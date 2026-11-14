Energy-efficient 5-star geysers to consider this winter: 10 models for efficient heating and everyday hot-water

Energy-efficient 5-star geysers can be a practical choice for households looking to manage electricity consumption during winter. With frequent use of hot water for bathing and daily chores, choosing a water heater with a high energy rating may help reduce power usage over time. These models are designed to offer efficient heating while meeting different household requirements.
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
When selecting a geyser, consider factors such as storage capacity, heating performance, insulation, safety features and warranty coverage. A 15-litre model may suit smaller households, while larger families may prefer a 25-litre option. Features such as adjustable thermostats, thermal cut-outs and corrosion-resistant tanks can also influence your choice. Compare available models, their specifications and energy ratings before making a decision. Here are some 5-star geysers worth considering this winter.
Choose better. Buy smarter.
The Crompton Arno Neo storage water heater combines a 25-litre capacity with a 5-star energy rating for household hot water needs. Its 2,000W heating element supports effective water heating, while PUF insulation helps retain heat. The geyser features a corrosion-resistant tank, a temperature control knob and three-level safety protection. Designed for vertical wall mounting, it also supports high-rise installations, making it suitable for bathrooms requiring a dependable hot water supply.
5-star energy rating
8-bar pressure compatibility
Vertical mounting only
No Wi-Fi connectivity
Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on heating speed, energy consumption and long-term performance.
Offers 25-litre storage, 5-star efficiency, corrosion protection and three-level safety for household use.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The AO Smith SDS-GREEN storage water heater combines a 25-litre capacity with a 5-star BEE rating for energy-efficient performance. Its 2,000W Incoloy heating element supports effective water heating, while the Blue Diamond glass-lined tank helps resist corrosion. The geyser features PUF insulation, adjustable temperature settings and safety protection. Designed for vertical wall mounting, it supports up to 8-bar water pressure, making it suitable for high-rise buildings and everyday household use.
5-star energy rating
8-bar pressure compatibility
Vertical mounting only
No smart connectivity
Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on heating performance, installation and long-term reliability.
Offers 25-litre storage, 5-star efficiency, corrosion protection and high-rise building compatibility.
The Crompton Amica Pro storage water heater combines a 25-litre capacity with a 5-star BEE rating for energy efficiency. Its 2,000W heating element supports faster water heating, while the glassline-coated tank helps resist corrosion and scale formation in hard-water conditions. Designed for high-rise buildings, it supports up to 8-bar pressure. The geyser also features multiple safety mechanisms and a rust-resistant body for everyday household use.
8-bar pressure compatibility
Hard-water tank protection
Vertical mounting only
No smart connectivity
Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on heating performance, installation and durability.
Offers 5-star efficiency, 25-litre storage, hard-water protection and high-rise pressure compatibility.
The Orient Electric Enamour Classic Pro storage water heater combines a 15-litre capacity with a 5-star BEE rating for energy efficiency. Its 2,000W nickel-coated copper heating element supports effective water heating, while Whirlflow technology helps reduce the mixing of hot and cold water. The HPE-coated tank offers corrosion protection, and PUF insulation helps retain heat. Its multifunction valve and IPX2 protection support safer everyday use.
5-star energy rating
Whirlflow hot-water technology
Vertical mounting only
No smart connectivity
Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on heating performance, hot-water availability and installation experience.
Offers 15-litre storage, 5-star efficiency, Whirlflow technology and corrosion-resistant tank protection.
The Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti storage water heater combines a 25-litre capacity with a 5-star BEE rating for energy efficiency. Its 2,000W heating element supports effective water heating, while the marine-grade glassline-coated tank helps resist corrosion. Swirlflow technology provides more usable hot water, and PUF insulation helps retain heat. Designed for high-rise buildings, it features child safety mode, surge protection and multiple safety systems for everyday household use.
8-bar pressure compatibility
Swirlflow hot-water technology
Vertical wall mounting only
No smart connectivity
Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on heating performance, installation and long-term durability.
Offers 25-litre storage, 5-star efficiency, glassline tank protection and child safety mode.
The ACTIVA Inferno instant water geyser combines a 6-litre capacity with a 5-star BEE rating for energy efficiency. Its 3,000W copper heating element supports quick water heating for everyday use. The stainless steel inner tank offers corrosion resistance, while the compact wall-mounted design helps save bathroom or kitchen space. It also features five safety protections and ISI marking. The model comes with a five-year warranty on the inner tank.
5-star energy rating
Quick copper heating
Limited 6-litre capacity
No smart connectivity
Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on heating speed, installation and everyday performance.
Offers compact 6-litre storage, 3,000W copper heating, five safety protections and a 5-star rating.
The Havells Bianca+ storage water heater combines a 15-litre capacity with a 5-star BEE rating for energy efficiency. Its dual-element design offers three heating modes of 1kW, 2kW and 3kW, with up to 33% faster heating. The Feroglas-coated inner tank helps resist corrosion, while PUF insulation retains heat. It also features a shock-safe plug, adjustable controls and Whirlflow technology for everyday household hot-water requirements.
Three heating modes
Corrosion-resistant inner tank
Limited 15-litre capacity
Requires suitable electrical wiring
Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on heating speed, installation and long-term performance.
Offers 15-litre storage, three heating modes, faster heating and corrosion-resistant tank protection.
