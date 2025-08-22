Subscribe

Dreame robot and cordless vacuum cleaners are available at huge price cuts on Amazon

Dreame vacuum cleaners get a massive price drop on Amazon. Shop robot, cordless and more advanced models at never-before-seen deals from the popular brand.

Amit Rahi
Published22 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Clean smarter with Dreame vacuum cleaners at reduced prices.
Clean smarter with Dreame vacuum cleaners at reduced prices.

Dreame vacuum cleaners are known for their sleek design, powerful suction, and smart features that make everyday cleaning effortless. From advanced robot vacuums that map your home with precision to cordless stick cleaners that are lightweight yet powerful, Dreame offers options for every household.

Our PicksTop dealRobot vacuum cleanerValue for moneyBudget friendlyFAQs

Our Picks

Now, with a massive price drop on Amazon, upgrading your cleaning routine has never been easier. This price cut applies across a wide range of models, including robot, cordless, and handheld units. Whether you want hassle-free automatic cleaning or versatile cordless control, these deals make Dreame vacuums more accessible than ever.

TOP DEAL

The Dreame H12 Dual is a cordless 4-in-1 vacuum that vacuums, mops, scrubs, and dries floors with 16,000Pa powerful suction. It is designed for multi-surface use including hard floors and supports edge-to-edge cleaning with a high-speed brush roll.

It features a unique one-step self-cleaning system with hot air drying that prevents mold and odors. The vacuum has separate clean and dirty water tanks, making long cleaning sessions possible without frequent refills.

Specifications

Suction Power
16,000 Pa
Power Consumption
300 watts
Runtime
35 minutes
Clean Water Tank
900 ml
Dirty Water Tank
700 ml

ROBOT VACUUM CLEANER

The DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 features a powerful 6000Pa suction ideal for carpets and pet hair. Equipped with LiDAR navigation, it maps your home accurately for efficient cleaning paths. The vacuum comes with an automatic dust-emptying system that can store dust for up to 90 days, reducing maintenance.

The 285-minute battery ensures long runtime, while the smart sensors detect obstacles to avoid collisions. It supports app control for customized cleaning schedules and settings.

Specifications

Suction Power
6000 Pa
Battery Life
285 minutes
Navigation
LiDAR
Dust Storage Capacity
Up to 90 days
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, App control

The DREAME L10s Ultra combines vacuuming and washing in one, with a self-cleaning base station that drains dust and cleans the mop automatically. It offers AI-based 3D obstacle detection to navigate complex floor plans carefully.

With 5300Pa suction power and 210 minutes of battery life, the vacuum delivers thorough cleaning. Wi-Fi app control and Alexa compatibility provide convenient remote operation.

Specifications

Suction Power
5300 Pa
Battery Life
210 minutes
Special Features
Self-cleaning base, AI 3D obstacle detection
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Alexa, App control
Cleaning Modes
Vacuum and mop combo

The DREAME K10 Pro is a lightweight cordless vacuum offering 15,000Pa suction and smart dirt detection for efficient cleaning of hard floors. It enhances edge cleaning to target debris along walls and corners effectively.

Designed for wet and dry use, it combines powerful suction with cordless convenience and various cleaning modes suited to different surfaces and messes.

Specifications

Suction Power
15,000 Pa
Weight
Lightweight design (under 3.5 kg)
Special Features
Smart dirt detection, enhanced edge cleaning
Cleaning Types
Wet & dry
Battery Life
Approx 60 minutes

VALUE FOR MONEY

The DREAME J30 offers unmatched cleaning power at 24,000Pa suction with a large 0.5L dustbin. Powered by seven 2500 mAh batteries, it delivers up to 60 minutes runtime. Its folding tube facilitates cleaning tight corners and furniture edges.

Built for multi-surface cleaning, it combines cordless convenience with strong suction and versatile accessories making it perfect for both hard floors and carpets.

Specifications

Suction Power
24,000 Pa
Battery
7 x 2500 mAh batteries
Runtime
60 minutes
Dustbin Capacity
0.5 liters
Feature
Folding tube for edge cleaning

The DREAME L10 Prime features 4000Pa suction with a smart mop lift that raises automatically on carpets. It uses LiDAR navigation with 3D mapping along with app and Alexa control for precise cleaning management.

