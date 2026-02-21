Earbuds with long battery life: Top picks from OnePlus, Samsung, JBL and more

From long commutes to back-to-back meetings, users now demand earbuds with long battery life that can last through the day without repeated charging. The TWS market continues to grow as brands compete to deliver extended playback time, active noise cancellation, and stable connectivity. If battery endurance ranks high on your checklist, here are some of the top options available right now.
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 focus strongly on battery output. These earbuds deliver up to 44 hours of total battery life with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) turned off. With ANC enabled, users can expect up to 20 hours of usage. The earbuds support 50dB noise cancellation and feature Dynaudio tuning. Dual connectivity allows switching between two devices, and the IP55 rating adds protection against dust and water. For buyers searching for earbuds with long battery life and ANC support, this model remains a strong option.
Dual-driver sound system
Advanced noise cancellation
Premium texture and design
Long battery life
Limited high-res compatibility
Premium price
Case durability
Users love the "pro-level" noise cancellation and the deep, immersive bass. The stylish leather-textured case is a major hit for its premium feel. While many praise the battery life, some note that the best features, like spatial audio, are restricted to OnePlus phone users.
Pick these if you want a stylish, high-performance pair of earbuds with elite noise cancellation. They are ideal for OnePlus owners or commuters who value long battery life and a unique, sophisticated design over a standard plastic look.
Samsung offers another option for people looking for earbuds with long battery life. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro support ANC to reduce outside sound during calls or music playback. The earbuds also include AI-based live translation features on supported devices. Samsung says the buds can run for around five hours with ANC enabled on a single charge. The case adds more charging cycles during the day.
Studio-quality sound
IPX7 rating
Compact ergonomic fit
Intelligent voice detect
Ecosystem locked
Average battery life
Touch sensitivity
Buyers frequently praise the "unmatched" sound clarity and the effective noise cancellation that silences office chatter. Many appreciate the matte finish and the snug fit that stays put during workouts. However, non-Samsung users often express disappointment that they cannot access the high-res audio settings.
This is the best choice for Samsung Galaxy users seeking a seamless ecosystem experience with top-tier sound. It’s perfect for fitness enthusiasts who need high water resistance and professionals who want a discreet, comfortable earbud for high-quality calls and focused work.
Google designed these earbuds for Android users who want stable connectivity and extended usage. The Pixel Buds Pro support noise control and integrate with Google services. When paired with Pixel phones, users can access voice features and other smart tools. The charging case helps extend listening time, making it a choice for buyers searching for earbuds with long battery life.
Industry-leading transparency
Seamless multipoint pairing:
All-day comfort
Deep google integration
No high-res codecs
Bulky design
Average case protection
Users are highly satisfied with the "intelligent" noise cancellation and the flawless integration with Android devices. The touch controls for volume (swiping) are frequently praised as the best in the category. Some buyers noted the buds can feel slippery, but overall, the "smart" features justify the price.
Choose this if you are an Android user who wants a "it just works" experience with top-tier smart features. It’s perfect for office workers who frequently switch between devices and travellers who prioritise a natural transparency mode and reliable Google Assistant help on the go.
Nothing’s earbuds support dual pairing, which lets users connect two devices at once. The earbuds also include smart ANC that can reach up to 40dB. The company supports the LHDC 5.0 audio codec for compatible devices. Fast charging and splash resistance add to daily usability for users who want earbuds with long battery life.
Users love the "jaw-dropping" design and the lightweight feel that remains comfortable for hours. Many praise the clear, balanced sound and the improved "pinch" controls that prevent accidental touches. However, some find the battery life disappointing for long flights and feel the case needs careful handling to stay clean.
Pick these if you value aesthetics and a highly customizable listening experience. They are perfect for creative professionals and tech enthusiasts who want a "statement" accessory that offers great sound clarity and the convenience of connecting to multiple devices simultaneously.
JBL includes adaptive noise cancelling that adjusts based on surroundings. The earbuds run on 11mm drivers and support wireless charging. According to the company, the buds and charging case together can provide up to 40 hours of battery usage. This makes them another option for buyers searching for earbuds with long battery life.
Signature deep bass
Class-leading battery
Crystal clear calls
Superior comfort
Basic codec support
Dated bluetooth
Bulky stem design
Users are highly satisfied with the "thumping" bass and the seamless ability to connect to two devices at once. Many reviews highlight the call quality as a standout feature, even in noisy traffic. However, some users have reported occasional sound cut-outs when moving between rooms.
Pick these if you are a bass lover who prioritises battery life and call quality for work and travel. They are an excellent "all-rounder" for those who want a reliable, durable pair of earbuds that can handle both heavy gym sessions and long office calls.
|Earbuds
|Driver Type
|Noise Cancellation
|Battery (Total with Case)
|OnePlus Buds Pro 3
|Dual Drivers ($11\text{mm} + 6\text{mm}$)
|$50\text{dB}$ Adaptive ANC
|Up to 43 Hours
|Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
|Custom Coaxial 2-way
|Intelligent ANC (3 High SNR Mics)
|Up to 29 Hours
|Google Pixel Buds Pro
|$11\text{mm}$ Dynamic Driver
|Silent Seal™ ANC
|Up to 31 Hours
|Nothing Ear (2)
|$11.6\text{mm}$ Custom Driver
|Personalized ANC (up to $40\text{dB}$)
|Up to 36 Hours
|JBL Live Pro 2 TWS
|$11\text{mm}$ Dynamic Driver
|True Adaptive ANC
|Up to 40 Hours