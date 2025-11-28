Don't overspend on RAM, here's what your gaming PC actually needs

So you're finally building that new gaming PC, and then you saw the RAM prices. Yeah, I know. It's absolutely brutal right now. We are seeing DDR5 kits literally double in price since September, and some 64GB kits now cost more than a whole PS5 Pro. It makes you want to close the tab and just go to sleep. But before you panic buy or overspend on memory you might not even use, let's figure out exactly how much RAM you actually need today.

It all depends on what you're playing If you're playing competitive shooters like Valorant, CS2, or Apex Legends, honestly, 16GB is completely fine. These games don't use a lot of RAM. You'll get solid frame rates, zero stuttering, and a smooth experience overall without spending a fortune. But if you're into big triple-A titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Baldur's Gate 3, or Star Wars Outlaws, then 32GB is the safer bet. These games load massive worlds, and having that extra RAM stops the stuttering and helps textures load in faster.

Resolution and display matter too Here's where it gets interesting. If you're gaming at 1440p or even 1080p, 16GB handles things brilliantly. You can run pretty much anything and even stream a bit on the side without breaking a sweat. However, if you're going for 4K gaming, consider upgrading to 32GB. The higher the resolution, the more data your system has to juggle, and RAM helps keep everything running smoothly when your graphics card is working overtime.

Are you connecting to a TV or doing other stuff? Connected your PC to a TV and want to game from the couch? 32GB is the comfort zone here. Why? Because you're likely running other apps in the background, Discord, a web browser with twenty tabs, or streaming software. If you are just gaming on a monitor with nothing else open, 16GB is genuinely enough. But for a "living room" PC that acts like a media hub, that extra memory stops the system from choking when you switch apps.