The included self-cleaning mop base removes dirt from mop pads automatically, making maintenance easy. Battery life provides 150 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning.

Specifications

Suction Power
4000 Pa
Mop Lift Height
7 mm auto mop lift
Battery Life
150 minutes
Navigation
LiDAR, 3D mapping
Special Features
Self-cleaning mop base, Alexa compatibility

BUDGET FRIENDLY

The Dreame D9 Max Gen2 delivers strong 6000Pa suction with a mop function and movable brush design for multi-floor cleaning. Its 285-minute runtime and multi-floor mapping make it ideal for large homes with pets.

It combines reliable navigation with wireless app control for schedules and cleaning settings, focusing on carpets, hard floors, and pet hair removal.

Specifications

Suction Power
6000 Pa
Battery Life
285 minutes
Cleaning Modes
Vacuum and mop
Navigation
Multi-floor map support
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, App control

The DREAME R20 is a smart cordless stick vacuum with dual brush heads to tackle multiple surfaces and pet hair. Offering 90 minutes of max runtime, it is designed for portability and efficient handheld or stick use.

Smart sensors enable strong suction without damaging delicate floors while providing robust cleaning power for hard floors and carpets.

Specifications

Runtime
90 minutes
Brush
Dual brush heads
Cleaning Modes
Smart suction adjustment
Usage
Cordless stick and handheld
Suitable For
Hard floors, carpets, pet hair

The Dreame H12 Core is a lightweight cordless wet and dry vacuum cleaner ideal for hard floors including wood and vinyl. It uses smart dirt detection sensors and includes a self-cleaning system that keeps the vacuum hygienic.

Its ergonomic design offers easy maneuverability for quick clean-ups, with a powerful motor for thorough dirt and dust extraction.

Specifications

Power
Cordless, lightweight design
Type
Wet and dry cleaning
Features
Smart dirt detection, self-cleaning
Surface Compatibility
Wood, vinyl, hard floors

The DREAME F10 delivers 13,000Pa suction for powerful cleaning combined with a mop function. It supports 300 minutes runtime with smart LiDAR navigation and voice control via app integration.

Designed for efficient 2-in-1 cleaning, it offers easy scheduling and obstacle avoidance for hassle-free floor maintenance in busy homes.

Specifications

Suction Power
13,000 Pa
Battery Life
300 minutes
Navigation
Smart LiDAR
Cleaning Modes
Vacuum and mop combo
Connectivity
Voice control, app enabled

Similar articles for you

Top 10 best vacuum cleaners for homes in India June 2025 featuring high suction, smart cleaning, and latest technology

Best vacuum cleaners for home: Top-rated 10 models for powerful, efficient and hassle-free cleaning this April 2025

Ready for a new vacuum cleaner? Select the perfect one for your space and cleaning needs – our buying guide

Best cordless robotic vacuum cleaners in June 2025 for spotless homes: Our top 10 picks

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesDreame robot and cordless vacuum cleaners are available at huge price cuts on Amazon

FAQs

Are Dreame robot vacuum cleaners worth buying?

Yes, Dreame robot vacuums are highly rated for their powerful suction, mapping accuracy, and smart cleaning modes. They offer excellent convenience for hands-free cleaning.

How do Dreame cordless vacuum cleaners compare to traditional ones?

Dreame cordless vacuums are lightweight, portable, and easier to handle than traditional corded models. They deliver strong suction while giving you the freedom to move without restrictions.

Which Dreame model is best for pet hair?

Models like the Dreame Bot L10s Pro and Dreame V12 cordless are particularly effective on pet hair. They have strong suction and specialised brushes to tackle fur with ease.

Do Dreame vacuums come with a warranty?

Yes, most Dreame vacuum cleaners purchased on Amazon come with a standard manufacturer warranty. The duration can vary depending on the model, so it’s best to check product details.

Can Dreame robot vacuums mop as well as vacuum?

Many Dreame robot vacuums feature 2-in-1 functions, allowing them to both vacuum and mop floors. This dual feature provides deeper cleaning in a single run.

Read Next Story