The Crompton Arno Plus storage water heater combines a 25-litre capacity with a 5-star BEE rating for energy efficiency. Its 2,000W heating element supports effective water heating, while anti-scale technology is designed to handle hard water with TDS levels up to 2,000 ppm. The geyser supports 8-bar pressure, making it suitable for high-rise buildings. It also features multiple safety mechanisms and a tank designed for corrosion protection.
Hard-water protection technology
8-bar pressure compatibility
Large installation footprint
No smart connectivity
Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on heating speed, hard-water performance and installation experience.
Offers 25-litre storage, 5-star efficiency, anti-scale technology and high-rise pressure compatibility.
The Crompton Arno Plus storage water heater combines a 15-litre capacity with a 5-star BEE rating for energy efficiency. Its 2,000W anti-scale heating element is designed to handle hard water with TDS levels up to 2,000 ppm. The geyser supports 8-bar pressure, making it suitable for high-rise buildings. It also features a corrosion-resistant tank, five-level safety protection and a vertical wall-mounted design for everyday household use.
Hard-water protection technology
8-bar pressure compatibility
Limited 15-litre capacity
No smart connectivity
Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on heating speed, hard-water performance and installation experience.
Offers 15-litre storage, 5-star efficiency, anti-scale technology and high-rise pressure compatibility.
The Bajaj Armor Series Contempo Neo storage water heater combines a 25-litre capacity with a 5-star BEE rating for energy efficiency. Its 2,000W heating element supports everyday hot-water requirements, while the marine-grade glassline-coated tank helps resist corrosion. The non-stick heating element is designed for durability, and the geyser includes adjustable temperature control, child safety mode and surge protection. Its high-pressure compatibility makes it suitable for high-rise buildings.
5-star energy rating
High-rise pressure compatibility
Horizontal mounting design
No smart connectivity
Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on heating performance, installation and long-term durability.
Offers 25-litre storage, 5-star efficiency, glassline tank protection and multiple safety features.
A 5-star geyser has a high BEE energy rating, indicating better electricity efficiency and lower power consumption during regular use.
A storage geyser suits families needing regular hot water, while an instant geyser works well for smaller households and quick use.
A 5-star geyser is generally more energy-efficient than a 3-star model, helping reduce electricity consumption over time.
1. BEE star rating: Check the 5-star BEE label to understand the geyser’s energy efficiency and compare electricity consumption across models.
2. Storage capacity: Choose a capacity based on household size. A 10–15-litre model may suit smaller families, while 25 litres can serve larger households.
3. Heating performance: Check the wattage and heating element type to understand how quickly the geyser can heat water.
4. Tank insulation: Look for effective insulation, such as PUF, to minimise heat loss and keep water warm for longer.
5. Safety features: Prioritise thermal cut-outs, pressure release valves and other safety mechanisms for reliable operation.
6. Water pressure compatibility: Check the pressure rating, especially if you live in a high-rise building.
7. Tank protection: Consider corrosion-resistant coatings and anti-scale technology to support durability, particularly in hard-water areas.
|Product
|Pressure Compatibility
|Temperature Control
|Product Durability
|AO Smith 25L 5-Star Vertical Storage Geyser
|Suitable for high-rise buildings
|Adjustable temperature settings
|7-year tank warranty
|Crompton Amica Pro 25L 5-Star Storage Geyser
|8-bar pressure support
|Adjustable temperature control
|Rust-proof body, glassline tank
|Crompton Arno Neo 25L 5-Star Storage Geyser
|Suitable for high-rise use
|Temperature control knob
|Corrosion-resistant tank
|Crompton Arno Plus 15L 5-Star Storage Geyser
|8-bar pressure support
|Adjustable temperature control
|8-year tank warranty
|Bajaj Shield New Shakti 25L 5-Star Storage Geyser
|Suitable for high-rise buildings
|Child safety mode
|7-year tank warranty
|Crompton Arno Plus 25L 5-Star Storage Geyser
|8-bar pressure support
|Adjustable temperature control
|8-year tank warranty
|Bajaj Armor Contempo Neo 25L 5-Star Storage Geyser
|High-rise building compatibility
|Adjustable temperature control
|Glassline-coated tank
|Havells Bianca+ 15L 5-Star Convertible Storage Geyser
|High-pressure compatibility
|3-in-1 heating modes
|7-year tank warranty
|ACTIVA Inferno 6L 5-Star Instant Water Geyser
|Suitable for standard plumbing
|Automatic temperature control
|5-year warranty
|Orient Enamour Classic Pro 15L 5-Star Storage Geyser
|High-rise building compatibility
|Adjustable temperature control
|5-year tank warranty
Cold water making kitchen chores uncomfortable? Here's what to know before buying an instant geyser
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Do 5-star geysers consume less electricity?
Yes, they are designed to use electricity more efficiently than lower-rated models.
How much electricity does a 5-star geyser use?
Consumption depends on capacity, wattage, usage frequency and water-heating requirements.
Which geyser capacity is suitable for a family?
A 15-litre model suits smaller households, while 25 litres may suit larger families.
Are 5-star geysers suitable for hard water?
Yes, models with anti-scale technology and corrosion-resistant tanks can handle hard-water conditions better.
How long does a 5-star geyser last?
Lifespan depends on maintenance, water quality, usage and the quality of its components.