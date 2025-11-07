Electric kettles might be a shortcut to better immunity during pollution season: Our top picks for winter

Hot beverages are not just winter comfort anymore. As pollution levels rise and allergy season hits stronger every year, we all look for simple habits that keep our throats clear, digestion smooth, and immunity active. Warm water has always been a trusted home remedy in Indian households.
From soothing a sore throat to helping you start your day with honey and lemon, small daily routines can make a big difference. And that is exactly where an electric kettle steps in. It heats water quickly, supports herbal brews like tulsi or ginger tea, and even helps you prepare steam inhalation in minutes.
So if you are planning to stay healthy this winter, an electric kettle deserves a spot on your countertop.
This Havells kettle is built for daily wellness routines with a 304 stainless steel inner body that keeps water pure and odor-free. The cool-touch outer body protects fingers while pouring, making it safe for kids and elderly users as well. Its auto shut-off and boil-dry protection ensure worry-free operation, and the wide mouth design makes cleaning easy, especially in hard water areas. Ideal for homes looking for a compact, efficient and hygienic hot water solution.
Safe design with double wall and auto shut-off
No plastic inside the kettle for healthier drinking water
No water level indicator
Not suitable for boiling milk or soups
Buyers appreciate the stylish design, easy handling, and quick heating of this stainless steel kettle. They find it safe with auto shut-off and value for money. Some mention the wattage is lower than expected, so boiling takes slightly longer than 1500W models.
A reliable, hygienic, and fast-boiling option for daily wellness drinks, ideal for pollution and winter seasons. Stylish, safe to use, and perfect for Indian households.
Prestige PKOSS is a popular pick for homes and hostels thanks to its strong stainless steel body and 1.5L capacity, ideal for tea, coffee, instant meals and hot water routines. It comes with a single-touch lid lock for spill-free use and a 360° swivel base for easy handling. The concealed heating element helps prevent limescale buildup and makes cleaning quicker. Its compact vertical design fits well in small kitchens and work desks.
Budget-friendly with good heating performance
Easy to maintain due to concealed heating element
Outer body can get hot after boiling
No cool-touch protection compared to premium models
Buyers say the kettle is easy to use and clean, with good build quality and a sturdy lid. Many appreciate it for daily warm water use. A few users feel the metal could be thicker and report a slight plastic smell when overheated.
Great value for students and families needing quick boiling, affordable pricing and reliable basic performance without spending extra on premium features.
This Philips kettle is designed for wellness lovers who enjoy sipping warm water throughout the day. Its double-wall insulation keeps the outer surface cool while maintaining the internal temperature for longer. The Keep Warm function stands out, making it perfect for detox routines, green tea breaks and soothing drinks during allergy or pollution season. The concealed heating element ensures easy cleaning and greater durability, while auto shut-off adds reliable safety for everyday use.
Maintains water temperature for longer with Keep Warm feature
Safe handling thanks to the cool-touch exterior
Slightly higher priced than basic kettles
No transparent water-level visibility
Buyers say the kettle looks sleek and stylish, heats water quickly, and arrives in excellent condition with auto shut-off working well. They appreciate its strong build and performance, though some feel the power cord is shorter than expected and the price slightly higher.
A smart pick for those who sip warm water often. Safe, efficient and wellness-friendly with the Keep Warm advantage for winter and pollution season.
The AGARO Galaxy kettle blends style and performance with its borosilicate glass body, which is resistant to stains and offers a premium look. Its double-wall design keeps the outer surface cool while maintaining water temperature efficiently.
A unique highlight is the bi-colour LED light that changes during heating, giving a modern visual touch. With 24-hour Keep Warm function, auto shut-off and boil dry protection, it’s great for homes focused on wellness and hygiene.
Stylish transparent glass body with LED indicators
Long Keep Warm duration ideal for frequent hot water drinkers
Glass requires more careful handling
Slightly heavier than full-metal models
Buyers praise the kettle for its great performance and stylish design, using it daily without issues initially. Even when faults appeared, they highlight Agaro’s prompt and smooth warranty service with hassle-free replacements. Overall, customers feel it’s a reliable product and a satisfying purchase.
Perfect for users who want both aesthetics and convenience. Keeps water warm longer, looks premium and adds a modern touch to the countertop.
This Milton kettle is all about convenience for bigger families or shared spaces. With a large 2L capacity, it can boil water for instant noodles, soups, beverages, and warm-water routines in one go. The 304 stainless steel body ensures durability, while auto cut-off prevents overheating.
A detachable 360° base makes pouring and serving easier. Its wide mouth helps in cleaning, especially in areas dealing with hard water stains and mineral buildup.
Bigger capacity great for families and bachelors making quick meals
Solid build quality with easy-to-clean wide mouth
Outer surface may heat up during use
Basic design without premium features like Keep Warm
Buyers praise Milton’s quality and say the kettle is amazing with good build and performance, though some wish the power cord was longer. However, a few users reported issues with the on-off switch and delays in customer service response after purchase.
A budget-friendly option for larger hot water needs, reliable build, quick boiling, and perfect for households or hostels with frequent usage.
This Philips electric kettle is designed for families who boil water frequently throughout the day. The double-walled exterior ensures the surface stays cool to touch while keeping water hot longer. Made using 304 food-grade stainless steel inside, it prevents rusting and maintains hygiene.
The 1.7L capacity serves up to 7 cups at once, while the cup indicator helps boil only the required amount, saving electricity and water. Auto shut-off adds safety and convenience for daily use.
