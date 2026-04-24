Enjoy IPL on a bigger screen at lower prices! Bumper discounts on 65-inch TVs with up to 45% off

IPL season is in full swing, and if you've been watching the boundaries and sixes on a cramped little screen, Amazon just gave you the perfect excuse to upgrade. The e-commerce giant has rolled out some seriously jaw-dropping discounts on 65-inch TVs, with price cuts reaching up to 45% off, making this one of the best times of the year to finally go big.

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Whether you're a die-hard cricket fan hosting match-night gatherings or simply someone who's been eyeing that large-format display for months, these deals are hard to ignore. From trusted brands offering QLED and 4K OLED panels to budget-friendly picks that don't skimp on picture quality, there's something for every kind of buyer.

We've done the legwork, sifted through the noise, and rounded up the best 65-inch TV deals on Amazon right now, so you don't have to.

9 discount offers on 65 inch TVs you can't miss

At 46% off, the Philips 65-inch QD-Mini LED Google TV drops to just ₹53,999 from ₹99,999 — and that's a serious steal. You're getting a premium Mini LED panel with Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Atmos sound, which means IPL matches will look and sound cinema-sharp.

It runs on Google TV with hands-free voice control, supports gaming via HDMI 2.1, and packs 32GB storage. Honestly, tough to beat at this price.

Specifications Display QD-Mini LED, 4K (3840x2160) Refresh Rate 120Hz with MEMC Sound 36W, Dolby Atmos Smart OS Google TV, 2GB RAM / 32GB ROM Connectivity 3x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB, Wi-Fi 5

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The Sony BRAVIA 5 is a premium pick at 36% off, bringing it down to ₹1,60,990 from ₹2,49,900. You're getting Sony's XR Processor with Mini LED backlighting, which means seriously deep blacks and punchy colours for IPL night matches. The 40W speaker system with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X is no joke either.

PS5 owners will love the HDMI 2.1 with VRR support. It's pricey, but this is proper flagship-level stuff.

Specifications Display Mini LED, 4K (3840x2160), XR Backlight Master Drive Refresh Rate 120Hz with XR Motion Clarity Sound 40W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Smart OS Google TV, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit Connectivity 4x HDMI 2.1 (eARC/VRR/ALLM), 2x USB, Wi-Fi

The TCL 65T6C is the budget hero of this list! A whopping 59% off brings it down to just ₹52,990 from ₹1,29,990. For that price, you get a proper QLED panel with 4K HDR10+ picture quality and Dolby Atmos sound. It runs on Google TV with all major streaming apps built in.

The 60Hz refresh rate is the only real compromise, but for casual IPL watching and daily streaming, this is outstanding value.

Specifications Display QLED, 4K (3840x2160), HDR10+ Refresh Rate 60Hz with MEMC Sound 24W, Dolby Atmos Smart OS Google TV, 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM Connectivity 3x HDMI, 1x USB, Wi-Fi 5

At 52% off, the Hisense 65E7Q PRO lands at ₹52,999 against an MRP of ₹1,09,999, and it punches well above its price tag. You get a 144Hz QLED panel with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Adaptive, making it a genuinely great pick for both IPL and gaming.

The Game Mode Pro with AMD FreeSync Premium and 4 HDMI 2.1 ports is rare at this price. Runs on VIDAA OS with all major streaming apps ready to go.

Specifications Display QLED, 4K (3840x2160), Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive Refresh Rate 144Hz (240Hz HSR) with AMD FreeSync Premium Sound 24W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Smart OS VIDAA OS, Built-in Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2 Connectivity 4x HDMI 2.1 (eARC), 2x USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

The Sony BRAVIA 3 hits a sweet spot at 40% off, ₹98,990 down from ₹1,64,900 giving you Sony's picture quality without going full flagship. The X1 processor with Triluminos PRO and Dolby Vision makes colours look rich and natural, perfect for daytime IPL matches.

Sound is modest at 20W, but Dolby Atmos helps. Google TV with AirPlay, HomeKit, and Alexa support makes it a well-rounded smart TV for most households.

Specifications Display LED, 4K (3840x2160), Dolby Vision, Triluminos PRO Refresh Rate 60Hz with MotionFlow XR 100 Sound 20W, Dolby Atmos, Bass Reflex Smart OS Google TV, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay & HomeKit Connectivity 4x HDMI (eARC/ALLM), 2x USB, Chromecast Built-in

The Philips 8100 is the most affordable pick on this list, just ₹47,999 after a 19% discount from ₹58,999. It's a straightforward 4K QLED Google TV with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and 30W Dolby Atmos speakers, which is pretty solid for the price.

No fancy Mini LED or gaming features here, but if you just want a big, reliable screen for IPL without overthinking it, this gets the job done cleanly.

Specifications Display QLED, 4K (3840x2160), Dolby Vision, HDR10, 93% DCI-P3 Refresh Rate 120Hz HSR Sound 30W, Dolby Atmos Smart OS Google TV, Chromecast, 2GB RAM / 32GB ROM Connectivity 3x HDMI, 2x USB, Dual Band Wi-Fi

Samsung's Vision AI QLED comes in at ₹79,990 after a 25% cut from ₹1,05,990, and there's an extra ₹3,000 coupon on top, making it an even sweeter deal. The Q4 AI Processor with 100% Quantum Dot colour volume delivers punchy, vibrant visuals for IPL.

Samsung's smart ecosystem is hard to beat, SmartThings, Matter Hub, AirPlay, and 100+ free channels via Samsung TV Plus. Only catch: the 50Hz refresh rate feels limiting at this price.

Specifications Display QLED, 4K (3840x2160), Quantum HDR, HDR10+ Refresh Rate 50Hz with Motion Xcelerator Sound 20W, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony Smart OS Tizen, SmartThings Hub, Matter Hub, AirPlay Connectivity 3x HDMI (eARC), 1x USB, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3

Xiaomi's X Pro QLED drops to ₹54,999 at 39% off from ₹89,999, and it brings a surprisingly strong package for the price. You get a QLED panel with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and DLG 120Hz, plus a generous 34W speaker setup with DTS:X. Google TV with Chromecast built-in keeps streaming seamless.

It's a well-rounded, feature-packed TV that comfortably competes with pricier options. Great pick if you want QLED performance without stretching your budget too far.

Specifications Display QLED, 4K (3840x2160), Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Refresh Rate 60Hz native, DLG 120Hz with MEMC Sound 34W, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Audio Smart OS Google TV, Chromecast Built-in, 2GB RAM / 32GB ROM Connectivity 3x HDMI (eARC/ALLM), 2x USB, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

The LG OLED evo C5 is the crown jewel of this list. 34% off brings it to ₹1,89,990 from ₹2,87,590, and every rupee is justified. OLED means perfect blacks, infinite contrast, and colours that no QLED can match, IPL night matches will genuinely look stunning.

The α9 AI Gen8 processor, 120Hz native with 144Hz VRR, and 60W Virtual 11.1.2 sound make this a complete home theatre package. Plus, 3-year warranty seals the deal.

Specifications Display OLED evo, 4K (3840x2160), Dolby Vision Refresh Rate 120Hz Native, G-Sync & FreeSync Compatible Sound 60W, Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix, AI Sound Pro Smart OS webOS 25, AI Agent, Alexa Built-in, MS Copilot Connectivity 4x HDMI 2.1 (4K120/eARC/VRR), 3x USB, Bluetooth 5.3

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