIA 2 II 50-inch 4K Smart LED TV combines a sleek, black design with a 4K Ultra HD display. Its 4K Processor X1 and 4K X-Reality PRO technology enhance picture clarity, while Live Colour and HDR10 support deliver vibrant images. It gets Motionflow XR 200, which helps improve motion clarity. Google TV brings streaming apps together, with voice search for convenient navigation. Dolby Atmos audio, Chromecast built-in, Apple AirPlay, Bluetooth 5.3 and four HDMI ports add everyday versatility.

Specifications Screen size 50 inches Display type 4K Ultra HD LED Operating system Google TV experience Processor Sony 4K Processor X1 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet, digital audio output Special features 4K X-Reality PRO, Live Colour, Rich Colour Enhancer, Motionflow XR 200, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, Google Cast, Apple AirPlay, Apple HomeKit, ALLM and eARC Reason to buy Excellent picture quality Value for money Good sound Reason to avoid Refresh rate not enough for high-end gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the TV's picture and sound quality, with one noting its crystal clear displays. They find the installation good and consider it worth the price. They also like its easy to use interface.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality and ease of use.

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The Xiaomi X Pro QLED 65-inch Smart TV features a sleek, bezel-less black design and a 4K Ultra HD display for an immersive home entertainment experience. Its QLED panel, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Vivid Picture Engine 2 deliver vibrant colours and detailed visuals. Reality Flow MEMC helps improve motion smoothness, while DLG 120Hz Game Booster supports enhanced motion in compatible gaming scenarios. Google TV, built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, 34W Dolby Audio and DTS:X make it a versatile choice for movies, sports and gaming.

Specifications Screen size 65 inches Display type 4K Ultra HD QLED Operating system Google TV Processor Quad-core A55 processor Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet, optical audio output Special features Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, Vivid Picture Engine 2, Reality Flow MEMC, DLG 120Hz Game Booster, ALLM, eARC, Chromecast built-in, Google Assistant, Eye Comfort Mode, Game Mode Reason to buy Excellent picture quality Value for money Good features Reason to avoid Some users report a lag

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the TV to be of good quality and value for money, with nice visuals and features. They also like the overall product quality.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality and ease of use.

The LG NU87 AI Series 43-inch 4K Smart TV combines a slim profile with a modern design that suits compact living rooms and bedrooms. Its α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 powers 4K Super Upscaling and Nano Detail Enhancer for improved picture clarity and detail, while HDR10 Pro, Filmmaker Mode and AI HDR Remastering enhance compatible content. It runs webOS 26 that brings smart streaming and personalised features. Dolby Atmos, Game Optimizer, ALLM, VRR and built-in Google Cast add versatility for entertainment and gaming.

Specifications Screen size 43 inches Display type 4K Ultra HD LED Operating system webOS Processor α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Ethernet, RF inputs Special features 4K Super Upscaling, Nano Detail Enhancer, HDR10 Pro, Filmmaker Mode, AI HDR Remastering, Dolby Atmos, Game Optimizer, ALLM, VRR up to 60Hz, Google Cast, Apple AirPlay, LG ThinQ, LG Channels Reason to buy Excellent picture quality Value for money Great sound Reason to avoid Mixed performance feedback

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the TV's 4K resolution and picture quality, with one noting improved upscaling. They also like its sound quality and smooth interface.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality and UI.

The TCL Q6C 55-inch 4K Smart TV combines a slim, near-bezel-less design with QD-Mini LED technology for vivid colours, deeper blacks and enhanced contrast. Its AiPQ Pro processor optimises picture quality, while up to 512+ precise dimming zones and Dolby Vision IQ improve detail in bright and dark scenes. The native 144Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Game Master features make it appealing to gamers. Google TV, Dolby Atmos and an ONKYO 2.1-channel sound system complete this entertainment package.

Specifications Screen size 55 inches Display type 4K QD-Mini LED Operating system Google TV Processor AiPQ Pro Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Ethernet, digital audio output Special features Up to 512+ precise dimming zones, All-domain Halo Control, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HLG, native 144Hz refresh rate, MEMC, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Game Master, IMAX Enhanced, hands-free voice control, Apple AirPlay 2 Reason to buy Excellent picture quality Easy to use interface Great sound Reason to avoid Average remote control

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this TV to be a high-quality Mini LED model that offers good value for money, particularly in the budget segment. The picture and sound quality receive positive feedback. They also like its overall performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality and sound quality.

The Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV features a slim, minimalist design with narrow bezels for an immersive viewing experience. Its Crystal Processor 4K enhances picture clarity through 4K upscaling, while PurColor and HDR10+ support deliver vibrant colours and improved contrast. Motion Xcelerator helps make fast-moving scenes smoother. The Tizen smart platform offers streaming apps, Samsung TV Plus and Vision AI Companion. Additionally, its 30W speakers, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony, three HDMI ports and Apple AirPlay make it a value for money buy.

Specifications Screen size 65 inches Display type Crystal UHD 4K LED Operating system One UI Tizen Processor Crystal Processor 4K Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB-A port, eARC, RF input Special features 4K upscaling, PurColor, HDR10+, Motion Xcelerator, Vision AI Companion, Football Mode, Filmmaker Mode, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony, Samsung TV Plus, Apple AirPlay, Samsung Knox Security, up to 7 years of OS upgrades Reason to buy Excellent picture quality Easy to use interface Great sound Reason to avoid Average motion control

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the TV offers good value for money and praise its picture quality, with one noting its 30W speakers and another mentioning its deep blacks. Moreover, the user interface receives positive feedback for being simple to use and smooth.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality, UI and sound quality.

The Sony BRAVIA 2 II 65-inch 4K Smart TV features a minimalist black design with a flush-surface bezel that suits modern living rooms. Its 4K Processor X1 and 4K X-Reality PRO enhance picture detail, while Live Colour and HDR10 support deliver vibrant visuals. Motionflow XR 100 helps improve motion clarity. Google TV offers access to streaming apps and voice search, while Dolby Atmos, Chromecast built-in, Apple AirPlay and four HDMI ports make this television a versatile choice for everyday entertainment.

Specifications Screen size 65 inches Display type 4K Ultra HD LCD with Direct LED backlighting Operating system Google TV Processor Sony 4K Processor X1 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet, eARC/ARC Special features 4K X-Reality PRO, Live Colour, Dynamic Contrast Enhancer, HDR10, HLG, Motionflow XR 100, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Chromecast built-in, Apple AirPlay 2, Apple HomeKit, ALLM Reason to buy Excellent picture quality Value for money Great sound Reason to avoid Average remote quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the TV's picture quality, with one noting its crisp 4K videos, and appreciate its vibrant colors and good value for money. The sound quality and installation receive positive feedback, with one customer highlighting its smooth connectivity.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality and sound quality.

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