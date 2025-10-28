Epson expands EcoTank printer lineup in India with L6360, L6370, L6390 to cut SMB costs and lift uptime

Epson has widened its EcoTank line in India with three office centric ink tank printers: L6360, L6370 and L6390. Announced in Bengaluru on 27th October, the launch focuses on predictable costs, sensible features and fewer interruptions for small and mid size teams.

Epson’s numbers do most of the talking. Bottles replace cartridges, so running costs stay tame over time. The company quotes about 13 paise for a black page and 43 paise for a colour page. A single refill is rated up to 8,500 black pages and 6,500 colour pages. Speed is up to 18 ipm (ISO), which you can compare across brands. All three machines handle two sided printing and plug into office networks over USB, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct or Ethernet. In practice, the shared floor printer is as comfortable serving a desktop on a cable as it is taking a quick PDF from a phone.

These models use Epson’s Heat Free Technology. You will not notice it on day one, but you will over time. Without heating elements in the print process, the engine draws less power and puts less stress on parts. In offices where printing is routine, that usually means steadier output and fewer small faults that hijack a morning.

Epson L6370 printer (Epson)

The lineup is easy to read, useful when you are speccing a fleet. L6360 is the plain worker for teams that mostly print and only scan now and then. L6370 steps up with two sided scanning and an automatic document feeder, so multi page invoices and contracts go through in one pass instead of a flip and rescan. L6390 adds fax for organisations that still need to push signed paperwork through older channels. Nothing here feels like box ticking; the tiers map cleanly to how Indian offices actually operate.

Costs deserve a short reality check. Per page figures come from ISO tests at 5% page coverage. If your day is full of colour charts and image heavy newsletters, real costs will be higher, true of every brand. Warranty is one year or one lakh pages, whichever arrives first. If your monthly volume is high, that limit matters. Also check two things before you buy: first is service in your PIN code and second the street price of genuine bottles. Those decide the total cost of ownership more than any line in a brochure.

In the current market, these models are about removing friction rather than chasing headline speed. Two sided print and scan cut time at the tray. Ethernet keeps queues calm on a wired backbone, while Wi-Fi Direct saves a support ticket when someone needs to send a document from a phone. Heat Free tech removes one more variable in day to day reliability. None of this is flashy, but it is the sort of engineering that keeps the admin queue moving.

If your office prints somewhere between 500 and 2,000 pages a month, this series will feel comfortable. Above that, spread the load across more than one unit or step up to a segment built for heavier duty cycles. Pricing will be set by channel partners, with units reaching stores this month; expect the usual starter bottle bundles, but confirm service coverage locally before you sign off.

As buying advice goes, keep it simple. Choose L6360 if printing dominates and scanning is occasional. Choose L6370 if you scan two sided documents often and want the feeder to do it in one pass. Choose L6390 if fax still crosses your desk and you prefer one machine that handles the lot. The rest of the spec sheet is sensible rather than showy, which is exactly what most offices need.