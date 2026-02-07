Exclusive on Flipkart: Zebronics keyboard, mouse, and accessories start at just ₹279

Affordable computer accessories rarely get much attention, yet they quietly shape how comfortable and productive our daily work feels. Spend a few days switching between a Zebronics Pulse wireless mouse, a Transformer M Plus gaming mouse, and a Crosshair with custom side plates, and you start noticing how small design choices affect long hours at the desk. Pair that with practical tools like the CT81 USB hub or the CK250 cleaning kit, and even budget setups begin to feel thoughtfully put together. What stands out is how Zebronics has built an ecosystem around everyday users rather than enthusiasts alone. From simple wired keyboards like the ZEB-K20 to wireless combos such as the Companion 202, the focus remains on usability over gimmicks. This collection looks at how these accessories perform in real homes and workspaces, where price matters, reliability matters more, and comfort quietly decides whether a setup truly works.

The Zebronics Pulse Wireless Ambidextrous Optical Mouse is a budget-friendly, lightweight wireless mouse with smooth tracking and versatile connection options. It offers dual Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless support, making it easy to switch between laptops, tablets, and desktops without wires cluttering your desk. The ambidextrous design suits both left- and right-hand users, while 1200 DPI precision helps with regular browsing, work, and light productivity tasks on most surfaces.

Specifications connectivity dual bluetooth and 2.4 GHz wireless sensor resolution 1200 DPI buttons 3-button ambidextrous layout weight lightweight ergonomic design

2. Zebronics mouse Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Zebronics Zeb-Charm wireless mouse is a versatile, ambidextrous option with dual connectivity via 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth, so you can switch seamlessly between devices. Its ergonomic design and lightweight body make it comfortable for everyday use, whether you’re browsing, working or navigating spreadsheets. Adjustable 800/1200/1600 DPI lets you tailor cursor precision, and a rechargeable battery with Type-C charging adds convenience for daily workstations or hybrid setups.

Specifications connectivity dual 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth resolution 800/1200/1600 DPI buttons 6-button ambidextrous layout power built-in rechargeable battery

The Zebronics Zeb Transformer M Plus wired gaming mouse is built for precision and speed without breaking the bank. Its ergonomic shape fits comfortably in the hand during long gaming or work sessions, while mechanical switches deliver crisp, responsive clicks. Multiple DPI settings help fine-tune cursor control for different games and tasks, and the braided cable keeps movement smooth. This mouse is ideal for casual gamers and productivity users who want reliable performance from a wired design.

Specifications Connectivity wired USB Switch type mechanical buttons DPI range adjustable multiple levels Design ergonomic gaming form factor

The Zebronics Crosshair wired gaming mouse packs features aimed at serious gamers without a high price tag. It offers up to 7200 DPI sensitivity for precise, responsive tracking during fast action or detailed work. The ambidextrous design suits both left and right-hand users, while removable magnetic side plates let you customise grip and comfort. RGB lighting adds style, and sturdy build quality keeps performance consistent during long sessions.

Specifications connectivity wired USB max dpi 7200 DPI adjustable design ambidextrous ergonomic form features: magnetic side plates, RGB lighting

The Zebronics Zeb-CK250 Cleaning Kit is an all-in-one toolkit to keep your gadgets spotless and well-maintained. It packs brushes, microfiber pads, port cleaners, SIM ejectors, and other precision tools to clean phones, tablets, cameras, keyboards, and laptops with ease. A compact design makes it easy to carry or store, and the variety of cleaning heads lets you handle dust and grime without damaging delicate components. It’s a practical addition to any workspace or travel bag.

Specifications tools included multi-gadget cleaning brushes and pads compatibility smartphones, laptops, cameras, keyboards design compact portable kit extras microfiber screen cleaner, port tools

The Zebronics CT81 USB hub expands your PC or laptop’s connectivity with extra USB ports, ideal for users juggling multiple peripherals. Plug in flash drives, external storage, keyboards, mice, or mobile chargers without constantly swapping cables. Its compact design fits easily on desks or in laptop bags, making it handy for students, professionals, and frequent travellers alike. A reliable addition for anyone who needs more ports without fuss.

Specifications port type USB expansion hub connectivity USB-A interface design compact portable form compatibility laptops, desktops, tablets

The Zebronics Transformer Pro wireless keyboard and mouse combo delivers versatile input control for desktops, laptops, and Mac devices with reliable 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity. The keyboard feels comfortable for typing sessions, while the mouse offers up to 4000 DPI sensitivity for smooth tracking and precise control. Multiple LED modes add visual flair, and a Type-C rechargeable design eliminates battery hassles. This combo suits users seeking a single, all-round solution for work and casual gaming.

Specifications Connectivity 2.4 GHz wireless Keyboard full-size wireless layout Mouse adjustable up to 4000 DPI Features LED modes, Type-C rechargeable

The Zebronics ZEB-KM-2100 wired USB keyboard is a simple and dependable typing solution for everyday computing. Its full-size layout with responsive keys and multimedia shortcuts lets you breeze through documents, emails, and web browsing without fuss. The wired USB connection ensures consistent performance and plug-and-play convenience across desktops, laptops, and Macs. A built-in stand support adds comfort for prolonged typing sessions, making it a practical choice for students and home users.

Specifications Connectivity wired USB Layout full-size keyboard Keys responsive standard keys Extras multimedia shortcut keys

The Zebronics ZEB-K20 / ZEB-K65 wired USB keyboard is a practical choice for everyday typing and computing tasks. Its UV-coated keys offer durability and a comfortable feel, while the full-size layout suits long typing sessions without fatigue. A built-in retractable stand raises the keyboard for better ergonomics, and the plug-and-play USB interface works instantly with desktops, laptops, and Macs. This keyboard is ideal for students and home users who want reliable basics without fuss.

Specifications connectivity wired USB Layout full-size keyboard keys UV-coated durable keys features retractable stand support

The Zebronics Companion 202 wireless keyboard combines convenience and comfort with multi-device support and a silent typing experience. Its full-size layout with 104 keys, dedicated multimedia controls, and a responsive feel make everyday typing, browsing, and media control easy. With silent keys and up to 1600 DPI mouse control included, it’s ideal for home and office setups. Wireless connectivity removes cable clutter, while plug-and-play simplicity works with desktops, laptops, and Macs alike.

Specifications Connectivity wireless USB receiver layout full-size 104 keys typing silent key switches extras dedicated multimedia controls