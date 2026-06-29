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Don't spend more than ₹25,000: These washing machines get the job done within budget

Buying a washing machine on a budget isn't easy. These picks under 25,000 offer reliable performance, useful features, and value for money.

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Published29 Jun 2026, 02:31 PM IST
Finding a reliable washing machine under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 is easier when you know which features actually matter most.
Finding a reliable washing machine under ₹25,000 is easier when you know which features actually matter most. (Unsplash)
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Buying a washing machine isn't about getting the model with the longest list of features. It is about finding one that matches your family's laundry needs, fits your budget, and delivers consistent performance. The good news is that you don't have to spend beyond 25,000 to get a dependable machine. Whether you need a semi-automatic washer for lower water consumption or a fully automatic model for added convenience, this price segment offers plenty of practical choices.

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From compact models for small households to larger machines designed for families, here are some of the best washing machines under Rs. 25,000 that are worth considering.

This 8.5 kg washing machine is suitable for medium and large households that handle bigger laundry loads. It comes with a 5-star energy rating and a 1350 RPM spin speed to reduce drying time. Features such as Double Waterfall technology help improve detergent mixing, while the Magic Filter collects lint during the wash cycle. The machine also includes a shock-proof body and a toughened glass lid for regular household use.

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Reason to buy

High spin speed

Energy efficient

Large wash capacity

Reason to avoid

Requires manual effort

Bulky design

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If you live in a small household, this 6.5 kg model offers enough capacity for daily washing. It features Samsung's Air Turbo Drying system, which removes more moisture during spinning to shorten drying time. The rust-resistant plastic body is built for long-term use, while castor wheels make it easier to move the machine when needed. It also includes anti-rat protection to safeguard internal components.

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Specifications

Type
Semi-Automatic Top Load
Capacity
6.5 kg
Energy Rating
5-Star
Spin Speed
1300 RPM
Wash Programs
2
Special Feature
Air Turbo Drying

Reason to buy

Easy to move

Built-in pest protection

Fast drying system

Reason to avoid

Low program choices

Smaller capacity

Designed for families with regular laundry needs, this 7.5 kg washing machine comes with a 1400 RPM motor for faster water extraction. Its built-in collar scrubber helps clean shirt collars without extra manual effort, while the soaking function loosens dirt before washing begins. The Spin Shower feature rinses detergent residue during spinning, and the rust-resistant body is built for everyday use.

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Specifications

Type
Semi-Automatic Top Load
Capacity
7.5 kg
Energy Rating
5-Star
Spin Speed
1400 RPM
Wash Programs
3
Special Feature
In-built Collar Scrubber

Reason to buy

Powerful spin speed

Effective collar scrubber

Rust-proof body

Reason to avoid

Fully manual tracking

Lacks digital display

For larger households, this 8 kg model offers extra capacity without increasing complexity. It uses Samsung's Hexa Storm Pulsator to create multi-directional water flow for improved cleaning. The Air Turbo Drying system helps reduce moisture in heavy fabrics, including towels and bedsheets. Dual Magic Filters collect lint throughout the wash cycle, helping keep clothes cleaner after every wash.

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Specifications

Type
Semi-Automatic Top Load
Capacity
8.0 kg
Energy Rating
5-Star
Spin Speed
700 RPM
Wash Programs
4
Pulsator Type
Hexa Storm Pulsator

Reason to buy

Gentle on fabrics

Dual lint filters

Generous load capacity

Reason to avoid

Slower spin speed

Large footprint

Those looking for a fully automatic washing machine under Rs. 25,000 can consider this 7 kg Bosch model. It uses the PowerWave wash system to improve water circulation for stain removal while the VarioDrum is designed to reduce fabric wear. Dual lint filters help trap loose fibres, and the soft-closing glass lid adds convenience. Water-saving wash programmes also help reduce consumption during regular use.

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Specifications

Type
Fully Automatic Top Load
Capacity
7.0 kg
Energy Rating
5-Star
Spin Speed
700 RPM
Drum Type
Stainless Steel VarioDrum
Special Feature
PowerWave Wash System

Reason to buy

Fully hands-free operation

Soft-closing lid

Safe fabric drum

Reason to avoid

Higher initial cost

Moderate spin speed

This 8 kg IFB washing machine combines automation with fabric care. Its AI-based system adjusts water level and wash settings based on the load and fabric type. The ActivMix chamber dissolves detergent before it enters the drum, reducing the chances of residue on clothes. Aqua Energie technology is designed to improve washing performance in hard water conditions, while the Crescent Moon Drum helps minimise fabric damage during washing.

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Specifications

Type
Fully Automatic Top Load
Capacity
8.0 kg
Energy Rating
5-Star
Smart Features
Smart AI Sensor
Drum Type
Crescent Moon Drum
Special Feature
Aqua Energie Hard Water Treatment

Reason to buy

Smart AI automation

Dissolves detergent perfectly

Softens hard water

Reason to avoid

Expensive premium model

Heavy build size

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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