Dreame robot and cordless vacuum cleaners are available at huge price cuts on Amazon

The Dreame H12 Dual is a cordless 4-in-1 vacuum that vacuums, mops, scrubs, and dries floors with 16,000Pa powerful suction. It is designed for multi-surface use including hard floors and supports edge-to-edge cleaning with a high-speed brush roll.

It features a unique one-step self-cleaning system with hot air drying that prevents mold and odors. The vacuum has separate clean and dirty water tanks, making long cleaning sessions possible without frequent refills.

Specifications Suction Power 16,000 Pa Power Consumption 300 watts Runtime 35 minutes Clean Water Tank 900 ml Dirty Water Tank 700 ml

The DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 features a powerful 6000Pa suction ideal for carpets and pet hair. Equipped with LiDAR navigation, it maps your home accurately for efficient cleaning paths. The vacuum comes with an automatic dust-emptying system that can store dust for up to 90 days, reducing maintenance.

The 285-minute battery ensures long runtime, while the smart sensors detect obstacles to avoid collisions. It supports app control for customized cleaning schedules and settings.

Specifications Suction Power 6000 Pa Battery Life 285 minutes Navigation LiDAR Dust Storage Capacity Up to 90 days Connectivity Wi-Fi, App control

The DREAME L10s Ultra combines vacuuming and washing in one, with a self-cleaning base station that drains dust and cleans the mop automatically. It offers AI-based 3D obstacle detection to navigate complex floor plans carefully.

With 5300Pa suction power and 210 minutes of battery life, the vacuum delivers thorough cleaning. Wi-Fi app control and Alexa compatibility provide convenient remote operation.

Specifications Suction Power 5300 Pa Battery Life 210 minutes Special Features Self-cleaning base, AI 3D obstacle detection Connectivity Wi-Fi, Alexa, App control Cleaning Modes Vacuum and mop combo

The DREAME K10 Pro is a lightweight cordless vacuum offering 15,000Pa suction and smart dirt detection for efficient cleaning of hard floors. It enhances edge cleaning to target debris along walls and corners effectively.

Designed for wet and dry use, it combines powerful suction with cordless convenience and various cleaning modes suited to different surfaces and messes.

Specifications Suction Power 15,000 Pa Weight Lightweight design (under 3.5 kg) Special Features Smart dirt detection, enhanced edge cleaning Cleaning Types Wet & dry Battery Life Approx 60 minutes

The DREAME J30 offers unmatched cleaning power at 24,000Pa suction with a large 0.5L dustbin. Powered by seven 2500 mAh batteries, it delivers up to 60 minutes runtime. Its folding tube facilitates cleaning tight corners and furniture edges.

Built for multi-surface cleaning, it combines cordless convenience with strong suction and versatile accessories making it perfect for both hard floors and carpets.

Specifications Suction Power 24,000 Pa Battery 7 x 2500 mAh batteries Runtime 60 minutes Dustbin Capacity 0.5 liters Feature Folding tube for edge cleaning

The DREAME L10 Prime features 4000Pa suction with a smart mop lift that raises automatically on carpets. It uses LiDAR navigation with 3D mapping along with app and Alexa control for precise cleaning management.

The included self-cleaning mop base removes dirt from mop pads automatically, making maintenance easy. Battery life provides 150 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning.

Specifications Suction Power 4000 Pa Mop Lift Height 7 mm auto mop lift Battery Life 150 minutes Navigation LiDAR, 3D mapping Special Features Self-cleaning mop base, Alexa compatibility

The Dreame D9 Max Gen2 delivers strong 6000Pa suction with a mop function and movable brush design for multi-floor cleaning. Its 285-minute runtime and multi-floor mapping make it ideal for large homes with pets.

It combines reliable navigation with wireless app control for schedules and cleaning settings, focusing on carpets, hard floors, and pet hair removal.

Specifications Suction Power 6000 Pa Battery Life 285 minutes Cleaning Modes Vacuum and mop Navigation Multi-floor map support Connectivity Wi-Fi, App control

The DREAME R20 is a smart cordless stick vacuum with dual brush heads to tackle multiple surfaces and pet hair. Offering 90 minutes of max runtime, it is designed for portability and efficient handheld or stick use.

Smart sensors enable strong suction without damaging delicate floors while providing robust cleaning power for hard floors and carpets.

Specifications Runtime 90 minutes Brush Dual brush heads Cleaning Modes Smart suction adjustment Usage Cordless stick and handheld Suitable For Hard floors, carpets, pet hair

The Dreame H12 Core is a lightweight cordless wet and dry vacuum cleaner ideal for hard floors including wood and vinyl. It uses smart dirt detection sensors and includes a self-cleaning system that keeps the vacuum hygienic.

Its ergonomic design offers easy maneuverability for quick clean-ups, with a powerful motor for thorough dirt and dust extraction.

Specifications Power Cordless, lightweight design Type Wet and dry cleaning Features Smart dirt detection, self-cleaning Surface Compatibility Wood, vinyl, hard floors

The DREAME F10 delivers 13,000Pa suction for powerful cleaning combined with a mop function. It supports 300 minutes runtime with smart LiDAR navigation and voice control via app integration.

Designed for efficient 2-in-1 cleaning, it offers easy scheduling and obstacle avoidance for hassle-free floor maintenance in busy homes.

Specifications Suction Power 13,000 Pa Battery Life 300 minutes Navigation Smart LiDAR Cleaning Modes Vacuum and mop combo Connectivity Voice control, app enabled

