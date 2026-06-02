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Don’t overpay for features you won't use: Best colour printers for students under ₹15,000

These printers offer low cost printing at the comfort of your home and they are available at a discount of up to 35% on Amazon right now.

Shweta Ganjoo
Updated2 Jun 2026, 03:52 PM IST
These printers come with Wi-Fi functionality for easy usage.
These printers come with Wi-Fi functionality for easy usage.(HT)

Assignments at schools and colleges aren't what they used to be once upon a time. Now-a-days homework and projects demand you to print creative worksheets and slides, which can quickly add to your monthly budget if you don't have a printer at your disposal. However, buying a printer with features that you don't need (and probably won't need) can also add to the upfront and long term cost of owing a printer.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Canon MG2570S Multi-Function Inkjet Colour Printer (Black)View Details...

₹3,649

...
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HP Ink Advantage 4388 Dual Band WiFi (up to 10X Faster) Colour Printer Print/Scan/Copy with ADF Ideal for Home/Small OfficeView Details...

₹7,299

...
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Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)View Details...

₹11,999

...
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Canon PIXMA E477 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for HomeView Details...

₹4,999

...
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HP Ink Advantage 2986 Dual Band WiFi (up to 10X Faster) Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for HomeView Details...

₹5,999

...
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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The good news is that you don't need to spend a fortune to get a reliable colour printer. Today, several affordable printer models under 15,000 offer everything that you would need in a printer at your home or hostel — clear text, vibrant colours, low running costs, easy maintenance, and wireless connectivity. Whether you are printing homework, classroom presentations or project charts, the right printer can help you save both time and money while being efficient at the same time.

So, if you are a college student on the lookout for a colour printer or a parent planning to get a colour printer for your kids at home, here are the best models that you can get under 15,000 on Amazon in India.

Best colour printers for students in India in 2026

The Canon PIXMA MG2570S is an affordable all-in-one colour inkjet printer designed for students, home users, and families. This printer uses Canon's FINE cartridge technology and delivers a maximum print resolution of up to 4800 x 600 dpi, producing sharp text documents and vibrant colour prints for school projects, assignments, and everyday printing needs. While it is primarily a USB-connected printer without wireless connectivity, features such as Auto Power ON add convenience by automatically turning on the printer when a print command is received. Its ability to handle printing, scanning, and copying in a single device makes it a practical choice for budget-conscious students and households.

Specifications

Type of Printer
Colour Inkjet All-in-One Printer
Features
Print, Scan, Copy, Auto Power ON, FINE Cartridge Technology
Maximum Printing Resolution
Up to 4800 x 600 dpi
Maximum Sheet Capacity
Up to 60 sheets
Printing Speed
Up to 8 ipm (Black), Up to 4 ipm (Colour)
Connectivity Options
USB 2.0 Hi-Speed

Reasons to buy

...

Smooth performance

...

Good printing quality

...

Low maintenance cost

Reason to avoid

...

High ink consumption

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the printer easy to use and suitable for both home and office use. They also appreciate its low maintenance cost.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this printer for its pocket friendly design and good printing quality.

2. HP Ink Advantage 4388 Dual Band WiFi (up to 10X Faster) Colour Printer Print/Scan/Copy with ADF Ideal for Home/Small Office

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The HP Ink Advantage 4388 is a feature-rich all-in-one colour inkjet printer designed for students, families, and home-office users. The printer delivers colour print resolution of up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi, helping produce vibrant project reports, homework printouts, charts, and photos with improved colour accuracy. Dual-band Wi-Fi, support for the HP Smart App, Apple AirPrint, and Mopria enable seamless wireless printing from laptops, smartphones, and tablets. The built-in 35-sheet Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) further enhances productivity for multi-page scanning and copying tasks.

Specifications

Type of Printer
Colour Inkjet All-in-One
Features
Print, Scan, Copy, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, 35-Sheet ADF, Mobile Printing, Icon LCD Display
Maximum Printing Resolution
Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi (Colour), 1200 x 1200 dpi (Black)
Maximum Sheet Capacity
60-sheet Input Tray, 25-sheet Output Tray, 35-sheet ADF
Printing Speed
Up to 20 ppm (Black Draft), 16 ppm (Colour Draft); ISO: 8.5 ppm Black, 5.5 ppm Colour
Connectivity Options
Dual-Band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), Hi-Speed USB 2.0, HP Smart App, Apple AirPrint, Mopria

Reasons to buy

...

Smooth performance

...

Good printing quality

...

Swift connectivity

Reason to avoid

...

Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the printer great for home use, with top-class print and scanning quality. They also appreciate its Wi-Fi connectivity.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this printer for its printing quality and connectivity options.

The Epson EcoTank L3211 is a compact all-in-one ink tank printer designed for students, home users, and small offices that require affordable high-volume colour printing. It is powered by Epson's Heat-Free Technology and it delivers consistent performance while reducing energy consumption. With a maximum print resolution of up to 5760 x 1440 dpi, the L3211 produces sharp text, vibrant graphics, and rich colour output. The Micro Piezo printhead technology ensures precise ink droplet placement, helping achieve excellent colour accuracy and detailed prints. Supporting print, scan, and copy functions in a single device, the printer offers reliable USB connectivity for seamless operation with desktops and laptops.

