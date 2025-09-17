Epson launches ‘Lifestudio’ portable projectors, the first with Bose sound, 5 models announced

Epson has introduced five new projectors under its Lifestudio series, ranging from $679.99 to $2,699.99. While specific Indian pricing hasn't been officially announced, approximate conversions place the models between ₹53,500 and ₹2,11,000. These projectors feature built-in Bose audio and Google TV integration, offering a comprehensive entertainment experience.

Epson’s new Lifestudio projector series includes both portable models and an ultra short throw option designed for permanent home theatre setups. The range offers a combination of 4K and 1080P options to suit different needs. Each projector comes equipped with built-in speakers, developed in collaboration with Bose, ensuring impressive sound quality. Powered by Epson’s 3LCD projection technology and Google TV, these projectors also feature a new mobile app for iOS and Android, enabling users to create and stream movies and photo slideshows directly to the projector.

These models feature built-in sound by Bose, delivering great audio quality. The Flex Plus stands out with the ability to run off a battery bank, adding extra portability for easy use anywhere.

Lifestudio Grand Projector (Epson)

Lifestudio Grand Projector This new projector is one of the priciest in the lineup, coming in at $2,699.99 (around ₹2,11,000 in India). It’s an ultra short throw model, capable of producing a 4K, 120 inch image when placed just 15.2 inches from the wall or screen.

With a 3,600 lumen brightness and 4K resolution, it can also create a 100 inch display from just 10.5 inches away. It comes with Google TV and offers 3 HDMI inputs for connecting other devices. For sound, it features two 45mm drivers and an 80mm ported subwoofer, delivering clear, powerful audio.

Epson Flex Projector (Epson)

Flex and Flex Plus Projectors The next models in the series, the ₹79,000 Lifestudio Flex Plus (priced at $999.99) and ₹67,000 Lifestudio Flex (priced at $849.99), are similar in size and function to their EF21/EF22 counterparts. Both come with a stand for easy tabletop positioning, with an optional $200 adjustable floor stand if a table isn’t accessible. The Flex Plus features 4K resolution, 1,000 lumens, and USB-C power support, offering 70 minutes of playtime with a 24,000 mAh battery. The base Flex offers 1080p resolution and 700 lumens.

The Pop Plus (shown in the image) comes in two colour choices: navy and black. (Epson)

Pop and Pop Plus Projectors At the budget friendly end of Epson’s new Lifestudio projector range are the Pop and Pop Plus models. The Pop Plus offers 4K resolution, while the base Pop comes with 1080p resolution, both delivering 700 lumens of brightness. They feature a 20mm tweeter, a 40mm full range driver, and 2 passive radiators to provide clear audio. Both models are powered by Google TV and offer a single HDMI input.