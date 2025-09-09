Subscribe

Epic price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners with up to 58% off on robot, handheld, bagless, and other types on sale

Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners are now at epic discounts, with up to 58% off on robot, handheld, and bagless models. Enjoy powerful suction, HEPA filters, and versatile designs for every cleaning need.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published9 Sep 2025, 12:58 PM IST
The price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners makes high performance cleaning more affordable than ever.
Today, Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners are available at a significant price drop, making it the ideal time to buy. With discounts during the Amazon sale, you can refresh your cleaning routine without spending much. From robot vacuums to handheld and bagless models, Eureka Forbes offers a range of options for every need.

Our Picks

Known for their strong suction and trusted quality, these vacuums are a reliable choice for any home. Don't wait because these deals won’t last long. Make the most of this opportunity and get your Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner today.

Top 10 price drop deals on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners

BEST VACUUM DEAL

The Eureka Forbes LVAC Voice Nuo Robotic vacuum cleaner offers both dry vacuuming and wet mopping for a complete cleaning solution. With smart voice control, 3D laser mapping, and silent operation, it ensures an efficient yet quiet cleaning experience.

Currently, there's a price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners, with the LVAC Voice Nuo at 58% off, the highest discount available.

Specifications

Cleaning Modes
Dry Vacuuming and Wet Mopping
Control
Smart Voice Control
Mapping
3D Laser Mapping
Noise Level
Silent Operation
Special Features
Anti-Collision, Anti-Fall, Auto Docking, Smart Mapping

2-IN-1 VACUUM CLEANER

The Eureka Forbes Atom vacuum cleaner offers a powerful 12,000 Pa suction to efficiently tackle dirt and debris. Its 2-in-1 design lets you easily switch between handheld and stick modes, making it perfect for all surfaces. The blower function also doubles as an inflator, making it convenient for toys.

With a 44% discount, this Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner is a great deal for those who want a high suction power and versatile functionality for home use.

Specifications

Suction Power
12,000 Pa
Functionality
Handheld and Stick
Blower Function
Yes, also as Inflator
Special Features
Compact, Washable Filter

NEXTGEN NAVIGATION

The Eureka Forbes Vac and Mop Pro robotic vacuum cleaner comes with Next Gen Gyro 2.0 navigation for precise movement. Its 3S mopping function ensures thorough cleaning, while the compact and slim design fits into tight spaces.

You can control it through a smart app, offering ease and convenience. With its advanced navigation and pet friendly features, this vacuum cleaner provides exceptional cleaning, now with a 53% price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner.

Specifications

Navigation
NextGen Gyro 2.0
Mopping Function
3S Mopping
Design
Compact and Slim
Special Features
App Control, Auto Docking, Gyroscope Navigation, Wet and Dry Cleaning

The Eureka Forbes SuperVac vacuum cleaner offers powerful 1600 watts of suction with cyclonic technology for effective cleaning. This bagless vacuum is lightweight and compact, making it easy to use and store.

With 7 versatile accessories and a 1 litre HEPA filter, it ensures thorough cleaning and improved air quality. This vacuum combines powerful suction and convenience, making it ideal for everyday cleaning with a 35% price drop on the Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner.

Specifications

Suction Power
1600 Watts
Technology
Cyclonic
Filter
1L HEPA
Accessories
7 Pieces
Design
Compact and Lightweight

WASHABLE HEPA FILTER

The Eureka Forbes Car Vac portable vacuum cleaner with 100 watt suction power is perfect for cleaning your car. It features a washable HEPA filter that captures dust and allergens for cleaner air.

The LED light helps reach dark corners, and the compact, lightweight design makes it easy to store and handle. Get a 32% price drop on Amazon on this Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner.

Specifications

Suction Power
100W
Filter
Washable HEPA
LED Light
Yes
Special Features
Compact, HEPA, Portable, Washable Filter
Wattage
100 Watts

TURBO MODE VACUUM

The Eureka Forbes Zero Bend Z10 cordless vacuum cleaner delivers powerful 100 AWS suction at turbo mode, ensuring deep cleaning. Its 180 degree flex design allows for easy movement, while the cyclonic filter traps dust effectively.

