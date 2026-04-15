Don’t overspend! Best air fryers under ₹10,000 in India that are totally worth buying in 2026

Microwave ovens and OTGs have been staple appliances in Indian kitchens for a long time. While they are good at defrosting, reheating, grilling, toasting and baking food, they are not the best appliance for making healthy yet delectable snacks that use almost no oil. Sure you can grill vegetables in an OTG, but it requires more oil. It also consumes more energy. Microwave ovens, on the other hand, can’t be used for making crispy no-oil snacks like nuggets, chicken wings, roasted vegetables, samosas and cutlets. This is where air fryers come into picture.

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Air fryers can be used for… Air fryers are ideal for roasting vegetables and meat, and making crispy snacks while using almost no oil. To put it simply, they are ideal for getting the deep-fried crunch in snacks and roasting food items for soups and salads all while using almost no oil. Beyond these, they can also be used for making small batches of desserts and breads such as muffins, cookies and cupcakes, reheating leftover food, and grilling sandwiches.

Benefits offered by air fryers… There are three core benefits that air fryers offer over microwave ovens and OTGs. First is that they are ideal for making healthier meals as they reduce fat and calorie intake by using up to 90% less oil than traditional deep frying methods. Second, these appliances heat up almost instantly and cook food 20 - 30 times faster than conventional microwave ovens. Lastly, using air fryers also eliminates the splatters and lingering smells of hot oils, making cooking less tedious.

Factors to consider when buying an air fryer… So, what all factors should one consider while buying an air fryer? First is capacity. This will depend on the number of people in your household. Couples and singles can go for machines with up to machines with up to 3L capacity, medium sized families with four to six members can go for machines with up to 5L capacity. Large families, on the other hand, can go for higher capacities. The second important factor to consider includes power usage. Air fryers in India are available in the range of 1000W to 2000W. Higher wattage means faster cooking and better crunchiness. Air fryers with wattage between 1200W and 1500W are ideal for most Indian households. Temperature range and control is another important factor to consider. Buyers should look for air fryers that offer temperatures ranging between 80 degrees Celsius and 200 degrees Celsius to accommodate more versatile use cases. Beyond these factors, buyers should also consider the cooking presets available based on their own needs, and safety features like auto shut off, cool touch handle and overheat protection.

So, if you are considering buying an air fryer for your home, we have curated a list of the best machines based on the factors mentioned above, our own expertise and buyer reviews on Amazon. Read on to find your next best buy.

Best air fryers under ₹ 10,000 on Amazon right now

This air fryer by Philips features a sleek and compact black glossy design with a modern touch control panel that fits seamlessly into any kitchen. While it is easy to clean, it's also a magnet for fingerprints and dust. This digital display also acts as a control panel. This air fryer is powered by a 1400W heating system that uses Rapid Air Technology to circulate hot air for evenly cooked food using up to 90 percent less oil. It comes with a 4.1L capacity and is ideal for small to medium sized families. It comes with 7 preset cooking modes, including french fries, cake, mixed veg, chicken drumsticks and even fish. Additional features buyers get include Keep Warm mode and dishwasher-safe parts enhance convenience. It has received 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Wattage 1400W Capacity 4.1L Cooking Technology Rapid Air Technology (360-degree Celsius hot air circulation) Preset Menus 7 preset cooking modes Temperature Range 60°C to 200°C Special Features Keep Warm mode, digital touch panel, dishwasher-safe basket, auto shut-off Reason to buy Consistent cooking Easy-to-use Value for money buy Reason to avoid Slight learning curve for perfect cooking times

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its even cooking, crispy texture, and reduced oil usage. Many users appreciate the preset modes and ease of use.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this air fryer for its easy-to-use design and versatile cooking options.

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This air fryer by Nutricook comes with a modern design and a compact body with matte finish and intuitive digital touch controls on top. The matte finish makes it difficult to clean, especially oil stains. This air fryer is powered by a high-performance heating system that uses 360° rapid air circulation technology for cooking food with minimal oil. Its spacious basket comes with a 5L capacity and is suitable for small to medium families. Users can also cook their favourite snacks using the four preset cooking modes. Users can air fry, bake, roast and reheat food in this air fryer and it has received 4.6 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Wattage 1500W Capacity 5L Cooking Technology 360° rapid air circulation Preset Menus 4 preset modes Temperature Range 40°C to 200°C Special Features Digital touch panel, auto shut-off Reason to buy Fast cooking with crispy and even results Easy-to-use digital controls Easy to clean Reason to avoid Slight learning curve for cooking timings

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its fast cooking performance and ease of use, especially for daily snacks. Users also find it easy to clean.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this air fryer if they want a health-focused, feature-rich appliance with modern design and safe materials.

This air fryer by Pigeon features a compact yet stylish design with a durable body and user-friendly control panel, which makes it ideal for both modern and traditional households. This air fryer comes with a glossy finish, which makes it easier to maintain and clean. It is powered by a 1200W heating system that uses 360° high-speed air circulation technology to deliver evenly cooked, crispy food with minimum oil. It has a 4.2L non-stick basket that is suitable for small to medium sized families. It has 8 present menus that makes cooking dishes like paneer tikka, veg roast, cakes, samosas and cutlets easy. Additional features like temperature control, timer, and auto shut-off enhance convenience. This air fryer has received 3.7 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Wattage 1200W Capacity 4.2L Cooking Technology 360° high-speed air circulation Preset Menus Up to 8 preset cooking modes Temperature Range 80°C to 200°C Special Features Non-stick basket, timer, auto shut-off Reason to buy Easy to use Good cooking performance Reason to avoid Durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its ease of use, compact design, and healthy cooking results. Many highlight that it works well for snacks like fries and nuggets.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this air fryer if they want a budget-friendly, beginner-friendly air fryer that covers all the basics. It’s a great option for small families.

