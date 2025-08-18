Duolingo’s stock crashes 38% after OpenAI’s GPT-5 demo builds language app in minutes

A showdown is brewing in language technology. Duolingo, the world’s most recognisable edtech brand, just watched its stock drop by 38 percent from its peak this summer. The sell-off followed Wall Street’s rocky reaction to sweeping promises about making Duolingo an “AI-first company,” but the real driver is competition from the biggest name in artificial intelligence: OpenAI.

OpenAI’s GPT-5 demonstration was the moment everything changed. Not only did the new model ace conversation and translation, it built a robust language learning app on the fly from a single prompt. In minutes, it created flashcards, progress tracking, and even a basic educational game. Investors, developers, and analysts saw Duolingo’s USP reduced to a prompt and a few minutes of code. The market responded instantly, erasing all gains from Duolingo’s recent “AI-first” push, and leaving its share price lower than even skeptical analysts expected.

How did Duolingo respond? The Duolingo response has been mixed. On one hand, the company has leaned hard on AI itself, using it to drive down costs and roll out conversational tools that increased its subscriber base and improved gross margins. On the other, the CEO’s insistence that AI will just make employees more productive lands against warnings in their own annual filings: the fear that “a new product could gain rapid scale at the expense of existing brands through harnessing a new technology.” There’s no hiding the threat when a risk factor jumps right off the balance sheet and plays out live for the world to see.

But the pressure on Duolingo isn’t just OpenAI. Google is now seen quietly testing “AI-led features” in Translate, including a practice mode and AI-generated language lessons that closely resemble Duolingo’s strengths. Google’s version, according to hands-on leaks, could launch at any time and will be pre-installed on billions of devices.

It is not lost on anyone that Duolingo’s best quarter for using AI didn’t save its stock when OpenAI and Google made their moves. The big question goes beyond Duolingo’s next earnings call. It is about whether specialist language-learning platforms can compete when the most powerful AI companies in the world can spin up similar features overnight, with none of the legacy baggage or education industry inertia.

There is a classic tension here: innovation that once seemed disruptive now looks vulnerable to the next tech wave. Duolingo’s early bets on AI bought it better margins and higher engagement, but now the same technology is leveling the playing field for everyone. The moment OpenAI’s models and Google’s apps make language learning a tap away, how does any single-purpose brand convince millions to download and pay for yet another app?