Specifications

Type of Printer
All-in-One Colour Ink Tank Printer
Features
Print, Scan, Copy, Heat-Free Technology, Spill-Free Ink Refilling, Borderless Photo Printing
Maximum Printing Resolution
Up to 5760 x 1440 dpi
Maximum Sheet Capacity
100-sheet Input Tray
Printing Speed
Up to 33 ppm (Black), Up to 15 ppm (Colour)
Connectivity Options
Hi-Speed USB 2.0

Reasons to buy

...

Easy to use

...

Low ink usage

...

Value for money

Reason to avoid

...

Average print quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the printer easy to install and use, particularly suitable for home and small office use, and appreciate its value for money as a budget option. However, its printing quality has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this printer for its pocket friendly design.

The Canon PIXMA E477 is a compact wireless all-in-one printer designed for students and home users seeking affordable colour printing, scanning, and copying. It is equipped with Canon's FINE cartridge technology and it offers a maximum print resolution of up to 4800 x 600 dpi. This printer produces sharp text and vibrant colour output for assignments, project reports, and photos. Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity enables convenient wireless printing from laptops, smartphones, and tablets through the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app, making everyday printing more flexible and hassle-free.

Specifications

Type of Printer
Colour Inkjet All-in-One Printer
Features
Print, Scan, Copy, Wireless Printing, Mobile Printing, FINE Cartridge Technology
Maximum Printing Resolution
Up to 4800 x 600 dpi
Maximum Sheet Capacity
60-sheet Input Tray
Printing Speed
8 ipm (Black), 4 ipm (Colour)
Connectivity Options
Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY App

Reasons to buy

...

Great printing quality

...

Value for money

...

Swift connectivity

Reason to avoid

...

Average reliability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the printer to be of good quality, with excellent print clarity and photo capabilities, making it suitable for both home and office use. They also appreciate its ease of use.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this printer for its pocket friendly design and print quality.

The HP Ink Advantage 2986 is a compact all-in-one colour inkjet printer designed for students, families, and home-office users. With a colour print resolution of up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi, the printer delivers vibrant graphics, detailed images, and sharp text output. HP Thermal Inkjet technology helps produce consistent colour reproduction for assignments, presentations, and creative projects. Dual-band Wi-Fi, USB connectivity, Apple AirPrint, Mopria support, and the HP Smart App provide seamless printing from laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

Specifications

Type of Printer
Colour Inkjet All-in-One Printer
Features
Print, Scan, Copy, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Mobile Printing, HP Smart App Support
Maximum Printing Resolution
Up to 4800 x 1200 Optimized dpi (Colour), Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi (Black)
Maximum Sheet Capacity
60-sheet Input Tray
Printing Speed
Up to 7.5 ppm (Black), Up to 5.5 ppm (Colour)
Connectivity Options
Dual-Band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Apple AirPrint, Mopria, HP Smart App

Reasons to buy

...

Great printing quality

...

Value for money

...

Good performance

...

Compact design

Reason to avoid

...

Slow printing speed

...

High usage cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the printer easy to set up and consider it the best option for home use. They appreciate its performance and compact design.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this printer for its compact design and print quality.

Top 3 features of the best colour printers for students

NAMEFEATURESMAXIMUM SHEET CAPACITYCONNECTIVITY
Canon MG2570S Multi-Function Inkjet Colour PrinterPrint, Scan, CopyUp to 60 sheetsUSB 2.0 Hi-Speed
HP Ink Advantage 4388 Dual Band WiFi Colour Printer Print, Scan, CopyUp to 60 sheetsDual-Band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), Hi-Speed USB 2.0, HP Smart App, Apple AirPrint, Mopria
Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank PrinterPrint, Scan, CopyUp to 100 sheetsHi-Speed USB 2.0
Canon PIXMA E477 All in One PrinterPrint, Scan, CopyUp to 60 sheetsWi-Fi, USB 2.0, Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY App
HP Ink Advantage 2986 Dual Band WiFiPrint, Scan, CopyUp to 60 sheetsDual-Band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Apple AirPrint, Mopria, HP Smart App

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of printers including laser printers, inkjet printers and all-in-one printers. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of inkjet and all-in-one printers across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their printing technology, factors that impact their efficiency and use cases. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesDon’t overpay for features you won't use: Best colour printers for students under ₹15,000
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FAQs
Students who print assignments, notes, and projects regularly should choose an ink tank printer because it offers significantly lower cost per page. Cartridge printers are better for light users who print only a few pages each week.
Most students can find a reliable colour printer between ₹4,000 and ₹15,000.
Ink tank printers can print colour pages for less than ₹0.50 per page, while cartridge printers may cost several rupees per page depending on ink usage.
Yes. Wi-Fi printers allow students to print directly from smartphones, tablets, and laptops without connecting a USB cable.
A printer with at least 4800 x 1200 dpi resolution is recommended for vibrant charts, images, presentations, and project work.

Meet your Guide

Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more

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