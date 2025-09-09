Epic price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners with up to 58% off on robot, handheld, bagless, and other types on sale

Today, Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners are available at a significant price drop, making it the ideal time to buy. With discounts during the Amazon sale, you can refresh your cleaning routine without spending much. From robot vacuums to handheld and bagless models, Eureka Forbes offers a range of options for every need.

Known for their strong suction and trusted quality, these vacuums are a reliable choice for any home. Don't wait because these deals won’t last long. Make the most of this opportunity and get your Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner today.

Top 10 price drop deals on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners

The Eureka Forbes LVAC Voice Nuo Robotic vacuum cleaner offers both dry vacuuming and wet mopping for a complete cleaning solution. With smart voice control, 3D laser mapping, and silent operation, it ensures an efficient yet quiet cleaning experience.

Currently, there's a price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners, with the LVAC Voice Nuo at 58% off, the highest discount available.

Specifications Cleaning Modes Dry Vacuuming and Wet Mopping Control Smart Voice Control Mapping 3D Laser Mapping Noise Level Silent Operation Special Features Anti-Collision, Anti-Fall, Auto Docking, Smart Mapping

The Eureka Forbes Atom vacuum cleaner offers a powerful 12,000 Pa suction to efficiently tackle dirt and debris. Its 2-in-1 design lets you easily switch between handheld and stick modes, making it perfect for all surfaces. The blower function also doubles as an inflator, making it convenient for toys.

With a 44% discount, this Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner is a great deal for those who want a high suction power and versatile functionality for home use.

Specifications Suction Power 12,000 Pa Functionality Handheld and Stick Blower Function Yes, also as Inflator Special Features Compact, Washable Filter

The Eureka Forbes Vac and Mop Pro robotic vacuum cleaner comes with Next Gen Gyro 2.0 navigation for precise movement. Its 3S mopping function ensures thorough cleaning, while the compact and slim design fits into tight spaces.

You can control it through a smart app, offering ease and convenience. With its advanced navigation and pet friendly features, this vacuum cleaner provides exceptional cleaning, now with a 53% price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner.

Specifications Navigation NextGen Gyro 2.0 Mopping Function 3S Mopping Design Compact and Slim Special Features App Control, Auto Docking, Gyroscope Navigation, Wet and Dry Cleaning

The Eureka Forbes SuperVac vacuum cleaner offers powerful 1600 watts of suction with cyclonic technology for effective cleaning. This bagless vacuum is lightweight and compact, making it easy to use and store.

With 7 versatile accessories and a 1 litre HEPA filter, it ensures thorough cleaning and improved air quality. This vacuum combines powerful suction and convenience, making it ideal for everyday cleaning with a 35% price drop on the Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner.

Specifications Suction Power 1600 Watts Technology Cyclonic Filter 1L HEPA Accessories 7 Pieces Design Compact and Lightweight

The Eureka Forbes Car Vac portable vacuum cleaner with 100 watt suction power is perfect for cleaning your car. It features a washable HEPA filter that captures dust and allergens for cleaner air.

The LED light helps reach dark corners, and the compact, lightweight design makes it easy to store and handle. Get a 32% price drop on Amazon on this Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner.

Specifications Suction Power 100W Filter Washable HEPA LED Light Yes Special Features Compact, HEPA, Portable, Washable Filter Wattage 100 Watts

The Eureka Forbes Zero Bend Z10 cordless vacuum cleaner delivers powerful 100 AWS suction at turbo mode, ensuring deep cleaning. Its 180 degree flex design allows for easy movement, while the cyclonic filter traps dust effectively.

The auto hair detangler feature makes it a great choice for homes with pets. Compact and lightweight, it's perfect for Indian homes, offering hassle free cleaning every day.

Specifications Suction Power 100 AWS (Turbo Mode) Design 180° Flex Cordless Hair Detangler Auto Weight Lightweight and Compact Filter Type Cyclonic Filter, Foam Filter, Steel Mesh Filter, Washable HEPA Filter

The Eureka Forbes Select WD X2 is a powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaner with 1300 watts of suction and 22.5 KPa high power suction, making it effective for tough cleaning jobs.

It features a blower function, dynamic dial power control, and auto-clean technology for added convenience. With 13 accessories included, it’s versatile enough for all your cleaning needs. So, what are you waiting for to grab this deal at a 22% discount as there is a huge price drop in this vacuum.

Specifications Suction Power 1300 Watts, 22.5 KPa Function Wet and Dry Blower Function Yes Power Control Dynamic Dial Special Features Auto Clean, Dynamic Dial Power Control, Intelligent Dust Bag indicator, Smart LED indicator Filter Type HEPA Filter

For heavy duty cleaning, the Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet and Dry vacuum cleaner offers an impressive 1400 watts of power and 20 KPa suction strength. With a 20 litre tank capacity, it’s built for longer cleaning sessions without interruption.

The stainless steel body ensures durability, while the blower function enhances its versatility. Plus, it’s lightweight and comes with 7 accessories, making it ideal for a variety of tasks. Buy it today with a 30% off.

Specifications Suction Power 1400 Watts, 20 KPa Tank Capacity 20 Litres Body Stainless Steel Accessories 7 Pieces Special Features Compact, HEPA, Lightweight, Powerful Suction, Wet/Dry

The Eureka Forbes Sure from Forbes Cordless Pro15 is an upright vacuum cleaner designed for powerful performance. With its 100 AW motor and cutting edge cyclonic technology, it tackles even the toughest messes. Now at a 29% discount.

Enjoy a longer run time, and with its cordless design, cleaning becomes less of a hassle. The easy dust disposal system means no more messy bags – just simple, clean action.

Specifications Motor Power 100 AW Technology Cyclonic Dust Disposal Easy to use Design Cordless Upright Special Feature Lightweight, Portable Filter Type Disk

The Eureka Forbes stellar dry vacuum cleaner is an excellent choice for deep cleaning with its 1350 watts of powerful suction and efficient blower function. Featuring LED Vario Power for adjustable suction, it caters to various surfaces. The auto cord winder and 2.5 litre dustbag make it easy to store and maintain.

Right now, enjoy a 25% discount on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner and get this high performance vacuum cleaner at a reduced price.

Specifications Suction Power 1350 Watts Blower Function Powerful Power Control LED Vario Power Cord Winder Auto Dustbag Capacity 2.5 Litres Special Features Automatic Cord Rewind, Bag, Portable, Spotless Cleaning, Wheels

