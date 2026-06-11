Don't spend ₹1 lakh: These 5 laptops feel shockingly premium

For the longest time, owning a premium laptop meant spending well over ₹1 lakh. Sleek designs, vibrant displays, powerful processors, and smooth user experiences are the kind of features that were reserved for flagship level machines. But the good thing is that the laptop market has evolved and buyers no longer need to empty their pockets to get a laptop that offers a premium performance.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Acer Swift Go 14 AI PC, Qualcomm SnapdragonX Plus X1P-42-100,Office 2024 + M365 Basic,(16GB LPDDR5X/ 512GB SSD/14.5-inch WUXGA//Qualcomm Adreno/1440p IR Camera with Shutter/Win11) 1.32 kg, Steel Grey.View Details
₹77,990
ASUS Vivobook 16,Smartchoice, 13th Gen, Intel Core i5-13420H,16GB RAM,512GB SSD,FHD, OLED,Win 11,M365 Basic (1Y),Backlit Keyboard,Office 2024,Silver,1.88 kg,X1605VA-SH1952WS, Thin & Light LaptopView Details
HP Smartchoice Omnibook 5 OLED (Previously Pavilion), Snapdragon X Processor (16GB LPDDR5x,1TB SSD) 2K OLED,16''/40.6cm, Win11, M365(1yr)*Office24, Glacier Silver, 1.59kg, fb0001QU,Next-Gen AI LaptopView Details
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/14 (35.5cm)/WUXGA IPS/Copilot+ PC/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.4Kg), 83HX008XIN AI LaptopView Details
₹67,990
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 15.6" Full HD | Intel Core i5 1335U | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | Win 11 Home | MS Office'2024 | Fingerprint Reader | Intel Iris XE Graphics | Backlit Keyboard |NP750XGJ-LS6IN |SilverView Details
₹64,990
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Now-a-days, several mid-range laptops deliver the kind of design, display quality and performance that were once exclusive to high-end laptop models. From ultra-slim aluminum chassis and high-resolution displays to fast SSD storage, and AI-powered productivity features, these laptops offer an impressive balance of style and substance without demanding a six-figure investment.
Whether you're a student, a working professional, content creator, or someone looking for a reliable everyday machine, here are best mid-budget laptops that you can buy in India right now.
The Acer Swift Go 14 AI is a premium-looking laptop that is designed for users who want portability, performance, and modern AI capabilities without stepping into flagship pricing territory. Its slim and lightweight metal chassis gives it a sophisticated look, while the 14-inch WUXGA IPS touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio provides extra space for productivity. This laptop is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor that is paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a fast 1TB SSD, which ensures smooth multitasking and excellent battery efficiency. The stereo speaker setup enhances media playback, while the Full HD webcam and AI-powered features improve video conferencing experiences. Overall, it is a stylish Copilot+ PC that balances premium design, long battery life, and everyday productivity.
AI features
Long battery life
Colour accurate display
Some report issue minor heating issues
Buyers appreciate the laptop's premium build quality, lightweight design, long battery life, and smooth day-to-day performance. Many users also praise the display for its vivid colours and good colour accuracy.
Buyers should choose this laptop for its premium design and accurate display.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The ASUS Vivobook 16 OLED is designed for users who want a premium large-screen laptop without stretching their budget. Its sleek Cool Silver finish, slim profile, and MIL-STD-810H durability certification give it a refined and dependable feel. The standout feature is the 16-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, delivering deeper blacks, richer contrast, and exceptional colour reproduction. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor, paired with 16GB RAM and a fast SSD, it handles multitasking with ease. The laptop also features ASUS SonicMaster-tuned audio and an HD webcam with a privacy shutter for video calls.
Smooth performance
Vibrant display
Premium design
Low battery backup
Buyers find the laptop to be of good quality and value for money, with smooth performance. They also appreciate its premium design and vibrant OLED display.
Buyers should choose this laptop for its premium design and vibrant display.
The HP OmniBook 5 is a stylish AI-powered laptop that combines premium design with excellent everyday performance. Its standout feature is the 16-inch 2K OLED touchscreen display, which delivers rich colours, deep blacks, and outstanding contrast. Under the hood, you get the Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor and dedicated AI NPU ensure responsive multitasking and enhanced efficiency. The laptop also features dual speakers with DTS-tuned audio for immersive sound and an FHD webcam with a privacy shutter for clear video conferencing. Combined with long battery life and Copilot+ AI features, the OmniBook 5 delivers a premium user experience at a competitive price.
Smooth performance
Long battery life
Good sound quality
Vibrant display
Some legacy Windows apps may have ARM compatibility limitations
Buyers find this laptop performs excellently, with a vivid OLED display featuring rich contrast. They appreciate its impressive battery life. Customers praise its speed, sound quality, and lightweight design, while also considering it good value for money.
Buyers should choose this laptop for its premium design, powerful performance and vibrant display.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is a sleek Copilot+ PC designed for users who want premium styling and AI-enhanced productivity at a reasonable price. The 14-inch WUXGA display features a 16:10 aspect ratio, providing more vertical screen space for productivity tasks. Powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 processor with an integrated NPU, the laptop delivers responsive multitasking and AI-assisted performance. Dolby Audio-tuned speakers enhance entertainment experiences, while the Full HD webcam with privacy features ensures clear video calls. Overall, it balances portability, modern AI capabilities, and reliable everyday performance in a premium-looking package.
Value for money
Long battery life
Great performance
Display colour reproduction is average
Buyers appreciate this laptop for its solid build quality, comfortable keyboard, portability, and smooth everyday performance. Many buyers also appreciate the quiet operation and good battery backup.
Buyers should choose this laptop for its premium design and battery life.
The Samsung Galaxy Book4 is a premium-looking thin-and-light laptop designed for users who value portability, productivity, and seamless integration with the Samsung ecosystem. Its sleek metal chassis and lightweight profile give it an elegant, professional appearance that feels more premium than its price suggests. The 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display delivers sharp visuals and wide viewing angles, while colour reproduction is enhanced through Samsung's display calibration and anti-glare technology, making it comfortable for extended work sessions. Powered by the Intel Core 5 1335U processor, paired with 16GB RAM and a fast SSD, the laptop handles multitasking efficiently. Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers enhance audio quality for movies and video calls, while the HD webcam ensures reliable virtual meetings. The inclusion of a fingerprint sensor further adds to the overall premium experience.
Smooth performance
Pretty design
Good battery life
Good picture quality
Full HD IPS panel offers good quality but lacks the deep contrast
Buyers praise this laptop's slim design, lightweight build, and reliable everyday performance. Many users appreciate the laptop's fast boot times, comfortable keyboard, and battery life.
Buyers should choose this laptop for its premium design, display and battery life.
|NAME
|DISPLAY
|PROCESSOR
|BATTERY
|Acer Swift Go 14 AI PC
|14.5-inch
|Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus
|65Wh battery
|ASUS Vivobook 16
|16-inch
|Intel Core i5-13420H
|50Whr battery
|HP Omnibook 5
|16-inch
|Qualcomm Snapdragon X
|65Whr battery
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5
|14-inch
|AMD Ryzen AI 5 330
|60Wh battery
|Samsung Galaxy Book 4
|15.6-inch
|Intel Core 5 1335U
|54Wh battery
Tired of charging your smartwatch every day? Check out these models with up to two weeks of battery life
I’ve used and tested hundreds of laptops, which includes budget, mid-range and premium laptops. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of laptops across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their performance, display technology, battery life and factors that impact those features. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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