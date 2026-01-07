EMG “handwriting” input is coming too, as Meta prioritises US supply and delays international expansion

Meta used CES 2026 to announce two upgrades that make its Ray-Ban Display glasses feel more practical than performative. At the same time, it shared the sort of update you usually only hear when demand is ahead of supply. New features are landing, but the international rollout is being pushed back so Meta can prioritise the US.

The feature most people will notice first is a built-in teleprompter The teleprompter does what you expect, but in a way that fits glasses. You write your notes on your phone, and they show up as simple text cards in your view. You can control those cards using Meta’s Neural Band wrist device, so you are not tapping the frames mid-sentence. Meta says the teleprompter starts rolling out this week and will arrive in phases.

Advertisement

This is the kind of feature that makes sense on day one. People who record to camera or present in meetings already use teleprompters. What usually makes them awkward is the setup, juggling a screen, a stand, and the constant temptation to glance down at your phone. Putting the script in your line of sight removes most of that friction.

The other upgrade is virtual writing, and it tackles the reply problem Meta is also adding EMG handwriting input. In plain terms, you “write” messages by tracing letters with your finger on any surface, while the Neural Band reads muscle signals and turns that into text. The feature is arriving through early access first, starting with WhatsApp and Messenger.

Advertisement

It’s a logical next step because smart glasses still struggle with replies. Voice is not always the right option, and touch controls are fine for a quick tap but slow for anything longer. A wrist driven input method is Meta trying to make messaging feel less like a compromise, without turning the glasses into a tiny phone screen on your face. It also hints at how Meta wants these glasses to be used. Less as a camera you occasionally wear, and more as something you can keep on while doing the small tasks that usually pull you back to your phone.

The rollout delay is the other headline Alongside the feature announcements, Meta said it is delaying international availability to focus on the US. Reuters reports Meta is pausing plans to roll out the glasses in markets like the UK, France, Italy and Canada, citing strong US demand and limited inventory, with waitlists stretching into 2026.

Advertisement

Engadget reports the same direction, saying Meta is pausing release in those countries because demand has been higher than expected and inventory is limited, with no new date confirmed for expansion.

This is the detail that says the most about how the product is doing. Companies do not usually slow down expansion right after a CES moment unless they have to. If Meta is willing to take the PR hit of telling new markets to wait, it suggests the US demand is strong enough that it would rather ship what it has in one place than spread stock thin everywhere.

What this update tells us about the glasses Meta is still trying to build everyday reasons to wear smart display glasses, and this set of features is aimed at that. A teleprompter and hands-free writing are not flashy in the way “AR” demos are flashy, but they are the kind of additions that can make the product stick.

Advertisement