Subscribe
Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

Don't spend ₹1 lakh: These 5 laptops feel shockingly premium

These laptops come with a vibrant display and powerful processors that offer premium-grade performance. Some of these PCs are also Copilot+ PCs and can handle AI workloads with ease.

Shweta Ganjoo
Published11 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
These laptops come with a premium design and long battery life.
These laptops come with a premium design and long battery life.(Amazon)
AI Quick Read

For the longest time, owning a premium laptop meant spending well over 1 lakh. Sleek designs, vibrant displays, powerful processors, and smooth user experiences are the kind of features that were reserved for flagship level machines. But the good thing is that the laptop market has evolved and buyers no longer need to empty their pockets to get a laptop that offers a premium performance.

Our PicksFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Advertisement

Now-a-days, several mid-range laptops deliver the kind of design, display quality and performance that were once exclusive to high-end laptop models. From ultra-slim aluminum chassis and high-resolution displays to fast SSD storage, and AI-powered productivity features, these laptops offer an impressive balance of style and substance without demanding a six-figure investment.

Whether you're a student, a working professional, content creator, or someone looking for a reliable everyday machine, here are best mid-budget laptops that you can buy in India right now.

Best laptops to buy in India under 1 lakh

Advertisement

The Acer Swift Go 14 AI is a premium-looking laptop that is designed for users who want portability, performance, and modern AI capabilities without stepping into flagship pricing territory. Its slim and lightweight metal chassis gives it a sophisticated look, while the 14-inch WUXGA IPS touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio provides extra space for productivity. This laptop is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus processor that is paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a fast 1TB SSD, which ensures smooth multitasking and excellent battery efficiency. The stereo speaker setup enhances media playback, while the Full HD webcam and AI-powered features improve video conferencing experiences. Overall, it is a stylish Copilot+ PC that balances premium design, long battery life, and everyday productivity.

Advertisement

Specifications

Display
14.5-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS Touchscreen, 90Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus
RAM & Storage
16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Camera
Full HD webcam with AI-enhanced video features
Battery & Charging
65Wh battery, 100W USB Type-C fast charging adapter

Reason to buy

AI features

Long battery life

Colour accurate display

Reason to avoid

Some report issue minor heating issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the laptop's premium build quality, lightweight design, long battery life, and smooth day-to-day performance. Many users also praise the display for its vivid colours and good colour accuracy.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its premium design and accurate display.

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Advertisement

The ASUS Vivobook 16 OLED is designed for users who want a premium large-screen laptop without stretching their budget. Its sleek Cool Silver finish, slim profile, and MIL-STD-810H durability certification give it a refined and dependable feel. The standout feature is the 16-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, delivering deeper blacks, richer contrast, and exceptional colour reproduction. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor, paired with 16GB RAM and a fast SSD, it handles multitasking with ease. The laptop also features ASUS SonicMaster-tuned audio and an HD webcam with a privacy shutter for video calls.

Specifications

Display
16-inch OLED display, 1920 x 1200p resolution, 60Hz, 300 nits brightness
Processor
Intel Core i5-13420H
RAM & Storage
16GB LPDDR4 RAM, 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
Camera
720p HD camera
Battery & Charging
50Whr battery

Reason to buy

Smooth performance

Vibrant display

Premium design

Reason to avoid

Low battery backup

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the laptop to be of good quality and value for money, with smooth performance. They also appreciate its premium design and vibrant OLED display.

Advertisement

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its premium design and vibrant display.

The HP OmniBook 5 is a stylish AI-powered laptop that combines premium design with excellent everyday performance. Its standout feature is the 16-inch 2K OLED touchscreen display, which delivers rich colours, deep blacks, and outstanding contrast. Under the hood, you get the Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor and dedicated AI NPU ensure responsive multitasking and enhanced efficiency. The laptop also features dual speakers with DTS-tuned audio for immersive sound and an FHD webcam with a privacy shutter for clear video conferencing. Combined with long battery life and Copilot+ AI features, the OmniBook 5 delivers a premium user experience at a competitive price.

Advertisement

Specifications

Display
16-inch (40.6cm) 2K OLED Touchscreen, 1920 x 1200 resolution, 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 300 nits brightness, 0.2ms response time
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon X
RAM & Storage
16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD
Camera
Full HD Webcam with Privacy Shutter
Battery & Charging
65Whr battery with USB Type-C

Reason to buy

Smooth performance

Long battery life

Good sound quality

Vibrant display

Reason to avoid

Some legacy Windows apps may have ARM compatibility limitations

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this laptop performs excellently, with a vivid OLED display featuring rich contrast. They appreciate its impressive battery life. Customers praise its speed, sound quality, and lightweight design, while also considering it good value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its premium design, powerful performance and vibrant display.

