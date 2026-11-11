Every kitchen has a thousand little things to grind, and these five mixer grinders take them on for under ₹3,000

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read moreRead less
A mixer grinder is one of those kitchen appliances I’d rather not compromise on, even when shopping on a budget. From preparing everyday chutneys and spice blends to grinding tougher ingredients and making smoothies, it needs to handle a fair share of kitchen tasks without becoming an inconvenience.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Crompton Ameo 500W Mixer Grinder with Powertron Motor & Motor Vent-X Technology, Robust design (3 Stainless Steel Jars, Blue and Black)View Details
₹2,049
Bajaj Rex 500W Mixer Grinder | 3 Stainless Steel Jars with Multifunctional Blades | Nutri-Pro Feature for Efficient Grinding & Blending | Adjustable Speed Control | 1 Year Warranty | Black & OrangeView Details
₹2,199
BOSCH TrueMixx 500 Watt 3 Jars Mixer Grinder | 5Year Motor Warranty |18000 RPM Heavy Duty Motor | High Grade Nylon coupler with Metal inserts.(MG2213C4BI Blue)View Details
₹2,684
PHILIPS HL7505 500W Mixer Grinder (White and Purple)View Details
₹2,899
USHA Rapidmix 500-Watt Copper Motor Mixer Grinder With 3 Jars And 2 Years Product Warranty & 5 Years Motor Warranty (Sea Green/White), 500 WattView Details
₹2,899
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Finding a capable appliance within a tight budget, however, takes more than simply picking the first 500W model that catches my eye. Motor performance, blade design, jar quality and warranty coverage all deserve attention.
With several affordable options available on Amazon, I have shortlisted a few worth considering. If you want to upgrade your kitchen without spending a fortune, this selection of budget-friendly mixer grinders under 3,000 rupees covers the essentials. It helps you find an option suited to your everyday needs.
The Crompton Ameo 500W Mixer Grinder is designed for everyday kitchen jobs, from preparing chutneys and grinding spices to blending ingredients for smoothies. I like that it includes three stainless steel jars for different quantities, and its Powertron motor and Motor Vent-X technology are designed for regular use. Three speed settings and an incher add control.
- Three stainless steel jars for different kitchen tasks.
- Motor Vent-X technology helps improve motor ventilation.
- Overload protection helps safeguard the motor.
- The 500W motor may not be ideal for frequent heavy-duty grinding.
- Buyers have reported noticeable operating noise.
- No dedicated juicer attachment is listed.
Buyers generally appreciate its value for money, compact design and everyday grinding performance. However, some feedback points to noticeable noise during operation. Performance may vary depending on the ingredients and quantity being processed.
I would consider the Crompton Ameo for its three-jar setup, overload protection and practical everyday features. It is worth considering if you are looking for the best budget mixer grinder in India without spending much on a basic kitchen appliance.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Bajaj Rex 500W Mixer Grinder focuses on making routine food preparation simpler. Its Nutri-Pro feature, multifunctional blades and three stainless steel jars give me the flexibility to prepare chutneys, grind dry spices and blend ingredients for smoothies. I also like the adjustable speed control, which lets me choose the grinding intensity based on what I’m preparing.
- Three stainless steel jars for wet grinding, dry grinding and chutney preparation.
- Multifunctional blades for handling different ingredients.
- Three speed settings and an inch-control for controlled operation.
- The 500W motor is better suited to everyday grinding than demanding tasks.
- The smaller chutney jar limits batch sizes.
- Noise and vibration may be noticeable during operation.
Buyers generally consider the Bajaj Rex a value-for-money option for routine kitchen use. Its grinding performance and simple operation are among its selling points. However, noise levels and performance with tougher ingredients are worth considering before purchasing.
I would consider the Bajaj Rex if I needed an affordable mixer grinder for under 3,000 rupees for everyday cooking. Its three jars, multifunctional blades and adjustable speed control make it a practical option for smaller households.
The Bosch TrueMixx 500W Mixer Grinder focuses on everyday functionality and build quality. Its three stainless steel jars let me prepare chutneys, grind dry spices and handle wet grinding separately. I also find the Metal-reinforced nylon couplers worth noting, as they are designed to improve durability during regular use.
- Three stainless steel jars for different grinding requirements.
- Metal inserts in the nylon couplers for added durability.
- 5-year motor warranty for added peace of mind.
- The 500W motor is better suited to routine grinding than demanding tasks.
- No dedicated juicer attachment.
- Noise during operation may bother some users.
Buyers appreciate its compact design, grinding performance and value for money. Some users, however, mention considerable noise during operation, while others have raised concerns about the lid's quality. Overall, feedback points to a capable option for routine kitchen use.
I would consider the Bosch TrueMixx if I wanted a mixer grinder for under 3,000 rupees with a sturdy coupling mechanism. Its three-jar arrangement and focus on durability make it worth considering for everyday grinding and blending.
The Philips HL7505 500W Mixer Grinder features a compact design that should fit comfortably in smaller kitchens. I like its three stainless-steel jars, which cover everything from grinding spices and preparing chutneys to blending batters and purées. The leak-resistant lids, easy-lock mechanism and large speed-control knobs also make everyday handling more convenient.
- Three stainless steel jars for different kitchen preparations.
- Leak-resistant lids help prevent spills during grinding.
- Overload protection and non-slip feet improve everyday usability.
- The 500W motor may not suit frequent heavy-duty grinding.
- No dedicated juicer attachment.
- The smaller chutney jar limits the quantity you can prepare at once.
Buyers appreciate its compact design, ease of use, and performance with everyday grinding tasks. The jar quality and leak-resistant design also receive positive feedback. Some users, however, may find its noise levels noticeable during operation.
I would consider the Philips HL7505 if I wanted a compact mixer grinder for under 3,000 rupees for everyday cooking. Its three stainless steel jars, easy-lock mechanism and pulse function make it a practical choice for smaller households.
The USHA Rapidmix 500W Mixer Grinder caught my attention with its copper motor, designed for longer operating life. It comes with three stainless steel jars for preparing chutneys, grinding spices and blending ingredients. I also like its four-fin hardened steel blades, three speed settings and pulse function, which add flexibility to everyday cooking.
- Copper motor designed for longer operating life.
- Three stainless steel jars for different kitchen tasks.
- Overload protection helps safeguard the motor.
- The 500W motor may take longer with tougher ingredients.
- Some users report issues with the switch and overall functionality.
- Noise levels and jar fitting have received mixed feedback.
Buyers appreciate its affordability and straightforward operation for everyday grinding. However, some report concerns about grinding efficiency, switch functionality and noise. Feedback on build quality and jar fitting is also mixed.
I would consider the USHA Rapidmix if I wanted a budget mixer grinder with a copper motor. Its three-jar setup, pulse function and overload protection make it suitable for routine kitchen preparation.
If you are looking for the best mixer grinder under 3,000 rupees, consider these factors before making a purchase:
Product
Number of jars
Motor
Capacity
|Bajaj Rex 500W
|3
|500W
|1.2L, 800ml, 300ml
|Crompton Ameo 500W
|3
|500W
|1.2L, 800ml, 400ml
|Bosch TrueMixx MG2213C4BI
|3
|500W
|1.2L, 800ml, 400ml
|Philips HL7505
|3
|500W
|1.25L, 750ml, 300ml
|USHA Rapidmix
|3
|500W copper motor
|1.2L, 800ml, 400ml
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Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn....Read more
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