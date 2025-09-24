Epson introduces 3 new Eco-Solvent printers to address evolving signage needs

Epson has launched today its latest range of Eco-Solvent signage printers, including the SureColor SC-S9130, SC-S8130, and SC-S7130, all designed to meet the growing demands of modern printing. These models are equipped with features aimed at delivering higher quality, improved speed, and a stronger focus on sustainability in the signage industry.

SC-S9130 printer launched. (Epson)

SureColor™ SC-S9130: A bold leap with 11 colours Taking the lead, the SC-S9130 sets itself apart with an industry first 11 colour UltraChrome GS3 ink set, featuring an exclusive green ink. This innovation expands the colour gamut by 19%, allowing businesses to produce vibrant, true-to-life colours that stand out in high end signage. The SC-S9130 delivers excellent print quality and fast speeds will be best for businesses in signage and manufacturing.

Epson SC-S8130 printer (Epson)

SureColor™ SC-S8130: Speed and flexibility for every print job The SC-S8130 offers six colours, including light cyan and light magenta colours, ensuring smooth gradations and accurate colour reproduction. Its dual ink slots make it ideal for high volume environments, where jobs can’t afford downtime. The SC-S8130’s ink swapping feature reduces interruptions, keeping high volume jobs on track during busy production schedules.

SureColor™ SC-S7130: Reliable and cost effective The SC-S7130 offers a 4 colour setup, delivering solid, consistent quality for everyday signage tasks like banners and exhibition panels. The SC-S7130 balances cost and performance, helping businesses manage expenses while maintaining quality output.

All three models come with high capacity ink packs of up to 1500ml, reducing waste and operational costs. This shift to larger ink packs is also a step toward an eco friendly approach, helping companies reduce their environmental footprint. Additionally, the new printers integrate with Epson Cloud Solution PORT, enabling real time monitoring to optimise uptime and ensure smooth operations.

The SureColor™ series uses Epson’s PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead for faster, more accurate printing. With a wide colour range, it produces vibrant, natural prints for both high end signage and everyday use. Its slim, space saving design fits easily into modern workspaces, adding to its appeal.

