Eureka Forbes SmartClean robot vacuum review: At ₹71,499, once set up, you stop thinking about daily cleaning

A clean floor sounds simple until you are the one living with it every day. I also have a slightly annoying habit of noticing everything, and once I see it, it starts feeling like a problem that needs fixing. My home is mostly tile and marble, with a couple of mats and one rug, so it is a mix of dry dust, hair, and the occasional kitchen spill situation.

Now here is the part that really gets to you. Do you ever feel like your maid cleaned the entire home an hour ago and somehow it is already messy again. You cooked food, chopped vegetables, and the kitchen is dirty again. Or you have a pet, they eat, and a few bits fall outside the bowl. There are so many chances when your home is clean but the rooms still get dirty. It is a never ending game. You either keep cleaning from morning to night, or you just live with the mess after the maid leaves.

That is when I got the chance to review the Eureka Forbes SmartClean robot vacuum. It is a robot vacuum with a cleaning station that handles a lot of the after work. I was curious to see if it is actually useful in real life, not just in ads. So I set it up, used it through the app, and ran it in the kind of mess that happens every day at home. I just used it normally and noted what helped and what annoyed me. Here is what I experienced.

View full Image Eureka Forbes SmartClean robot vacuum cleaner review. (Livemint: Kanika Budhiraja)

Design and build When I unboxed the product, I saw two main things, the docking station and the star of the show, the robot vacuum itself. The dock is not just for charging. It handles dust collection, mop washing and drying, and clean and dirty water tanks. It also has dual water tanks, one for clean water and one for dirty water, and you can keep using it for days even if you do not change them regularly.

What matters more is what it can do in real life. It can go into annoying daily spots like under the sofa and under the bed, and it feels solid enough for regular use. In my case, it went under the bed easily because there was enough clearance. It also has a torch light that stays on, so it can see dirt in darker spots and clean properly. It works smoothly only if there is no hanging bedsheet touching the floor.

You start SmartClean from the app, it reaches the bed using the saved map, slides under if there is enough gap, and cleans in straight lines. Once done, it comes back out, completes the room, then returns to the dock to empty and clean itself.

Set up and initial mapping The next step was setting it up properly, and here the docking station matters a lot. This is not something you can place anywhere and forget. It needs a fixed spot near a socket and enough open space in front so the robot can come back and park without struggling. Once I placed it in a proper corner with a clear path, docking became smooth.

I fitted the dust bag, filled the clean water tank, and checked the dirty water tank placement. After that, the dock is basically meant to take over the daily maintenance part, so you are not doing small cleanups after every run.

Then came the first mapping run. SmartClean uses a LiDAR 3.0 system, so it scans the home and creates a map instead of wandering around. I still cleared the floor a bit for the first run, chairs pushed in, slippers moved, loose wires picked up. In my case, the first map showed up quickly and the home layout was ready in a few minutes, so I could start editing rooms right away. The map appeared quickly in the app, and I edited it by naming rooms, splitting living and dining, and setting no go zones for the pooja corner and shoe rack area.

View full Image This is how the house mapping works in the app. (Livemint: Kanika Budhiraja)

Room movement and obstacle handling Once the map is set, SmartClean moves with more sense than I expected. It uses LiDAR to understand the layout and follow a proper path. In daily runs, it cleans in straight lines, turns neatly, and does not waste time covering the same spot again and again. It also has the AI TRU Virtual Sensor working along with the mapping, so navigation feels quick and it avoids common floor clutter.

It avoided slippers most of the time, but I still would not trust it with loose cables. Dining chair legs were mostly fine, but thin mats are still the kind of thing you either move away or block in the app. That is where the Eureka Forbes Smart Life app helps. I marked a no go zone near the sofa charger area, and the stuck moments reduced a lot. It also comes with anti fall and anti collide sensors, so it is built to avoid hard hits and avoid dropping off edges like steps, which matters if you have a different level near the balcony or a small stair.

View full Image See how it cleans dirt from the floor. (Livemint: Kanika Budhiraja)

Vacuuming performance Vacuuming matters more than anything else, because dust and hair are daily problems. SmartClean gives you four suction modes, Quiet, Standard, Strong, and Max, and you can change them in the Eureka Forbes Smart Life app depending on what the room looks like that day. Quiet is good when you want a lighter run without too much noise. Standard works for daily dust. Strong and Max are what you use for the kitchen and dining area. Noise wise, Quiet is easy to ignore from the next room, but Strong and Max are loud enough that you notice it when you are sitting nearby.

On normal days, the area near the shoe rack and main door gets dirty the fastest, so a quick run there makes a visible difference. It stops feeling like a big cleaning task and becomes small decisions. Along wall edges it picked up dust well in my runs, but tight corners still need the occasional manual swipe, which is normal for most robot vacuums. The dock handled hair tangles better than I expected, and in my usage I did not have to sit down and pull hair out manually too often.

View full Image Eureka Forbes SmartClean robot vacuum review. (Livemint: Kanika Budhiraja)

Mopping system I treated the mopping like a daily wipe, not a stain remover, and that is where it made the most sense. If there is a sticky spill that dried up, you still need a quick manual wipe first. The good part is you can control mopping from the app, so you decide which rooms get mopped and how often.

In my use, mopping made the most sense in living areas and corridors, not everywhere. If you mop the whole house daily, it can feel unnecessary and sometimes too wet depending on your floor. On tiles it felt fine, but on smoother floors like marble, lower water settings make more sense. I kept mopping on alternate days and limited it to selected rooms, which made the floor feel fresher without turning it into a constant wet cycle. It has auto mop lifting for rugs, but I mostly kept mopping to hard floors, so I did not push this too much. It has Mop Extension for edge cleaning, and in my runs the skirting areas looked cleaner.

View full Image Eureka Forbes SmartClean robot vacuum review. (Livemint: Kanika Budhiraja)

Fully automatic cleaning station experience This is the part that makes it worth using daily. Once the robot docks, the station takes over most of the after cleaning work. It clears out the dust and handles the mop cleaning, so you are not dealing with smell issues after a few days.

Still, it is not zero work. You will refill clean water, empty dirty water, and replace the dust bag when needed. The difference is you are not doing it after every single run. With my alternate day mopping, I found myself checking the tanks every few days, not after every run. The station also takes care of washing and drying the mop after a run. In my use, the mop did not stay damp for long, and that helped avoid the usual stale smell that can build up over time.

App experience and smart features If you do not use the Eureka Forbes Smart Life app properly, you will not get the best out of this robot. The Smart Life app is where you decide what gets cleaned and when, room wise runs, schedules, suction, mopping, and no go zones. What I liked most is how it fits into real situations at home.

After a small get together, the living room usually ends up with a mix of snack crumbs near the sofa and extra dust near the entrance because people keep walking in and out. Instead of cleaning the whole house again, I just ran living and dining from the app. The app has enough control to make it feel personal, but you do need a few days to set it up calmly.

Battery life and charging behaviour SmartClean comes with a 5200mAh battery and Smart Battery with IntelliCharge Technology. When I was using it, it charged normally and was ready for the next run. The brand claims up to 4 hours runtime in Quiet mode, which is the one you use when you want a softer, longer run. In real use, the battery still depends on what you ask it to do. Max suction across rooms and daily mopping will drain it faster. Room wise runs feel more consistent. What helped me is not treating it like a marathon cleaner. It finishes, returns to the dock, charges, and is ready again.