Don’t overpay for features you won't use: Best colour printers for students under ₹15,000

Assignments at schools and colleges aren't what they used to be once upon a time. Now-a-days homework and projects demand you to print creative worksheets and slides, which can quickly add to your monthly budget if you don't have a printer at your disposal. However, buying a printer with features that you don't need (and probably won't need) can also add to the upfront and long term cost of owing a printer.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Canon MG2570S Multi-Function Inkjet Colour Printer (Black) View Details ₹3,649 Check Offers HP Ink Advantage 4388 Dual Band WiFi (up to 10X Faster) Colour Printer Print/Scan/Copy with ADF Ideal for Home/Small Office View Details ₹7,299 Check Offers Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black) View Details ₹11,999 Check Offers Canon PIXMA E477 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home View Details ₹4,999 Check Offers HP Ink Advantage 2986 Dual Band WiFi (up to 10X Faster) Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for Home View Details ₹5,999 Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The good news is that you don't need to spend a fortune to get a reliable colour printer. Today, several affordable printer models under ₹15,000 offer everything that you would need in a printer at your home or hostel — clear text, vibrant colours, low running costs, easy maintenance, and wireless connectivity. Whether you are printing homework, classroom presentations or project charts, the right printer can help you save both time and money while being efficient at the same time.

So, if you are a college student on the lookout for a colour printer or a parent planning to get a colour printer for your kids at home, here are the best models that you can get under ₹15,000 on Amazon in India.

Best colour printers for students in India in 2026

The Canon PIXMA MG2570S is an affordable all-in-one colour inkjet printer designed for students, home users, and families. This printer uses Canon's FINE cartridge technology and delivers a maximum print resolution of up to 4800 x 600 dpi, producing sharp text documents and vibrant colour prints for school projects, assignments, and everyday printing needs. While it is primarily a USB-connected printer without wireless connectivity, features such as Auto Power ON add convenience by automatically turning on the printer when a print command is received. Its ability to handle printing, scanning, and copying in a single device makes it a practical choice for budget-conscious students and households.

Specifications Type of Printer Colour Inkjet All-in-One Printer Features Print, Scan, Copy, Auto Power ON, FINE Cartridge Technology Maximum Printing Resolution Up to 4800 x 600 dpi Maximum Sheet Capacity Up to 60 sheets Printing Speed Up to 8 ipm (Black), Up to 4 ipm (Colour) Connectivity Options USB 2.0 Hi-Speed Reasons to buy Smooth performance Good printing quality Low maintenance cost Reason to avoid High ink consumption

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the printer easy to use and suitable for both home and office use. They also appreciate its low maintenance cost.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this printer for its pocket friendly design and good printing quality.

2. HP Ink Advantage 4388 Dual Band WiFi (up to 10X Faster) Colour Printer Print/Scan/Copy with ADF Ideal for Home/Small Office Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The HP Ink Advantage 4388 is a feature-rich all-in-one colour inkjet printer designed for students, families, and home-office users. The printer delivers colour print resolution of up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi, helping produce vibrant project reports, homework printouts, charts, and photos with improved colour accuracy. Dual-band Wi-Fi, support for the HP Smart App, Apple AirPrint, and Mopria enable seamless wireless printing from laptops, smartphones, and tablets. The built-in 35-sheet Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) further enhances productivity for multi-page scanning and copying tasks.

Specifications Type of Printer Colour Inkjet All-in-One Features Print, Scan, Copy, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, 35-Sheet ADF, Mobile Printing, Icon LCD Display Maximum Printing Resolution Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi (Colour), 1200 x 1200 dpi (Black) Maximum Sheet Capacity 60-sheet Input Tray, 25-sheet Output Tray, 35-sheet ADF Printing Speed Up to 20 ppm (Black Draft), 16 ppm (Colour Draft); ISO: 8.5 ppm Black, 5.5 ppm Colour Connectivity Options Dual-Band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), Hi-Speed USB 2.0, HP Smart App, Apple AirPrint, Mopria Reasons to buy Smooth performance Good printing quality Swift connectivity Reason to avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the printer great for home use, with top-class print and scanning quality. They also appreciate its Wi-Fi connectivity.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this printer for its printing quality and connectivity options.