This air fryer by INALSA stands out with its sleek black glossy finish, large glass viewing window, and intuitive touch control panel. This design blends modern aesthetics with practicality and is easy to clean and maintain. It is powered by a 1450W high-performance motor that uses advanced hot air circulation technology to cook food evenly with significantly less oil. Its spacious capacity makes it ideal for large families and its 8 preset menus simplify everyday cooking, especially when it comes to dishes like fish, grilled chicken and cookies. It offers a wide temperature control range of 80°C to 220°C allowing users to air fry, bake, roast, and dehydrate effortlessly. It has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Wattage 1450W Capacity 5L Cooking Technology 360° High Speed Air Circulation Preset Menus 8 preset menus Temperature Range 80°C - 220°C Special Features Digital touch control, auto shut-off, overheat protection, illuminated chamber Reason to buy Even cooking with minimal oil usage Easy-to-use digital controls Value for money design Reason to avoid Bulky design

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its versatility, especially in terms of baking, roasting, and air frying.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this air fryer for its powerful 1700W performance and 16 preset modes making it ideal for Indian households that cook in batches.

This air fryer from Kent features a sleek, compact black and steel design with a modern touch-based control panel. It uses a 1700W powerful motor and rapid 360° hot air circulation technology to deliver crispy, evenly cooked food with minimal oil. It has a capacity of 8L, which is suitable for large families. With a large storage capacity and multiple preset cooking modes simplify everyday meals. It can be used to cook meat, samosas, cake and fries. It can also be used to broil food and dehydrate food. It has adjustable temperature and timer controls ensure precise cooking for a variety of dishes—from fries to baked snacks. It has received 4.0 ratings out of 5 on Amazon.

Specifications Wattage 1700W Capacity 5L Cooking Technology 360° Rapid Air Circulation Preset Menus 7 preset cooking modes Temperature Range Up to 200°C Special Features Digital touch panel, auto shut-off, timer control Reason to buy Efficient oil-free cooking with crispy results Easy-to-use digital controls Attractive design Reason to avoid Bulky design

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its easy to use and clean design. Buyers have also appreciated its cooking performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this air fryer for its cooking performance and large design.

This air fryer by Prestige features a sleek black semi-gloss finish with a compact, modern design. It has a digital touch-panel display on top that can be used to set the cooking mode, temperature and set the timer. It is powered by a 1200W motor, which uses the advanced hot air circulation technology to deliver crispy, evenly cooked food with up to 80 percent less oil. Its 4.5L capacity space is ideal for small to mid-sized families, while its 8 preset cooking modes simplify preparing snacks and meals. It comes with adjustable temperature and timer controls along with safety interlocking, which ensures hassle-free operation. It has received 3.8 ratings out of 5 on Amazon.

Specifications Wattage 1200W Capacity 4.5L Cooking Technology Rapid hot air circulation Preset Menus 8 presets Temperature Range 80°C to 200°C Special Features Digital touch panel, safety interlock, non-stick basket, timer and temperature control, multi-function cooking Reason to buy Easy-to-use digital controls with preset modes Good value for money buy Reason to avoid Inconsistent cooking performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its simple to use design. Buyers also like the fact that it is easy to clean.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this air fryer for its design and features.

This air fryer by Inalsa comes with a compact design that blends easily in modern Indian households. It comes in black with matte finish, which is difficult to clean, especially when it comes to oil stains. It has an instruction panel in the front and a digital display on top, which makes cooking easier. It is powered by a 1400W heating system, which uses rapid hot air circulation technology to deliver evenly cooked, crispy results with up to 80% less oil. The 3.5L basket is ideal for small families, while the 8 preset cooking modes simplify everyday meals. It has a temperature range of 80°C to 200°C and it has received 4.4 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Wattage 1400W Capacity 4.5L Cooking Technology Rapid hot air circulation Preset Menus 8 presets Temperature Range 60°C to 200°C Special Features Digital touch panel, safety interlock, non-stick basket Reason to buy Easy-to-use digital controls Compact design Cooking performance Reason to avoid Matte finish

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its easy to use design. Buyers also like its cooking performance and easy to understand controls.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this air fryer for its cooking performance and features.

Top 3 features of the best air fryers under ₹ 10,000 in India

NAME CAPACITY TEMPERATURE RANGE WATTAGE PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 4.1L 60°C to 200°C 1400W Nutricook 5L Air Fryer Slim (2025) 5L 40°C to 200°C 1500W Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer 4.2L 80°C to 200°C 1200W Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer 5L 80°C to 220°C 1450W KENT Digital Air Fryer 8L 8L Up to 200°C 1700W Prestige Nutrifry 4.5L Digital Air Fryer 4.5L 80°C to 200°C 1400W INALSA Air Fryer 3.5 ltr 3.5L 60°C to 200°C 1400W

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