Advertisement

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is a sleek Copilot+ PC designed for users who want premium styling and AI-enhanced productivity at a reasonable price. The 14-inch WUXGA display features a 16:10 aspect ratio, providing more vertical screen space for productivity tasks. Powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 processor with an integrated NPU, the laptop delivers responsive multitasking and AI-assisted performance. Dolby Audio-tuned speakers enhance entertainment experiences, while the Full HD webcam with privacy features ensures clear video calls. Overall, it balances portability, modern AI capabilities, and reliable everyday performance in a premium-looking package.

Specifications

Display
14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS Anti-Glare Display, 16:10 aspect ratio, 300 nits brightness, 45% NTSC colour gamut, 60Hz refresh rate
Processor
AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 Processor
RAM & Storage
16GB DDR5-5600 RAM, 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD
Camera
Full HD Webcam
Battery & Charging
60Wh battery with 65W USB-C fast charging adapter

Reason to buy

Value for money

Long battery life

Great performance

Reason to avoid

Display colour reproduction is average

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this laptop for its solid build quality, comfortable keyboard, portability, and smooth everyday performance. Many buyers also appreciate the quiet operation and good battery backup.

Advertisement

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its premium design and battery life.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 is a premium-looking thin-and-light laptop designed for users who value portability, productivity, and seamless integration with the Samsung ecosystem. Its sleek metal chassis and lightweight profile give it an elegant, professional appearance that feels more premium than its price suggests. The 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display delivers sharp visuals and wide viewing angles, while colour reproduction is enhanced through Samsung's display calibration and anti-glare technology, making it comfortable for extended work sessions. Powered by the Intel Core 5 1335U processor, paired with 16GB RAM and a fast SSD, the laptop handles multitasking efficiently. Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers enhance audio quality for movies and video calls, while the HD webcam ensures reliable virtual meetings. The inclusion of a fingerprint sensor further adds to the overall premium experience.

Advertisement

Specifications

Display
15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Anti-Glare Display
Processor
Intel Core 5 1335U 
RAM & Storage
16GB LPDDR4X RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD
Camera
HD Webcam with integrated microphone
Battery & Charging
54Wh Battery with Type-C Fast Charging Adapter

Reason to buy

Smooth performance

Pretty design

Good battery life

Good picture quality

Reason to avoid

Full HD IPS panel offers good quality but lacks the deep contrast

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this laptop's slim design, lightweight build, and reliable everyday performance. Many users appreciate the laptop's fast boot times, comfortable keyboard, and battery life.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its premium design, display and battery life.

Top 3 features of the laptops to buy in India under 1 lakh

NAMEDISPLAYPROCESSORBATTERY
Acer Swift Go 14 AI PC14.5-inchQualcomm Snapdragon X Plus65Wh battery
ASUS Vivobook 1616-inchIntel Core i5-13420H50Whr battery
HP Omnibook 516-inchQualcomm Snapdragon X65Whr battery
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 514-inchAMD Ryzen AI 5 33060Wh battery
Samsung Galaxy Book 415.6-inchIntel Core 5 1335U54Wh battery

Similar articles for you

Tired of charging your smartwatch every day? Check out these models with up to two weeks of battery life

Holiday homework pending? These all-in-one printers can save the day for students

Buying an iPad for work or study? Here are the models worth getting for less than 1 lakh

The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of laptops, which includes budget, mid-range and premium laptops. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

Advertisement

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of laptops across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their performance, display technology, battery life and factors that impact those features. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGadgets And AppliancesDon't spend ₹1 lakh: These 5 laptops feel shockingly premium

FAQs

Which processor is best for laptops under ₹1 lakh?

Intel Core Ultra, AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series, Snapdragon X Plus, and Apple M-series processors are among the best options.

How much RAM should I choose in a laptop under ₹1 lakh?

At least 16GB RAM is recommended for multitasking, productivity, content creation, and future-proofing your purchase.

What display specifications should I look for?

Look for Full HD+ or higher resolution, IPS or OLED panels, at least 300 nits brightness, and colour coverage of 100% sRGB or 100% DCI-P3 for better visual quality.

Are AI laptops worth buying in 2026?

Yes. AI-powered laptops with dedicated NPUs can improve battery efficiency, video conferencing, productivity features, and future AI applications supported by Windows Copilot+.

What storage capacity is ideal in this price segment?

A minimum of 512GB SSD storage is recommended. If you work with large files, videos, or creative projects, a 1TB SSD is a better long-term investment.

Advertisement
Read Next Story