Dub your reels instantly with Meta AI voice translation, step-by-step guide

Meta AI launched the AI-powered voice translation globally that lets creators on Facebook and Instagram automatically dub their videos into another language using AI. This feature currently supports translation between English and Spanish and even replicates your voice tone so the content feels natural in other languages. Here’s a step-by-step guide to using this feature on Facebook and Instagram.
How to instantly dub your reels on Facebook or Instagram
- Record your video content like normal while speaking clearly, facing the camera. It's better to keep the background noise to a minimum for better translation. It works for up to two people in a video, but make sure the voices don’t overlap.
- While uploading the video on Instagram or Facebook, select the “Translate your voice with Meta AI” option in the sharing menu. This feature is only visible on Facebook if you have more than 1,000 followers; on Instagram, it is available to everyone in the regions where Meta AI is offered.
- Now choose the language for the translation; right now, only English to Spanish is available. You can also enable the lip-sync feature to synchronise your lip movements with the dubbed audio for a more natural-looking translation.
- You can preview the translated version of your video before publishing. You can make adjustments to the video if needed.
- Finally, you can publish your reel, and it will be available to viewers in their preferred language. The reel will show an on-screen label that the video is AI-translated.
Tips for the Meta AI voice translation feature
- Ensure that you create a face-to-camera video for improved lip syncing during translation.
- Viewers can choose to watch your videos in the original or translated voice.
- In creator tools, you can check how many people are watching your translated video.
- Creators can choose to disable this feature anytime on their videos.
Meta is planning to expand its AI voice translation feature with more languages in the coming months. The rollout will gradually reach all creators on Facebook and Instagram worldwide.