Safe-to-touch outer body with excellent insulation
Fast boiling with energy-efficient usage
Slightly higher price compared to basic kettles
No see-through water level like glass kettles
Buyers say the kettle looks sleek and stylish, heats water quickly, and the auto cut-off works well. They appreciate its build quality and safe cool-touch body. Though slightly pricier and the power cord could be longer, overall users are satisfied with its performance and features.
A dependable, family-friendly kettle with premium safety features, ideal if you want fast boiling and long-lasting durability from a trusted brand like Philips.
If you are particular about brewing tea or coffee at just the right temperature, this kettle fits beautifully into your routine. The gooseneck spout gives you precise, spill-free pouring, ideal for pour-over coffee lovers. You also get 40–100°C temperature control, plus a built-in timer, making it easier to steep your green tea or detox drinks perfectly. The stainless-steel infuser inside lets you brew loose-leaf teas directly in the kettle. Designed for hectic mornings, the stay-warm function keeps water ready for your second or third cup without reheating.
Perfect temperature settings for green tea, baby food, and pour-over coffee
Premium infuser included for direct brewing
Higher price due to advanced features
Smaller capacity compared to standard family kettles
Buyers love the kettle’s sturdy build, accurate temperature control, and precise gooseneck design. They praise the responsive support and added cleaning brushes. While cautioning about overflow if water hits 100°C, most feel it offers excellent value, even better features than pricier alternatives.
Made for those who enjoy mindful brewing with precision and convenience. A stylish option for wellness fans and coffee enthusiasts.
The Havells Aqua Plus kettle combines safety, style, and convenience for everyday hot water needs. Its 304 stainless steel inner body ensures water never touches plastic, maintaining hygiene and taste. The double-wall insulated exterior keeps the surface cool, preventing accidental burns.
With auto shut-off, dry boil protection, and a premium Strix controller for longer life, this kettle is safe, durable, and reliable. Its wide-mouth design and 360° cordless base make filling, pouring, and cleaning effortless, perfect for individuals or small families.
Safe cool-touch exterior with stainless steel interior
Efficient, reliable, and built for daily use
Slightly smaller capacity for bigger families
Exterior is plastic, not fully premium metal
Buyers say the kettle is stylish, sturdy, and reliable, with a strong stainless-steel body and smooth on-off switch. Many praise its instant heating and rust-resistant design, while some note the cable is slightly short. Overall, it’s considered a good, high-quality buy.
A safe and compact kettle for daily wellness drinks or instant meals. Hygienic, efficient, and ideal for small kitchens or individual use.
Capacity depends on how many people will use it and for what purpose. A 1 to 1.5 litre kettle suits individuals or couples who mostly prepare tea, coffee or hot water for wellness drinks. Larger families may prefer 1.8 to 2 litres for soups, Maggi or multiple beverages at once. Compact models are great for travel or office desks. Pick a size that matches your daily routines, not just occasional needs.
Stainless steel kettles are durable, long lasting and maintain water temperature for longer, which makes them popular. Glass kettles look stylish and let you see the boiling process, but they can be heavier and more prone to breakage. BPA-free plastic models are lightweight and budget-friendly, but some people avoid them for hot beverages. Choose based on your usage, style preference and how careful you are with handling.
Basic kettles are built for water only. But multipurpose kettles, and if mentioned in the manual, allow you to cook boiled eggs, noodles, oats, soups or poha. If you plan to do more than tea and green water routines, look for a wide mouth, a hidden heating element, and easy cleaning design. Just remember that frequent food use could cause residue or flavours to stick, so regular cleaning becomes important.
Best electric kettles
Capacity
Material
Wattage
|Havells Aqua Plus Electric Kettle
|1.2L
|Stainless Steel (Interior) + Plastic Exterior
|1250W
|Prestige PKOSS Electric Kettle
|1.5L
|Stainless Steel
|1350W
|Philips HD9314/90 Double-Walled Electric Kettle
|1.5L
|Plastic + Stainless Steel (Double-Wall)
|1300W
|AGARO Galaxy Electric Kettle
|1.5L
|Borosilicate Glass + BPA-Free Plastic
|1355W
|Milton Euroline Go Electro 2.0 Electric Kettle
|2L
|Stainless Steel (304 grade)
|1500W
|Philips HD9314/90 Double-Walled Electric Kettle (Family)
|1.7L
|Food-grade Stainless Steel (Inside)
|1800W
|InstaCuppa Electric Gooseneck Kettle
|1L
|Stainless Steel
|1200W
|Havells Aqua Plus Electric Kettle (Blue)
|1.2L
|304 Stainless Steel (Interior) + Plastic Exterior
|1250W
FAQs
Do electric kettles save time?
Yes, they boil water much faster than a gas stove. Ideal for quick tea, green water routines, and instant meals.
How often should I clean my kettle?
Once a week is good, especially in hard water areas. Descale regularly using vinegar or lemon to prevent mineral deposits.
Are electric kettles safe for health?
Stainless steel and BPA-free plastic kettles are safe for boiling drinking water. Check for certified food-grade materials before buying.
Can I travel with an electric kettle?
Absolutely. Compact kettles are perfect for hotels and hostels, letting you boil safe hot water anywhere.
Why does my kettle take longer to boil over time?
Limescale buildup affects heating efficiency. A simple descaling rinse restores speed and performance.