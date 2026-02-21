Earbuds with long battery life: Top picks from OnePlus, Samsung, JBL and more

From long commutes to back-to-back meetings, users now demand earbuds with long battery life that can last through the day without repeated charging. The TWS market continues to grow as brands compete to deliver extended playback time, active noise cancellation, and stable connectivity. If battery endurance ranks high on your checklist, here are some of the top options available right now.

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 focus strongly on battery output. These earbuds deliver up to 44 hours of total battery life with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) turned off. With ANC enabled, users can expect up to 20 hours of usage. The earbuds support 50dB noise cancellation and feature Dynaudio tuning. Dual connectivity allows switching between two devices, and the IP55 rating adds protection against dust and water. For buyers searching for earbuds with long battery life and ANC support, this model remains a strong option.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 (10m range) Audio Codecs LHDC 5.0, AAC, SBC Audio Drivers Dual Driver Setup: $11\text{mm}$ Woofer + $6\text{mm}$ Tweeter Charging USB-C Fast Charge + Qi Wireless Charging Durability IP55 (Buds) / IPX4 (Case) Reason to buy Dual-driver sound system Advanced noise cancellation Premium texture and design Long battery life Reason to avoid Limited high-res compatibility Premium price Case durability

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Users love the "pro-level" noise cancellation and the deep, immersive bass. The stylish leather-textured case is a major hit for its premium feel. While many praise the battery life, some note that the best features, like spatial audio, are restricted to OnePlus phone users.

Why choose this product? Pick these if you want a stylish, high-performance pair of earbuds with elite noise cancellation. They are ideal for OnePlus owners or commuters who value long battery life and a unique, sophisticated design over a standard plastic look.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Samsung offers another option for people looking for earbuds with long battery life. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro support ANC to reduce outside sound during calls or music playback. The earbuds also include AI-based live translation features on supported devices. Samsung says the buds can run for around five hours with ANC enabled on a single charge. The case adds more charging cycles during the day.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Audio Drivers Custom Coaxial 2-way (Tweeter + Woofer) Noise Cancellation Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation (3 High SNR Mics) Audio Codecs SSC (Samsung Seamless Codec), AAC, SBC Charging USB-C Fast Charge + Qi Wireless Charging Durability IPX7 Water Resistance Reason to buy Studio-quality sound IPX7 rating Compact ergonomic fit Intelligent voice detect Reason to avoid Ecosystem locked Average battery life Touch sensitivity

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Buyers frequently praise the "unmatched" sound clarity and the effective noise cancellation that silences office chatter. Many appreciate the matte finish and the snug fit that stays put during workouts. However, non-Samsung users often express disappointment that they cannot access the high-res audio settings.

Why choose this product? This is the best choice for Samsung Galaxy users seeking a seamless ecosystem experience with top-tier sound. It’s perfect for fitness enthusiasts who need high water resistance and professionals who want a discreet, comfortable earbud for high-quality calls and focused work.

3. Google Pixel Buds Pro

Google designed these earbuds for Android users who want stable connectivity and extended usage. The Pixel Buds Pro support noise control and integrate with Google services. When paired with Pixel phones, users can access voice features and other smart tools. The charging case helps extend listening time, making it a choice for buyers searching for earbuds with long battery life.

Specifications Audio Drivers Custom-designed 11mm Dynamic Driver Noise Cancellation Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Audio Codecs AAC, SBC Charging USB-C Fast Charge + Qi Wireless Charging Reason to buy Industry-leading transparency Seamless multipoint pairing: All-day comfort Deep google integration Reason to avoid No high-res codecs Bulky design Average case protection

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Users are highly satisfied with the "intelligent" noise cancellation and the flawless integration with Android devices. The touch controls for volume (swiping) are frequently praised as the best in the category. Some buyers noted the buds can feel slippery, but overall, the "smart" features justify the price.

Why choose this product? Choose this if you are an Android user who wants a "it just works" experience with top-tier smart features. It’s perfect for office workers who frequently switch between devices and travellers who prioritise a natural transparency mode and reliable Google Assistant help on the go.

4. Nothing Ear (2)

Nothing’s earbuds support dual pairing, which lets users connect two devices at once. The earbuds also include smart ANC that can reach up to 40dB. The company supports the LHDC 5.0 audio codec for compatible devices. Fast charging and splash resistance add to daily usability for users who want earbuds with long battery life.

Specifications Audio Drivers Custom 11.6mm Dynamic Driver Noise Cancellation Personalized Active Noise Cancellation (up to 40dB) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 (Dual Connection / Multipoint supported) Audio Codecs LHDC 5.0, AAC, SBC Microphones 6 Mics (3 per bud) with Clear Voice Technology Durability IP54 (Buds) / IP55 (Case) Water & Dust Resistance

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Users love the "jaw-dropping" design and the lightweight feel that remains comfortable for hours. Many praise the clear, balanced sound and the improved "pinch" controls that prevent accidental touches. However, some find the battery life disappointing for long flights and feel the case needs careful handling to stay clean.

Why choose this product? Pick these if you value aesthetics and a highly customizable listening experience. They are perfect for creative professionals and tech enthusiasts who want a "statement" accessory that offers great sound clarity and the convenience of connecting to multiple devices simultaneously.

JBL includes adaptive noise cancelling that adjusts based on surroundings. The earbuds run on 11mm drivers and support wireless charging. According to the company, the buds and charging case together can provide up to 40 hours of battery usage. This makes them another option for buyers searching for earbuds with long battery life.

Specifications Audio Drivers 11mm Dynamic Driver Noise Cancellation True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 Audio Codecs AAC, SBC Microphones 6 Mics Durability IPX5 Water Resistant (Buds) Reason to buy Signature deep bass Class-leading battery Crystal clear calls Superior comfort Reason to avoid Basic codec support Dated bluetooth Bulky stem design

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Users are highly satisfied with the "thumping" bass and the seamless ability to connect to two devices at once. Many reviews highlight the call quality as a standout feature, even in noisy traffic. However, some users have reported occasional sound cut-outs when moving between rooms.

Why choose this product? Pick these if you are a bass lover who prioritises battery life and call quality for work and travel. They are an excellent "all-rounder" for those who want a reliable, durable pair of earbuds that can handle both heavy gym sessions and long office calls.

Factors to consider before buying Premium TWS Earbuds: Ecosystem Compatibility: Some brands restrict high-end features such as 24-bit audio, spatial audio, or Find My Device to their own smartphones (e.g., Samsung or Google).

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Performance: Look for "Adaptive" ANC if you commute frequently, as it automatically adjusts the strength based on surrounding noise levels.

High-Res Audio Codecs: Ensure your phone supports the specific codec used by the buds (like LHDC or LDAC) to actually experience high-definition sound.

Battery Life with ANC: Check the "ANC On" playback time specifically, as noise cancellation significantly drains the battery compared to standard listening.

IP Rating for Durability: If you plan to use them for intense workouts or outdoors, prioritise a higher rating like IPX7 or IP55 for protection against sweat and rain.