Don’t overpay for features you won't use: Best colour printers for students under ₹15,000

Assignments at schools and colleges aren't what they used to be once upon a time. Now-a-days homework and projects demand you to print creative worksheets and slides, which can quickly add to your monthly budget if you don't have a printer at your disposal. However, buying a printer with features that you don't need (and probably won't need) can also add to the upfront and long term cost of owing a printer.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Canon MG2570S Multi-Function Inkjet Colour Printer (Black)View Details
₹3,649
HP Ink Advantage 4388 Dual Band WiFi (up to 10X Faster) Colour Printer Print/Scan/Copy with ADF Ideal for Home/Small OfficeView Details
₹7,299
Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)View Details
₹11,999
Canon PIXMA E477 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for HomeView Details
₹4,999
HP Ink Advantage 2986 Dual Band WiFi (up to 10X Faster) Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for HomeView Details
₹5,999
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The good news is that you don't need to spend a fortune to get a reliable colour printer. Today, several affordable printer models under ₹15,000 offer everything that you would need in a printer at your home or hostel — clear text, vibrant colours, low running costs, easy maintenance, and wireless connectivity. Whether you are printing homework, classroom presentations or project charts, the right printer can help you save both time and money while being efficient at the same time.
So, if you are a college student on the lookout for a colour printer or a parent planning to get a colour printer for your kids at home, here are the best models that you can get under ₹15,000 on Amazon in India.
The Canon PIXMA MG2570S is an affordable all-in-one colour inkjet printer designed for students, home users, and families. This printer uses Canon's FINE cartridge technology and delivers a maximum print resolution of up to 4800 x 600 dpi, producing sharp text documents and vibrant colour prints for school projects, assignments, and everyday printing needs. While it is primarily a USB-connected printer without wireless connectivity, features such as Auto Power ON add convenience by automatically turning on the printer when a print command is received. Its ability to handle printing, scanning, and copying in a single device makes it a practical choice for budget-conscious students and households.
Smooth performance
Good printing quality
Low maintenance cost
High ink consumption
Buyers find the printer easy to use and suitable for both home and office use. They also appreciate its low maintenance cost.
Buyers should choose this printer for its pocket friendly design and good printing quality.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The HP Ink Advantage 4388 is a feature-rich all-in-one colour inkjet printer designed for students, families, and home-office users. The printer delivers colour print resolution of up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi, helping produce vibrant project reports, homework printouts, charts, and photos with improved colour accuracy. Dual-band Wi-Fi, support for the HP Smart App, Apple AirPrint, and Mopria enable seamless wireless printing from laptops, smartphones, and tablets. The built-in 35-sheet Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) further enhances productivity for multi-page scanning and copying tasks.
Smooth performance
Good printing quality
Swift connectivity
Average performance
Buyers find the printer great for home use, with top-class print and scanning quality. They also appreciate its Wi-Fi connectivity.
Buyers should choose this printer for its printing quality and connectivity options.
The Epson EcoTank L3211 is a compact all-in-one ink tank printer designed for students, home users, and small offices that require affordable high-volume colour printing. It is powered by Epson's Heat-Free Technology and it delivers consistent performance while reducing energy consumption. With a maximum print resolution of up to 5760 x 1440 dpi, the L3211 produces sharp text, vibrant graphics, and rich colour output. The Micro Piezo printhead technology ensures precise ink droplet placement, helping achieve excellent colour accuracy and detailed prints. Supporting print, scan, and copy functions in a single device, the printer offers reliable USB connectivity for seamless operation with desktops and laptops.
Easy to use
Low ink usage
Value for money
Average print quality
Buyers find the printer easy to install and use, particularly suitable for home and small office use, and appreciate its value for money as a budget option. However, its printing quality has received mixed reviews.
Buyers should choose this printer for its pocket friendly design.
The Canon PIXMA E477 is a compact wireless all-in-one printer designed for students and home users seeking affordable colour printing, scanning, and copying. It is equipped with Canon's FINE cartridge technology and it offers a maximum print resolution of up to 4800 x 600 dpi. This printer produces sharp text and vibrant colour output for assignments, project reports, and photos. Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity enables convenient wireless printing from laptops, smartphones, and tablets through the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app, making everyday printing more flexible and hassle-free.
Great printing quality
Value for money
Swift connectivity
Average reliability
Buyers find the printer to be of good quality, with excellent print clarity and photo capabilities, making it suitable for both home and office use. They also appreciate its ease of use.
Buyers should choose this printer for its pocket friendly design and print quality.
The HP Ink Advantage 2986 is a compact all-in-one colour inkjet printer designed for students, families, and home-office users. With a colour print resolution of up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi, the printer delivers vibrant graphics, detailed images, and sharp text output. HP Thermal Inkjet technology helps produce consistent colour reproduction for assignments, presentations, and creative projects. Dual-band Wi-Fi, USB connectivity, Apple AirPrint, Mopria support, and the HP Smart App provide seamless printing from laptops, smartphones, and tablets.
Great printing quality
Value for money
Good performance
Compact design
Slow printing speed
High usage cost
Buyers find the printer easy to set up and consider it the best option for home use. They appreciate its performance and compact design.
Buyers should choose this printer for its compact design and print quality.
|NAME
|FEATURES
|MAXIMUM SHEET CAPACITY
|CONNECTIVITY
|Canon MG2570S Multi-Function Inkjet Colour Printer
|Print, Scan, Copy
|Up to 60 sheets
|USB 2.0 Hi-Speed
|HP Ink Advantage 4388 Dual Band WiFi Colour Printer
|Print, Scan, Copy
|Up to 60 sheets
|Dual-Band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), Hi-Speed USB 2.0, HP Smart App, Apple AirPrint, Mopria
|Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer
|Print, Scan, Copy
|Up to 100 sheets
|Hi-Speed USB 2.0
|Canon PIXMA E477 All in One Printer
|Print, Scan, Copy
|Up to 60 sheets
|Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY App
|HP Ink Advantage 2986 Dual Band WiFi
|Print, Scan, Copy
|Up to 60 sheets
|Dual-Band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Apple AirPrint, Mopria, HP Smart App
I compared 8GB and 16GB RAM laptops in 2026 — The results may surprise budget buyers
I’ve used and tested hundreds of printers including laser printers, inkjet printers and all-in-one printers. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of inkjet and all-in-one printers across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their printing technology, factors that impact their efficiency and use cases. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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