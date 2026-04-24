Enjoy IPL on a bigger screen at lower prices! Bumper discounts on 65-inch TVs with up to 45% off

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read moreRead less
IPL season is in full swing, and if you've been watching the boundaries and sixes on a cramped little screen, Amazon just gave you the perfect excuse to upgrade. The e-commerce giant has rolled out some seriously jaw-dropping discounts on 65-inch TVs, with price cuts reaching up to 45% off, making this one of the best times of the year to finally go big.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Philips 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 65MLED610/94View Details
₹53,999
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 5 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV K-65XR50View Details
₹1.61L
TCL 165 cm (65 inches) 4K UHD Smart QLED Google TV 65T6CView Details
₹52,990
Hisense 164 cm (65 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV | Dolby Vision Atmos, HDR10+ Adaptive | 144 Hz Game Mode Pro | AI 4K Upscaler | VIDAA OS | 65E7Q PRO (Charcoal Grey)View Details
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30B (Black)View Details
₹98,990
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Whether you're a die-hard cricket fan hosting match-night gatherings or simply someone who's been eyeing that large-format display for months, these deals are hard to ignore. From trusted brands offering QLED and 4K OLED panels to budget-friendly picks that don't skimp on picture quality, there's something for every kind of buyer.
We've done the legwork, sifted through the noise, and rounded up the best 65-inch TV deals on Amazon right now, so you don't have to.
At 46% off, the Philips 65-inch QD-Mini LED Google TV drops to just ₹53,999 from ₹99,999 — and that's a serious steal. You're getting a premium Mini LED panel with Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Atmos sound, which means IPL matches will look and sound cinema-sharp.
It runs on Google TV with hands-free voice control, supports gaming via HDMI 2.1, and packs 32GB storage. Honestly, tough to beat at this price.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Sony BRAVIA 5 is a premium pick at 36% off, bringing it down to ₹1,60,990 from ₹2,49,900. You're getting Sony's XR Processor with Mini LED backlighting, which means seriously deep blacks and punchy colours for IPL night matches. The 40W speaker system with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X is no joke either.
PS5 owners will love the HDMI 2.1 with VRR support. It's pricey, but this is proper flagship-level stuff.
The TCL 65T6C is the budget hero of this list! A whopping 59% off brings it down to just ₹52,990 from ₹1,29,990. For that price, you get a proper QLED panel with 4K HDR10+ picture quality and Dolby Atmos sound. It runs on Google TV with all major streaming apps built in.
The 60Hz refresh rate is the only real compromise, but for casual IPL watching and daily streaming, this is outstanding value.
At 52% off, the Hisense 65E7Q PRO lands at ₹52,999 against an MRP of ₹1,09,999, and it punches well above its price tag. You get a 144Hz QLED panel with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Adaptive, making it a genuinely great pick for both IPL and gaming.
The Game Mode Pro with AMD FreeSync Premium and 4 HDMI 2.1 ports is rare at this price. Runs on VIDAA OS with all major streaming apps ready to go.
The Sony BRAVIA 3 hits a sweet spot at 40% off, ₹98,990 down from ₹1,64,900 giving you Sony's picture quality without going full flagship. The X1 processor with Triluminos PRO and Dolby Vision makes colours look rich and natural, perfect for daytime IPL matches.
Sound is modest at 20W, but Dolby Atmos helps. Google TV with AirPlay, HomeKit, and Alexa support makes it a well-rounded smart TV for most households.
The Philips 8100 is the most affordable pick on this list, just ₹47,999 after a 19% discount from ₹58,999. It's a straightforward 4K QLED Google TV with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and 30W Dolby Atmos speakers, which is pretty solid for the price.
No fancy Mini LED or gaming features here, but if you just want a big, reliable screen for IPL without overthinking it, this gets the job done cleanly.
Samsung's Vision AI QLED comes in at ₹79,990 after a 25% cut from ₹1,05,990, and there's an extra ₹3,000 coupon on top, making it an even sweeter deal. The Q4 AI Processor with 100% Quantum Dot colour volume delivers punchy, vibrant visuals for IPL.
Samsung's smart ecosystem is hard to beat, SmartThings, Matter Hub, AirPlay, and 100+ free channels via Samsung TV Plus. Only catch: the 50Hz refresh rate feels limiting at this price.
Xiaomi's X Pro QLED drops to ₹54,999 at 39% off from ₹89,999, and it brings a surprisingly strong package for the price. You get a QLED panel with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and DLG 120Hz, plus a generous 34W speaker setup with DTS:X. Google TV with Chromecast built-in keeps streaming seamless.
It's a well-rounded, feature-packed TV that comfortably competes with pricier options. Great pick if you want QLED performance without stretching your budget too far.
The LG OLED evo C5 is the crown jewel of this list. 34% off brings it to ₹1,89,990 from ₹2,87,590, and every rupee is justified. OLED means perfect blacks, infinite contrast, and colours that no QLED can match, IPL night matches will genuinely look stunning.
The α9 AI Gen8 processor, 120Hz native with 144Hz VRR, and 60W Virtual 11.1.2 sound make this a complete home theatre package. Plus, 3-year warranty seals the deal.
Once you experience OLED smart TV you cannot go back to LED or QLED smart TVs
6 latest launch TVs you should not miss for vivid picture and sound quality: Top picks of the best smart TVs this season
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Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun....Read more
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