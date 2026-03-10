Electronics Premier League brings unbeatable projector deals from top brands like BenQ, Epson, Zebronics and more

Amazon is offering a major price drop on 4k projectors during the Electronics Premier League event. We picked some of the top-selling projectors that come with 4K resolution, crisp picture quality, and even work well on a wall. We picked projectors from popular brands like Epson, BenQ, Lumio, Zebronics and more that are on discount to give you full value for the money you spend.

Our Picks Product Rating Price ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 18,Smart LED Vertical Projector, 8200 Lumens, 4K Support,Dolby Audio,200 inch Screen Size,HDMI,USB, WiFi,Supports Bluetooth,1080p Native,Electronic Focus,APP Support,Miracast View Details ₹11,999 CHECK DETAILS WZATCO Yuva Vibe, Certified OS Smart Home Projector, Native 1080P Fully Automatic, HDMI ARC, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, Portable Room Cinema, Black View Details ₹14,480 CHECK DETAILS Lifelong Electronics Lightbeam X Smart Projector | Android, 1080P & 4K Ultra HD Support, 2X 3500 Lumens, 720p Native | For Room & Outdoors | All OTT Apps | WiFi/BT,Mirroring,USB,ARC,HDMI,180°,Speakers View Details ₹5,999 CHECK DETAILS XElectron iProjector 2 Plus Auto Focus Auto Keystone Smart Home Projector 4k Ultra HD | Native 1080P Full HD Resolution, HDMI ARC, Android 12, BT 5.4, WiFi 6 | 20000 Lumens, 2GB+32GB View Details ₹16,490 CHECK DETAILS ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 67, Smart LED Projector, 8000 Lumens, 4K Support, 150 Inches Screen Size, Auto [ Focus | Keystone ], BT v5.2, HDMI, USB, RJ45, WiFi, 1080p Native, APP Support, BT Remote, Miracast View Details GET PRICE View More

These projectors are easy to set up, so no need to bring out your toolkit. Just set up the projector on a table and store it when not in use. Perfect for small apartments where you don't have space to set up a large screen.

The ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 18 Smart LED Projector is a feature-rich home entertainment projector designed for large-screen viewing and streaming convenience. With native 1080p resolution and 4K support, it delivers sharp and vibrant visuals on screens up to 200 inches. Its Android-based system allows users to download apps and stream OTT platforms directly. Dual-band Wi-Fi, Miracast, and Bluetooth connectivity provide seamless wireless casting from smartphones and laptops. Dolby Audio decoding enhances sound output, while the long-life LED lamp rated for 30,000 hours ensures durability. Electronic focus via remote makes image adjustment easy for a comfortable home theatre experience.

Specifications Display 1080p native resolution Brightness 3800 lumens Screen size up to 200 inches Connectivity HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Lamp life 30,000 hours

2. WZATCO Yuva Vibe, Certified OS Smart Home Projector, Native 1080P Fully Automatic, HDMI ARC, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, Portable Room Cinema, Black

The WZATCO Yuva Vibe Smart Projector is a premium smart home projector designed to deliver cinematic visuals with convenience and automation. Featuring native 1080p resolution and 4K HDR support, it produces vibrant colours and detailed images. Its standout feature is the fully automatic system that includes auto focus, auto keystone correction, obstacle avoidance, and screen fitting for effortless setup. With Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, streaming content is smooth and lag-free, while built-in OTT apps eliminate the need for external devices. The 270-degree rotatable design allows flexible placement, making it suitable for bedrooms, living rooms, or portable movie nights.

Specifications Resolution 1080p native, 4K HDR support Brightness 14,000 lumens Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC Features Auto focus, auto keystone Design 270° rotatable

The Lifelong Lightbeam X Smart Projector is a compact and budget-friendly projector aimed at casual home entertainment and outdoor movie nights. It features 720p native resolution with 4K content support, allowing users to watch movies, series, and games on a screen size of up to 200 inches. The Android 13 smart hub enables direct access to OTT apps without external streaming devices. With 3500 lumens of brightness and auto keystone correction, the projector delivers a convenient viewing experience even in moderately lit rooms. Built-in speakers eliminate the need for additional audio systems, making it a simple plug-and-play entertainment solution.

