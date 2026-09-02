Dyson launches the world's first ever AI toothbrush featuring a built-in camera and jet flosser

Forget flossing for a moment. Dyson has just put a camera inside a toothbrush, and it can actually spot the gaps between your teeth that you miss while brushing. Unveiled in Paris on September 1, the Dyson CameraJet combines a 100,000-pixel macro camera, AI-powered gap detection and a precision mouthrinse jet to find and clean between teeth as you brush. It is a radically different take on the humble toothbrush, designed to turn interdental cleaning into an automated part of your daily routine.

Why do most people fail at basic oral hygiene? The problem Dyson is trying to address is a familiar one. People often skip the parts of oral care that are harder to maintain. The company says nine in 10 people do not floss as regularly as they should, while the average brushing time is just 45 seconds, well below the recommended two minutes.

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The scale of oral-health problems is much larger. The World Health Organization estimates that nearly 3.7 billion people are affected by oral diseases globally. WHO has also highlighted the growing recognition of links between oral health and wider health conditions, including cardiovascular and neurological conditions.

How does the Dyson CameraJet work? The CameraJet combines several technologies that are usually found across separate oral-care products:

AI and camera: Its 100,000-pixel macro camera captures 28 live images per second. Dyson's Gap Optical Targeting system uses machine learning to identify, track and predict gaps between teeth. When a gap is detected, the toothbrush can trigger a targeted mouthrinse jet within 100 milliseconds.

Conical jet and anti-gravity tank: Instead of the narrow, needle-like jet used by many water flossers, Dyson uses a wider conical spray designed to cover more of the interdental area at lower pressure. A 12.5ml tank uses a diaphragm pump and pressure chamber to maintain the jet even when the toothbrush is tilted or held horizontally.

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Variable sonic oscillation: Dyson says its brush head uses an anti-stall movement that changes the angle of oscillation as it moves, helping keep the bristles active against the teeth. External testing cited by the company found up to 69% more plaque removal than leading premium electric toothbrushes in hard-to-reach areas.

Dental-care ecosystem: Dyson is also developing a low-foaming mouthrinse and SLS-free toothpaste for the system. The formulations are designed to minimise foam that could interfere with the camera's view during cleaning.

What makes the technology behind it so advanced? The CameraJet is the result of six years of development, involving 661 Dyson engineers. The company says it has filed 38 patents related to the product and built a machine-learning system using more than 470,000 dental images. The toothbrush itself runs on 16 million lines of code.

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It is also a connected device. The CameraJet supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, with its camera doubling as an endoscope. Through the MyDyson app, users can access a live view of the camera, along with guided cleaning, coverage mapping and personalised feedback. Dyson says the camera does not record or store images on the device or in the cloud.

When can you buy the Dyson CameraJet in India? Dyson has launched the CameraJet in select international markets from September 1, 2026. The company has not yet announced an India launch date or local pricing, saying these details will be shared closer to availability. Internationally, the CameraJet is priced at $499 in the US, but that price should not be treated as an indication of its eventual India price.

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About the Author Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever fin...Read More ✕ Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.