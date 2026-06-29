Don't spend more than ₹25,000: These washing machines get the job done within budget

Buying a washing machine isn't about getting the model with the longest list of features. It is about finding one that matches your family's laundry needs, fits your budget, and delivers consistent performance. The good news is that you don't have to spend beyond ₹25,000 to get a dependable machine. Whether you need a semi-automatic washer for lower water consumption or a fully automatic model for added convenience, this price segment offers plenty of practical choices.
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From compact models for small households to larger machines designed for families, here are some of the best washing machines under Rs. 25,000 that are worth considering.
This 8.5 kg washing machine is suitable for medium and large households that handle bigger laundry loads. It comes with a 5-star energy rating and a 1350 RPM spin speed to reduce drying time. Features such as Double Waterfall technology help improve detergent mixing, while the Magic Filter collects lint during the wash cycle. The machine also includes a shock-proof body and a toughened glass lid for regular household use.
High spin speed
Energy efficient
Large wash capacity
Requires manual effort
Bulky design
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If you live in a small household, this 6.5 kg model offers enough capacity for daily washing. It features Samsung's Air Turbo Drying system, which removes more moisture during spinning to shorten drying time. The rust-resistant plastic body is built for long-term use, while castor wheels make it easier to move the machine when needed. It also includes anti-rat protection to safeguard internal components.
Easy to move
Built-in pest protection
Fast drying system
Low program choices
Smaller capacity
Designed for families with regular laundry needs, this 7.5 kg washing machine comes with a 1400 RPM motor for faster water extraction. Its built-in collar scrubber helps clean shirt collars without extra manual effort, while the soaking function loosens dirt before washing begins. The Spin Shower feature rinses detergent residue during spinning, and the rust-resistant body is built for everyday use.
Powerful spin speed
Effective collar scrubber
Rust-proof body
Fully manual tracking
Lacks digital display
For larger households, this 8 kg model offers extra capacity without increasing complexity. It uses Samsung's Hexa Storm Pulsator to create multi-directional water flow for improved cleaning. The Air Turbo Drying system helps reduce moisture in heavy fabrics, including towels and bedsheets. Dual Magic Filters collect lint throughout the wash cycle, helping keep clothes cleaner after every wash.
Gentle on fabrics
Dual lint filters
Generous load capacity
Slower spin speed
Large footprint
Those looking for a fully automatic washing machine under Rs. 25,000 can consider this 7 kg Bosch model. It uses the PowerWave wash system to improve water circulation for stain removal while the VarioDrum is designed to reduce fabric wear. Dual lint filters help trap loose fibres, and the soft-closing glass lid adds convenience. Water-saving wash programmes also help reduce consumption during regular use.
Fully hands-free operation
Soft-closing lid
Safe fabric drum
Higher initial cost
Moderate spin speed
This 8 kg IFB washing machine combines automation with fabric care. Its AI-based system adjusts water level and wash settings based on the load and fabric type. The ActivMix chamber dissolves detergent before it enters the drum, reducing the chances of residue on clothes. Aqua Energie technology is designed to improve washing performance in hard water conditions, while the Crescent Moon Drum helps minimise fabric damage during washing.
Smart AI automation
Dissolves detergent perfectly
Softens hard water
Expensive premium model
Heavy build size
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