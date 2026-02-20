Enjoy cricket on a better screen! 21 Smart TV deals you can't miss during the Mega World Cup Sale 2026

Cricket season and TV upgrades go hand in hand. If you’re already planning match nights at home, the Mega World Cup Sale 2026 is a good time to switch to a better screen. A larger display, sharper picture quality and smoother motion can genuinely change how you enjoy every over, boundary and replay.

This sale brings discounts across popular brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL and Xiaomi, covering everything from compact smart TVs to big-screen models built for living rooms. Whether you care about vibrant colours, Dolby sound, gaming-friendly refresh rates or just a reliable TV for everyday viewing, there’s something here for every budget.

We’ve rounded up 21 smart TV deals worth checking out if you want to enjoy cricket the way it’s meant to be watched.

Best deals on 4K TVs, up to 60% off If you’re ready to upgrade your living room, 4K TVs deliver crisp picture quality and sharper colours that make everything from cricket matches to movies more immersive. During the Mega World Cup Sale 2026, many 4K models are available at discounts up to 60%, making premium screens far more affordable than usual.

Brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more are part of this lineup. You’ll find models with HDR support, wide viewing angles, and smart platforms like Tizen, webOS, and Google TV built in. Whether it’s better contrast for fast-paced sports or deeper blacks for evening streaming, these 4K TVs balance features and value.

Unbelievable deals on QLED TVs, up to 50% off If you’re chasing punchy colour, deeper contrast and bright, vivid images for cricket matches or weekend binges, QLED TVs bring that extra wow factor. Right now during the Mega World Cup Sale 2026, select QLED screens are available at up to 50% off, giving you premium visual quality without the usual premium price tag.

Top brands like Samsung, LG, and TCL are part of this deal pool, offering smart features, vibrant displays and better viewing angles. Many models include HDR support for punchier highlights and smoother motion handling for sports.

Best deals on mini LED TVs, up to 65% off Mini LED TVs bridge the gap between traditional LED and OLED by using smaller, more precise light zones. That means deeper contrast, brighter highlights, and better control over dimming, perfect for watching cricket replays or blockbuster movies. During the Mega World Cup Sale 2026, many Mini LED models are up to 65% off, making them a standout pick for performance and value.

You’ll see deals from brands like Samsung, LG and TCL, many with smart platforms, premium audio, and sleek designs. If you want impressive brightness and contrast for sports and everyday entertainment, these Mini LED offers are worth a close look.

Grab OLED TVs on Amazon at up to 40% off If you want picture quality that wows, OLED TVs are hard to beat. They deliver perfect blacks, rich colours, and wide viewing angles, so every match or movie feels more immersive. During the Mega World Cup Sale 2026, select OLED TVs on Amazon are up to 40% off, making premium screens more attainable.

Top names like LG, Sony and Samsung are part of this lineup, combining slick smart platforms, crisp visuals, and sleek designs. Whether you’re watching fast sports action or late-night shows, the deep contrast and smooth motion of OLED panels make everything look vibrant and true-to-life, all without paying full price.