The Epson EcoTank L3211 is a compact all-in-one ink tank printer designed for students, home users, and small offices that require affordable high-volume colour printing. It is powered by Epson's Heat-Free Technology and it delivers consistent performance while reducing energy consumption. With a maximum print resolution of up to 5760 x 1440 dpi, the L3211 produces sharp text, vibrant graphics, and rich colour output. The Micro Piezo printhead technology ensures precise ink droplet placement, helping achieve excellent colour accuracy and detailed prints. Supporting print, scan, and copy functions in a single device, the printer offers reliable USB connectivity for seamless operation with desktops and laptops.

Specifications Type of Printer All-in-One Colour Ink Tank Printer Features Print, Scan, Copy, Heat-Free Technology, Spill-Free Ink Refilling, Borderless Photo Printing Maximum Printing Resolution Up to 5760 x 1440 dpi Maximum Sheet Capacity 100-sheet Input Tray Printing Speed Up to 33 ppm (Black), Up to 15 ppm (Colour) Connectivity Options Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Reasons to buy Easy to use Low ink usage Value for money Reason to avoid Average print quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the printer easy to install and use, particularly suitable for home and small office use, and appreciate its value for money as a budget option. However, its printing quality has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this printer for its pocket friendly design.

The Canon PIXMA E477 is a compact wireless all-in-one printer designed for students and home users seeking affordable colour printing, scanning, and copying. It is equipped with Canon's FINE cartridge technology and it offers a maximum print resolution of up to 4800 x 600 dpi. This printer produces sharp text and vibrant colour output for assignments, project reports, and photos. Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity enables convenient wireless printing from laptops, smartphones, and tablets through the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app, making everyday printing more flexible and hassle-free.

Specifications Type of Printer Colour Inkjet All-in-One Printer Features Print, Scan, Copy, Wireless Printing, Mobile Printing, FINE Cartridge Technology Maximum Printing Resolution Up to 4800 x 600 dpi Maximum Sheet Capacity 60-sheet Input Tray Printing Speed 8 ipm (Black), 4 ipm (Colour) Connectivity Options Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY App Reasons to buy Great printing quality Value for money Swift connectivity Reason to avoid Average reliability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the printer to be of good quality, with excellent print clarity and photo capabilities, making it suitable for both home and office use. They also appreciate its ease of use.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this printer for its pocket friendly design and print quality.

The HP Ink Advantage 2986 is a compact all-in-one colour inkjet printer designed for students, families, and home-office users. With a colour print resolution of up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi, the printer delivers vibrant graphics, detailed images, and sharp text output. HP Thermal Inkjet technology helps produce consistent colour reproduction for assignments, presentations, and creative projects. Dual-band Wi-Fi, USB connectivity, Apple AirPrint, Mopria support, and the HP Smart App provide seamless printing from laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

Specifications Type of Printer Colour Inkjet All-in-One Printer Features Print, Scan, Copy, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Mobile Printing, HP Smart App Support Maximum Printing Resolution Up to 4800 x 1200 Optimized dpi (Colour), Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi (Black) Maximum Sheet Capacity 60-sheet Input Tray Printing Speed Up to 7.5 ppm (Black), Up to 5.5 ppm (Colour) Connectivity Options Dual-Band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Apple AirPrint, Mopria, HP Smart App Reasons to buy Great printing quality Value for money Good performance Compact design Reason to avoid Slow printing speed High usage cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the printer easy to set up and consider it the best option for home use. They appreciate its performance and compact design.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this printer for its compact design and print quality.

Top 3 features of the best colour printers for students

NAME FEATURES MAXIMUM SHEET CAPACITY CONNECTIVITY Canon MG2570S Multi-Function Inkjet Colour Printer Print, Scan, Copy Up to 60 sheets USB 2.0 Hi-Speed HP Ink Advantage 4388 Dual Band WiFi Colour Printer Print, Scan, Copy Up to 60 sheets Dual-Band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), Hi-Speed USB 2.0, HP Smart App, Apple AirPrint, Mopria Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Print, Scan, Copy Up to 100 sheets Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Canon PIXMA E477 All in One Printer Print, Scan, Copy Up to 60 sheets Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY App HP Ink Advantage 2986 Dual Band WiFi Print, Scan, Copy Up to 60 sheets Dual-Band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Apple AirPrint, Mopria, HP Smart App

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of printers including laser printers, inkjet printers and all-in-one printers. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of inkjet and all-in-one printers across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their printing technology, factors that impact their efficiency and use cases. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.