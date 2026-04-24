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Enjoy IPL on a bigger screen at lower prices! Bumper discounts on 65-inch TVs with up to 45% off

Cricket fever meets deal season! Amazon's IPL sale is slashing prices on 65-inch 4K TVs by up to 45% making big-screen viewing more affordable than ever. Don't miss out.

Published24 Apr 2026, 12:40 PM IST
Best deals on 65 inch smart TVs on Amazon during IPL season.
Best deals on 65 inch smart TVs on Amazon during IPL season.
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By Aishwarya Faraswal

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.

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IPL season is in full swing, and if you've been watching the boundaries and sixes on a cramped little screen, Amazon just gave you the perfect excuse to upgrade. The e-commerce giant has rolled out some seriously jaw-dropping discounts on 65-inch TVs, with price cuts reaching up to 45% off, making this one of the best times of the year to finally go big.

Our Picks

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Whether you're a die-hard cricket fan hosting match-night gatherings or simply someone who's been eyeing that large-format display for months, these deals are hard to ignore. From trusted brands offering QLED and 4K OLED panels to budget-friendly picks that don't skimp on picture quality, there's something for every kind of buyer.

We've done the legwork, sifted through the noise, and rounded up the best 65-inch TV deals on Amazon right now, so you don't have to.

9 discount offers on 65 inch TVs you can't miss

At 46% off, the Philips 65-inch QD-Mini LED Google TV drops to just 53,999 from 99,999 — and that's a serious steal. You're getting a premium Mini LED panel with Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Atmos sound, which means IPL matches will look and sound cinema-sharp.

It runs on Google TV with hands-free voice control, supports gaming via HDMI 2.1, and packs 32GB storage. Honestly, tough to beat at this price.

Specifications

Display
QD-Mini LED, 4K (3840x2160)
Refresh Rate
120Hz with MEMC
Sound
36W, Dolby Atmos
Smart OS
Google TV, 2GB RAM / 32GB ROM
Connectivity
3x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB, Wi-Fi 5

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Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Sony BRAVIA 5 is a premium pick at 36% off, bringing it down to 1,60,990 from 2,49,900. You're getting Sony's XR Processor with Mini LED backlighting, which means seriously deep blacks and punchy colours for IPL night matches. The 40W speaker system with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X is no joke either.

PS5 owners will love the HDMI 2.1 with VRR support. It's pricey, but this is proper flagship-level stuff.

Specifications

Display
Mini LED, 4K (3840x2160), XR Backlight Master Drive
Refresh Rate
120Hz with XR Motion Clarity
Sound
40W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X
Smart OS
Google TV, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit
Connectivity
4x HDMI 2.1 (eARC/VRR/ALLM), 2x USB, Wi-Fi

The TCL 65T6C is the budget hero of this list! A whopping 59% off brings it down to just 52,990 from 1,29,990. For that price, you get a proper QLED panel with 4K HDR10+ picture quality and Dolby Atmos sound. It runs on Google TV with all major streaming apps built in.

The 60Hz refresh rate is the only real compromise, but for casual IPL watching and daily streaming, this is outstanding value.

Specifications

Display
QLED, 4K (3840x2160), HDR10+
Refresh Rate
60Hz with MEMC
Sound
24W, Dolby Atmos
Smart OS
Google TV, 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM
Connectivity
3x HDMI, 1x USB, Wi-Fi 5

At 52% off, the Hisense 65E7Q PRO lands at 52,999 against an MRP of 1,09,999, and it punches well above its price tag. You get a 144Hz QLED panel with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Adaptive, making it a genuinely great pick for both IPL and gaming.

The Game Mode Pro with AMD FreeSync Premium and 4 HDMI 2.1 ports is rare at this price. Runs on VIDAA OS with all major streaming apps ready to go.