The auto hair detangler feature makes it a great choice for homes with pets. Compact and lightweight, it's perfect for Indian homes, offering hassle free cleaning every day.

Specifications

Suction Power
100 AWS (Turbo Mode)
Design
180° Flex Cordless
Hair Detangler
Auto
Weight
Lightweight and Compact
Filter Type
Cyclonic Filter, Foam Filter, Steel Mesh Filter, Washable HEPA Filter

The Eureka Forbes Select WD X2 is a powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaner with 1300 watts of suction and 22.5 KPa high power suction, making it effective for tough cleaning jobs.

It features a blower function, dynamic dial power control, and auto-clean technology for added convenience. With 13 accessories included, it’s versatile enough for all your cleaning needs. So, what are you waiting for to grab this deal at a 22% discount as there is a huge price drop in this vacuum.

Specifications

Suction Power
1300 Watts, 22.5 KPa
Function
Wet and Dry
Blower Function
Yes
Power Control
Dynamic Dial
Special Features
Auto Clean, Dynamic Dial Power Control, Intelligent Dust Bag indicator, Smart LED indicator
Filter Type
HEPA Filter

For heavy duty cleaning, the Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet and Dry vacuum cleaner offers an impressive 1400 watts of power and 20 KPa suction strength. With a 20 litre tank capacity, it’s built for longer cleaning sessions without interruption.

The stainless steel body ensures durability, while the blower function enhances its versatility. Plus, it’s lightweight and comes with 7 accessories, making it ideal for a variety of tasks. Buy it today with a 30% off.

Specifications

Suction Power
1400 Watts, 20 KPa
Tank Capacity
20 Litres
Body
Stainless Steel
Accessories
7 Pieces
Special Features
Compact, HEPA, Lightweight, Powerful Suction, Wet/Dry

The Eureka Forbes Sure from Forbes Cordless Pro15 is an upright vacuum cleaner designed for powerful performance. With its 100 AW motor and cutting edge cyclonic technology, it tackles even the toughest messes. Now at a 29% discount.

Enjoy a longer run time, and with its cordless design, cleaning becomes less of a hassle. The easy dust disposal system means no more messy bags – just simple, clean action.

Specifications

Motor Power
100 AW
Technology
Cyclonic
Dust Disposal
Easy to use
Design
Cordless Upright
Special Feature
Lightweight, Portable
Filter Type
Disk

1350W SUCTION VACUUM

The Eureka Forbes stellar dry vacuum cleaner is an excellent choice for deep cleaning with its 1350 watts of powerful suction and efficient blower function. Featuring LED Vario Power for adjustable suction, it caters to various surfaces. The auto cord winder and 2.5 litre dustbag make it easy to store and maintain.

Right now, enjoy a 25% discount on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner and get this high performance vacuum cleaner at a reduced price.

Specifications

Suction Power
1350 Watts
Blower Function
Powerful
Power Control
LED Vario Power
Cord Winder
Auto
Dustbag Capacity
2.5 Litres
Special Features
Automatic Cord Rewind, Bag, Portable, Spotless Cleaning, Wheels

FAQs

How powerful is the suction of Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners?

Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners offer powerful suction ranging from 100W to 1400W, depending on the model.

Are Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners suitable for pet hair?

Yes, many Eureka Forbes models come with specialized features like pet hair detanglers to handle pet fur effectively.

Can Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners be used on both wet and dry surfaces?

Yes, some Eureka Forbes models are designed for wet and dry cleaning, making them versatile for various cleaning tasks.

What is the dustbag capacity of Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners?

Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners typically feature dustbag capacities ranging from 2.5 liters to 20 liters, depending on the model.

How often should I clean the filter in Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners?

It’s recommended to clean or replace the filter every 1-3 months, depending on usage and model.

