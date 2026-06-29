Don't spend more than ₹25,000: These washing machines get the job done within budget

Buying a washing machine isn't about getting the model with the longest list of features. It is about finding one that matches your family's laundry needs, fits your budget, and delivers consistent performance. The good news is that you don't have to spend beyond ₹25,000 to get a dependable machine. Whether you need a semi-automatic washer for lower water consumption or a fully automatic model for added convenience, this price segment offers plenty of practical choices.

Our Picks

Our Picks Product Rating Price Voltas beko, A Tata Product 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine With Double Water Fall technology (WTT85DBLG/FLRB5, Blue, Special Pulsator & 5 Knob Control Method) View Details ₹11,790 Check Offers Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT65R2200LL/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY, 5 Year Warranty on Wash Motor) View Details ₹9,990 Check Offers Whirlpool 8 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN 8 GREY DAZZLE (10YR)-S, 15 Mint Quick Wash, 2026 Model) View Details ₹14,190 Check Offers Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT80C4200GG/TL, Air Turbo Drying, Light Gray, 5 Year Warranty on Wash Motor) View Details ₹13,200 Check Offers Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine,PowerWave Wash,Inbuilt Dual Lint Filter, Stainless Steel VarioDrum with 5 fin Pulsator, Water Save, Flex Drain, Dark Grey (WOE70AH0IN) View Details ₹17,990 Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

From compact models for small households to larger machines designed for families, here are some of the best washing machines under Rs. 25,000 that are worth considering.

This 8.5 kg washing machine is suitable for medium and large households that handle bigger laundry loads. It comes with a 5-star energy rating and a 1350 RPM spin speed to reduce drying time. Features such as Double Waterfall technology help improve detergent mixing, while the Magic Filter collects lint during the wash cycle. The machine also includes a shock-proof body and a toughened glass lid for regular household use.

Reasons to buy High spin speed Energy efficient Large wash capacity Reason to avoid Requires manual effort Bulky design

2. Samsung 6.5 kg 5-Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

If you live in a small household, this 6.5 kg model offers enough capacity for daily washing. It features Samsung's Air Turbo Drying system, which removes more moisture during spinning to shorten drying time. The rust-resistant plastic body is built for long-term use, while castor wheels make it easier to move the machine when needed. It also includes anti-rat protection to safeguard internal components.

Specifications Type Semi-Automatic Top Load Capacity 6.5 kg Energy Rating 5-Star Spin Speed 1300 RPM Wash Programs 2 Special Feature Air Turbo Drying Reasons to buy Easy to move Built-in pest protection Fast drying system Reason to avoid Low program choices Smaller capacity

Designed for families with regular laundry needs, this 7.5 kg washing machine comes with a 1400 RPM motor for faster water extraction. Its built-in collar scrubber helps clean shirt collars without extra manual effort, while the soaking function loosens dirt before washing begins. The Spin Shower feature rinses detergent residue during spinning, and the rust-resistant body is built for everyday use.

Specifications Type Semi-Automatic Top Load Capacity 7.5 kg Energy Rating 5-Star Spin Speed 1400 RPM Wash Programs 3 Special Feature In-built Collar Scrubber Reasons to buy Powerful spin speed Effective collar scrubber Rust-proof body Reason to avoid Fully manual tracking Lacks digital display

For larger households, this 8 kg model offers extra capacity without increasing complexity. It uses Samsung's Hexa Storm Pulsator to create multi-directional water flow for improved cleaning. The Air Turbo Drying system helps reduce moisture in heavy fabrics, including towels and bedsheets. Dual Magic Filters collect lint throughout the wash cycle, helping keep clothes cleaner after every wash.

Specifications Type Semi-Automatic Top Load Capacity 8.0 kg Energy Rating 5-Star Spin Speed 700 RPM Wash Programs 4 Pulsator Type Hexa Storm Pulsator Reasons to buy Gentle on fabrics Dual lint filters Generous load capacity Reason to avoid Slower spin speed Large footprint

Those looking for a fully automatic washing machine under Rs. 25,000 can consider this 7 kg Bosch model. It uses the PowerWave wash system to improve water circulation for stain removal while the VarioDrum is designed to reduce fabric wear. Dual lint filters help trap loose fibres, and the soft-closing glass lid adds convenience. Water-saving wash programmes also help reduce consumption during regular use.

Specifications Type Fully Automatic Top Load Capacity 7.0 kg Energy Rating 5-Star Spin Speed 700 RPM Drum Type Stainless Steel VarioDrum Special Feature PowerWave Wash System Reasons to buy Fully hands-free operation Soft-closing lid Safe fabric drum Reason to avoid Higher initial cost Moderate spin speed

This 8 kg IFB washing machine combines automation with fabric care. Its AI-based system adjusts water level and wash settings based on the load and fabric type. The ActivMix chamber dissolves detergent before it enters the drum, reducing the chances of residue on clothes. Aqua Energie technology is designed to improve washing performance in hard water conditions, while the Crescent Moon Drum helps minimise fabric damage during washing.

Specifications Type Fully Automatic Top Load Capacity 8.0 kg Energy Rating 5-Star Smart Features Smart AI Sensor Drum Type Crescent Moon Drum Special Feature Aqua Energie Hard Water Treatment Reasons to buy Smart AI automation Dissolves detergent perfectly Softens hard water Reason to avoid Expensive premium model Heavy build size