Specifications

Display
QLED, 4K (3840x2160), Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive
Refresh Rate
144Hz (240Hz HSR) with AMD FreeSync Premium
Sound
24W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X
Smart OS
VIDAA OS, Built-in Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2
Connectivity
4x HDMI 2.1 (eARC), 2x USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

The Sony BRAVIA 3 hits a sweet spot at 40% off, 98,990 down from 1,64,900 giving you Sony's picture quality without going full flagship. The X1 processor with Triluminos PRO and Dolby Vision makes colours look rich and natural, perfect for daytime IPL matches.

Sound is modest at 20W, but Dolby Atmos helps. Google TV with AirPlay, HomeKit, and Alexa support makes it a well-rounded smart TV for most households.

Specifications

Display
LED, 4K (3840x2160), Dolby Vision, Triluminos PRO
Refresh Rate
60Hz with MotionFlow XR 100
Sound
20W, Dolby Atmos, Bass Reflex
Smart OS
Google TV, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay & HomeKit
Connectivity
4x HDMI (eARC/ALLM), 2x USB, Chromecast Built-in

The Philips 8100 is the most affordable pick on this list, just 47,999 after a 19% discount from 58,999. It's a straightforward 4K QLED Google TV with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and 30W Dolby Atmos speakers, which is pretty solid for the price.

No fancy Mini LED or gaming features here, but if you just want a big, reliable screen for IPL without overthinking it, this gets the job done cleanly.

Specifications

Display
QLED, 4K (3840x2160), Dolby Vision, HDR10, 93% DCI-P3
Refresh Rate
120Hz HSR
Sound
30W, Dolby Atmos
Smart OS
Google TV, Chromecast, 2GB RAM / 32GB ROM
Connectivity
3x HDMI, 2x USB, Dual Band Wi-Fi

Samsung's Vision AI QLED comes in at 79,990 after a 25% cut from 1,05,990, and there's an extra 3,000 coupon on top, making it an even sweeter deal. The Q4 AI Processor with 100% Quantum Dot colour volume delivers punchy, vibrant visuals for IPL.

Samsung's smart ecosystem is hard to beat, SmartThings, Matter Hub, AirPlay, and 100+ free channels via Samsung TV Plus. Only catch: the 50Hz refresh rate feels limiting at this price.

Specifications

Display
QLED, 4K (3840x2160), Quantum HDR, HDR10+
Refresh Rate
50Hz with Motion Xcelerator
Sound
20W, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony
Smart OS
Tizen, SmartThings Hub, Matter Hub, AirPlay
Connectivity
3x HDMI (eARC), 1x USB, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3

Xiaomi's X Pro QLED drops to 54,999 at 39% off from 89,999, and it brings a surprisingly strong package for the price. You get a QLED panel with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and DLG 120Hz, plus a generous 34W speaker setup with DTS:X. Google TV with Chromecast built-in keeps streaming seamless.

It's a well-rounded, feature-packed TV that comfortably competes with pricier options. Great pick if you want QLED performance without stretching your budget too far.

Specifications

Display
QLED, 4K (3840x2160), Dolby Vision, HDR10+
Refresh Rate
60Hz native, DLG 120Hz with MEMC
Sound
34W, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Audio
Smart OS
Google TV, Chromecast Built-in, 2GB RAM / 32GB ROM
Connectivity
3x HDMI (eARC/ALLM), 2x USB, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

The LG OLED evo C5 is the crown jewel of this list. 34% off brings it to 1,89,990 from 2,87,590, and every rupee is justified. OLED means perfect blacks, infinite contrast, and colours that no QLED can match, IPL night matches will genuinely look stunning.

The α9 AI Gen8 processor, 120Hz native with 144Hz VRR, and 60W Virtual 11.1.2 sound make this a complete home theatre package. Plus, 3-year warranty seals the deal.

Specifications

Display
OLED evo, 4K (3840x2160), Dolby Vision
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native, G-Sync & FreeSync Compatible
Sound
60W, Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix, AI Sound Pro
Smart OS
webOS 25, AI Agent, Alexa Built-in, MS Copilot
Connectivity
4x HDMI 2.1 (4K120/eARC/VRR), 3x USB, Bluetooth 5.3

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesEnjoy IPL on a bigger screen at lower prices! Bumper discounts on 65-inch TVs with up to 45% off
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