Specifications Resolution 720p native Brightness 3500 lumens Screen size up to 200 inches OS Android 13 Connectivity HDMI, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

The XElectron iProjector 2 Plus is a powerful smart projector built for immersive home theatre setups. It features native 1080p Full HD resolution with 4K HDR support and extremely high brightness levels claimed at 20,000 lumens, delivering vibrant visuals on screens up to 300 inches. The projector runs on Android 12 with built-in streaming apps, ensuring convenient content access. Fully automatic features such as auto focus, keystone correction, obstacle avoidance, and screen fit simplify setup. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 ensure stable connectivity, while dual 10W speakers with Dolby decoding provide immersive sound performance.

Specifications Resolution 1080p native Brightness 20,000 lumens Screen size up to 300 inches OS Android 12 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI ARC

The ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 67 Projector offers a balance between performance and affordability for home entertainment. It features 1080p native resolution with 4K support and brightness rated at 8000 lumens, producing clear images on screens up to 150 inches. The projector includes automatic focus and vertical keystone correction to ensure properly aligned visuals without manual adjustments. With dual-band Wi-Fi, Miracast support, and Bluetooth connectivity, users can easily mirror content from smartphones or laptops. Its 50,000-hour LED lamp life ensures long-term reliability, making it suitable for frequent movie nights and presentations.

Specifications Resolution 1080p native Brightness 8000 lumens Screen size 150 inches Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Lamp life 50,000 hours

The WZATCO Yuva Blaze Projector is a smart Android-based projector designed for immersive home cinema experiences. It features native 1080p resolution with 4K HDR support and 1000 ANSI lumens brightness, ensuring detailed images and vibrant colours. Automatic screen adjustments such as auto focus, keystone correction, and obstacle avoidance make setup effortless. The projector runs on Android TV 13, giving users access to apps, voice assistant features, and streaming platforms. Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth connectivity allow smooth streaming and easy pairing with audio devices, while Hi-Fi stereo speakers enhance the overall viewing experience.

Specifications Resolution 1080p native Brightness 1000 ANSI lumens OS Android TV 13 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Lamp life 50,000 hours

The Lumio Arc 5 Projector is a compact smart projector designed for streaming enthusiasts and casual home theatre setups. It offers native 1080p resolution with HDR10 support and projects images up to 100 inches. With official Google TV and Netflix certification, users can access thousands of apps directly without external devices. The ArcLight engine prevents dust from entering the optical system, helping maintain picture quality over time. Automatic keystone correction, autofocus, and obstacle avoidance ensure quick and accurate image alignment, while Dolby Audio speakers deliver immersive sound for movies, sports, and music streaming.

Specifications Resolution 1080p native Brightness 200 ANSI lumens Screen size 100 inches OS Google TV Connectivity HDMI, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

The Crossbeats Lumex Vista Projector is a versatile smart projector designed for movies, gaming, and presentations. It features native 1080p resolution with 4K support and 1200 ANSI lumens brightness, producing vibrant colours and improved dark-scene details. The Android-based system provides access to streaming apps and the Google Play Store. With a maximum 300-inch projection size, the projector can transform large rooms into cinema-style viewing spaces. Auto keystone correction, electric focus, and digital zoom simplify adjustments. Its short-throw design allows large images even in smaller rooms.

Specifications Resolution 1080p native Brightness 1200 ANSI lumens Screen size up to 300 inches OS Android TV Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

The Epson EB‑E12 Projector is a reliable business projector designed for presentations, meetings, and classroom environments. Using Epson’s 3LCD display technology, it produces bright and accurate colours with 3600 lumens brightness, ensuring clear visuals even in well-lit rooms. The projector offers an XGA resolution suitable for slides, spreadsheets, and video playback. Its compact design and lightweight build make it easy to carry between meeting rooms or offices. HDMI and USB connectivity simplify device connections, while the integrated speaker provides basic audio for presentations.

Specifications Resolution XGA (1024×768) Brightness 3600 lumens Display technology 3LCD Connectivity HDMI, USB Weight 2.4 kg

The BenQ MX560C Projector is designed primarily for business presentations and educational environments. It delivers 4000 ANSI lumens brightness, ensuring clear images even in brightly lit rooms. The XGA resolution provides sharp text and graphics for spreadsheets, slides, and diagrams. BenQ’s high 20,000:1 contrast ratio improves clarity and readability of projected content. The projector includes HDMI and USB connectivity, along with a 10-watt built-in speaker for presentations without external audio equipment. With a lamp life of up to 15,000 hours, it offers dependable long-term performance for classrooms and offices.

Specifications Resolution XGA (1024×768) Brightness 4000 ANSI lumens Contrast ratio 20,000:1 Speaker 10W built-in Lamp life up to 15,000 hours

