Enable ChatGPT Parental controls: Keep kids safe with these easy steps

ChatGPT recently got parental controls, especially designed to help parents safely monitor children’s use of the AI. Parental controls allow you to link your ChatGPT account with your child’s and customise the settings like content filtering, quiet hours, memory, and safety alerts to create a safer and appropriate experience for your kids.

Parents cannot view their child's detailed conversations, but they can set alerts and notifications if serious safety concerns arise. Both parents and the kids can unlink the accounts at any time.

To enable parental controls on ChatGPT, you need to follow these steps: Open ChatGPT and sign in with your parent account. Click on your profile icon and select Settings. In the Settings menu, select Parental controls. Click on + Add family member. Enter your child's email address or phone number, select their status as My child, and send the invitation. Your child will receive the invite via email or phone and must accept it by logging into their ChatGPT account. Once accepted, your child's name will appear under Family members in your parental controls. Select your child's account to access and customise settings: Filtering sensitive or inappropriate content

Managing whether the AI remembers their conversations

Enabling or disabling voice and image generation features

Setting quiet hours to limit ChatGPT use at specific times

Receiving safety notifications if the AI detects signs of distress or self-harm risk Introducing teens to AI is a smart way to help them stay ahead with the latest technology trends, but it’s equally important to keep them protected. ChatGPT’s parental controls give parents the power to customise their teens’ AI experience through content filters, usage limits, and feature restrictions, ensuring responsible interaction without sacrificing safety.