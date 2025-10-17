Eureka Forbes robot vacuum cleaner deals to grab now on Amazon Diwali Sale 2025

Eureka Forbes has long been a trusted name in home cleaning, and its robot vacuum cleaners are redefining convenience this festive season. Designed with intelligent navigation, powerful suction, and app-based controls, these devices take the effort out of maintaining spotless floors. From tiles to carpets, they adapt seamlessly to different surfaces and ensure efficient cleaning every time.

During the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025, these smart vacuum cleaners are available at attractive prices, making it the perfect time to upgrade your cleaning game. Celebrate a cleaner, smarter, and stress-free Diwali with Eureka Forbes.

The SmartClean Auto Bin Turbo blends high-end automation with powerful 7000Pa HyperSuction technology for deep and efficient cleaning across all floor types. With a 2.5L self-emptying bin that lasts up to 40 days, it minimises maintenance while its LiDAR 3.0 navigation system maps your home in under five minutes. Suitable for Indian homes, it transitions easily between tiles, wood, and carpets for seamless vacuuming and mopping.​

Its Smart App Control and voice compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant allow full hands-free operation. With quiet, allergy-friendly HEPA filtration and 3-hour runtime from a 3200mAh battery, it ensures spotless results with minimal intervention.​

Specifications Suction 7000Pa HyperSuction (max mode) Battery 3200mAh, up to 3 hours runtime Dust Bin 2.5L self-emptying (40 days) Navigation LiDAR 3.0 with 360° mapping Noise Level <65dB, HEPA H13 filtration​​

The SmartClean Auto Bin S2 is a professional-grade auto-disposing vacuum delivering 9000Pa suction power and up to 5 hours of runtime—making it powerful enough to clean 3,000 sq. ft. on a single charge. Its 4L auto bin maintains 65 days of dust-free operation, while AI-powered LiDAR 3.0 navigation offers precise room mapping with 360-degree real-time tracking in just 5 minutes.​

Engineered for Indian homes, it combines strong wet mopping and quiet cleaning with smart app integration. Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands make scheduling, pausing, or resuming cleaning effortless.​

Specifications Suction 9000Pa High Suction Battery 5000mAh, 5-hour runtime Dust Bin 4L self-emptying, 65 days cycle Navigation LiDAR 3.0 AI Precision Special Features HEPA H13 filter, quiet mode, voice-enabled control​

The LVAC Voice Nuo combines affordability with advanced LiDAR 2.0 navigation and a powerful 2700Pa suction for both dry vacuuming and wet mopping. Weighing just 2.65 kg, it’s lightweight yet robust—ideal for Indian homes with varied flooring types. Its AI-aided mapping ensures intelligent movement, while anti-collision and drop-sensing technology keep it safe during operation.

Voice control and app scheduling enhance convenience, and a 3200mAh battery supports 3-hour cleaning cycles. The 3S Mopping Technology ensures quiet, scratch-free, and adaptable cleaning suited for every room type.

Specifications Suction 2700Pa Navigation LiDAR 2.0 + 3D Mapping Battery 3200mAh, 3-hour runtime Features Anti-drop, anti-collision, auto-docking Weight 2.65 kg; multi-floor optimized​

This model offers hands-free cleaning for up to 65 days with a 4L dust collection bin and a strong 5000Pa HyperSuction engine for Indian surfaces. LiDAR 3.0 navigation ensures fast and accurate mapping while eliminating manual effort. Ideal for large homes, its 5000mAh battery supports uninterrupted operation up to 5 hours in quiet mode.

Smart App control and 3S mopping make cleaning intuitive and comprehensive. The SmartClean Auto Bin ensures both dry vacuuming and wet mopping with smooth navigation and high precision, automatically recharging as needed.

Specifications Suction 5000Pa HyperSuction Battery 5000mAh, 5-hour runtime Dust Bin 4L auto-empty (65 days) Navigation LiDAR 3.0 real-time Control Smart Life App + Alexa/Google Voice control​

The SmartClean Nuo balances cutting-edge cleaning with user-friendly automation. It delivers 5000Pa suction, LiDAR 3.0 mapping, and a 5-hour runtime via its 5000mAh battery, making it suited for medium to large homes. Its calibrated performance ensures spotless cleaning across multiple surfaces—tile, marble, or carpet.

Smart integration with Alexa, Google Assistant, and the Smart Life app provides complete control and scheduling flexibility. Its quiet and adaptive cleaning modes ensure efficient dust pickup without noise disruption.

Specifications Suction 5000Pa HyperSuction Battery 5000mAh, 5-hour runtime Control Smart Life App + Voice (Alexa/Google) Navigation LiDAR 3.0, quick 5-min mapping Weight 3.2 kg, suitable for all floor types​

The Vac & Mop Pro delivers 2700Pa suction power with Gyro 2.0 Navigation that ensures efficient cleaning paths. It handles both vacuuming and mopping tasks simultaneously using 3S Mopping Technology (Smart, Scratch-Free, Silent) suited for diverse Indian floors. PetPro tech efficiently removes fur and dander, a plus for pet owners.

With its compact 7.9 cm design, it fits under furniture easily. Smart App control and safety features like anti-collision and fall sensors guarantee convenient and secure operation for hassle-free cleaning sessions.

Specifications Suction 2700Pa Battery 3200mAh, 3-hour runtime Navigation Gyro 2.0 smart navigation Height 7.9 cm slim design Features PetPro tech, 3S Mopping, app-custom scheduling​

The SmartClean Fully Automatic GermGuard Edition represents the pinnacle of smart home cleaning. With 7000Pa HyperSuction, hot water mop washing (50°C), and 60°C air drying, it sterilizes floors while ensuring complete dust disposal through a 3L auto bin lasting 50 days. Dual water tanks automatically refill and drain, maintaining hygiene effortlessly.​

AI TRU Virtual Sensor, LiDAR 3.0, LED night vision, and line laser detection decode complex room layouts quickly. It auto-cuts tangled hair, lifts mops to protect carpets, and deep cleans stains with 180 RPM dual-spin heads—making it a premium choice for modern homes.

Specifications Suction 7000Pa HyperSuction Battery 5200mAh, up to 4 hours Bin Capacity 3L (50-day self-cleaning) Features AI TRU + LiDAR 3.0, LED Vision, hot mop wash/dry Modes 4 suction modes + Auto Mop Lift Technology

Similar articles for you Top 10 best vacuum cleaners for homes in India Sep 2025 featuring high suction, smart cleaning, and latest technology

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.