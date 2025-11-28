Dreame’s Mini LED TVs go all in on sound with a built in 70W Dolby Atmos soundbar and AI processing

Dreame is usually the name you see on robot vacuums, mops and air gadgets. It is the brand that moves quietly around the house in the background. Now it wants to sit right in front of you. The company has stepped into TVs with new Mini LED models, and it is clearly not treating this as a side hobby. Think about how most TV upgrades go. You bring home a thin new screen, play your favourite movie and within minutes someone says, “The picture is nice, but the sound feels flat.” Then starts the second round of shopping for a separate soundbar, extra cables and more clutter on the TV unit. Dreame is trying to skip that entire second stage.

Its first big play is the Dreame TV S100. From the front, it just looks like a clean, modern 4K Mini LED set. But the entire bottom section is actually a built in soundbar. Inside are multiple speakers and a subwoofer tuned for Dolby Atmos, pushed to a 70 watt output. In daily use, that should mean clearer dialogue, more weight in background score and a bit of that “room filling” feel without an extra box on your TV unit.

The picture holds up too. The S100 uses Mini LED for better control over brightness and dark areas, and a panel that is built to hold up in brighter rooms as well. There is also an AI processor working quietly in the background. Its job is to clean up softer streams, sharpen upscaled content and stop colours from looking too artificial. You don’t have to think about it, but you should notice fewer muddy scenes and less noise when you watch older shows.

View full Image Dreame TV V3000 launched, (Dreame)

Above that sits the V3000 Aura series. This is Dreame’s way of saying it can do proper flagship TVs too. These models go bigger in size, push brightness higher and use a panel designed to cut down reflections from lights and windows. It is aimed at people who want the TV to be the main focus in the room, not just another black rectangle on a stand. The V3000 also leans into gaming in a more serious way. High refresh rates, quick response and modern HDMI features are there for console and PC players who can feel even small delays. The idea is that if you plug in a PlayStation, Xbox or gaming rig, the TV won’t hold it back.

Sound, again, is not treated as an extra. The V3000 series builds in a multi channel speaker system with upward firing drivers and a dedicated subwoofer, so the “TV plus bar” equation still stays inside one frame.