Enable ChatGPT Parental controls: Keep kids safe with these easy steps

ChatGPT recently got parental controls, especially designed to help parents safely monitor children’s use of the AI. Parental controls allow you to link your ChatGPT account with your child’s and customise the settings like content filtering, quiet hours, memory, and safety alerts to create a safer and appropriate experience for your kids.
Parents cannot view their child's detailed conversations, but they can set alerts and notifications if serious safety concerns arise. Both parents and the kids can unlink the accounts at any time.
Introducing teens to AI is a smart way to help them stay ahead with the latest technology trends, but it’s equally important to keep them protected. ChatGPT’s parental controls give parents the power to customise their teens’ AI experience through content filters, usage limits, and feature restrictions, ensuring responsible interaction without sacrificing safety.
These controls do more than set boundaries; they encourage open dialogue and trust between parents and teens. By balancing oversight with privacy, ChatGPT’s parental tools complement other safety measures to promote healthy, secure digital exploration.