Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 TP11 launches in India as pollution surges, aims to protect health

Dyson’s Purifier Cool PC1 TP11 arrives at the right moment for Indian homes. The brief is clear. Seal the filter path, move a lot of air, and hand the controls to an app most people will rarely open after day one. With pollution spikes already visible in Delhi NCR and other metros, this feels less like a lifestyle gadget and more like a sensible household upgrade.

Priced at ₹39,900, it is available in four colours. See the full list on Dyson’s website. You can buy it from Dyson’s online store or Dyson Demo outlets across the country. It sits below Dyson’s higher end towers and above entry level HEPA units, giving it a mid tier value slot.

HEPA filtration, airflow, and app control in daily use At the centre is a fully sealed HEPA system paired with an activated carbon layer. Dyson says it captures 99.95 percent of ultrafine particles down to 0.1 micrometres, covering dust, smoke, and pollen that drift in through windows and cling to soft furnishings. The sealed housing is the quiet hero here because it aims to reduce leakage around the filter edges, which is where many budget purifiers stumble.

Air delivery is where the TP11 makes its case in real rooms. Using Air Multiplier tech, the tower pushes clean air across the space rather than blasting a narrow plume. IDyson rates airflow at over 290 L/s and pairs it with a 350 degree sweep for even coverage. In practice that means fewer moments where you feel clean air only if you stand directly in front of the purifier.

Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 TP11 (Dyson)

Sensors watch PM2.5 and PM10 and switch speeds automatically. Set and forget Auto mode reacts to cooking smoke and outdoor haze without you riding the controls. Night mode dims the display and lowers noise to a hush that light sleepers can live with. If you are wondering about placement, give it about twenty to thirty centimetres of clearance on the sides and behind, and keep it away from thick curtains that billow into the airflow.

Connectivity stays simple. The Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 TP11 links to the MyDyson app over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for quick checks of indoor air quality, filter status, and scheduling. This purifier works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri all three. The magnetised remote still docks on the top of the tower, a small touch that prevents the usual remote hunt.

If you are choosing a purifier for a bedroom, the Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 TP11 is a good fit. The tower format keeps the footprint slim, the wide sweep means you do not have to keep nudging it toward the bed, and night mode makes the fan sound fade into the room. For living rooms and open layouts, the higher airflow and full sweep are the reasons to look here rather than at a compact tabletop unit.

We should talk about upkeep, because this is where the long term experience is decided. Filter life changes by city and by season. Expect quicker replacements during smoke heavy weeks and when windows stay open for long stretches. Replacement HEPA+carbon cartridges are widely available on Dyson’s India site, so replenishing is easy to sort. A quick weekly wipe of the shroud and base keeps the intake clear and helps the sensors read air quality more accurately.

