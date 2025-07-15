Dreame’s Prime Day sale now extended till July 20: Big discounts on smart cleaners and hair tools

If you missed out on Amazon Prime Day deals, you’ve just got a second chance. Dreame Technology has extended its Prime Day sale till July 20. That means more time to grab deep discounts on everything from robot vacuums to hair dryers, all without stepping out.

The spotlight is on Dreame’s F10 Robot Vacuum, now available at a launch price of ₹19,999. It packs a serious punch with 13,000Pa suction power and Vormax™ Standard tech, aimed squarely at homes with pets, dust, and busy floors. If you want to splurge, the X40 Ultra, Dreame’s flagship robotic vacuum, is down from ₹1,29,999 to ₹84,999, a rare discount on a high-end cleaning beast.

Other robot vacuum steals include: Dreame L10s Ultra at ₹ 39,999 (down from ₹ 74,999)

at 39,999 (down from 74,999) D9 Max at ₹ 15,999 (was ₹ 29,999)

at 15,999 (was 29,999) D10 Plus Gen 2 at ₹ 23,999 (was ₹ 39,999) If you prefer stick vacuums, the deals go even deeper. The compact U10 is now just ₹8,499, while the cordless R20 has dropped from ₹36,999 to ₹24,999. Entry-level models like the J10, J20, and J30 all come in under ₹13,000.

Even Dreame’s personal care range is part of the sale. The Gleam Hair Dryer is down to ₹5,999, and the sleek Dreame Airstyle multi-styler is now ₹19,999.

And yes, it gets better. Bank discounts of up to ₹3,000 and No Cost EMI options are available on select models. Whether you’re looking to automate your home cleaning or upgrade your grooming gear, now’s a good time to buy.

Every vacuum cleaner includes a 1-year warranty, and personal care products come with 2 years of coverage. Need help? Dreame’s after-sales service includes on-site repairs, pick-up and drop, and phone support across 165+ cities in India.

If you've been eyeing a robot that vacuums while you sleep or a hair tool that actually delivers on its promise, this extended Prime Day sale might be your sign.