Experts advise placing your home security cameras in these 6 key spots

Want your home security cameras to actually protect your home? These six locations ensure you capture every important corner, from entry points to indoor movement paths.

Updated31 Oct 2025, 04:57 PM IST
Stay safe and more vigilant by placing your home security cameras at the right spots.
Stay safe and more vigilant by placing your home security cameras at the right spots.(Pexels)

Most people install their security cameras by guesswork. One above the door, one near the gate, and hope for the best. But that approach leaves blind spots that intruders can easily take advantage of. Modern cameras can send AI alerts when your kids reach home, record package thefts in seconds and spotlight suspicious activity.

But even a smart camera would fail to detect that if the view is wrong. So, experts have found the exact zones where cameras work hardest for you.

1. Main entrance

The front door is the most common entry point for both welcome guests and unwelcome intruders. A camera here captures everything, including package drop-offs, daily visitors, and anyone attempting to tamper with the entrance. Video doorbells are especially effective because they capture a person’s face from up close, offer motion alerts before someone even rings the bell, and allow real-time communication if you’re away from home. Adding a secondary camera angled toward the porch or front yard can improve visibility and detect anyone lingering around the property.

2. Back and side doors or other hidden entry points

Side entrances are often out of public view, which makes them ideal for someone trying to enter quietly. If your home has sliding doors, a basement access point or a frequently used back door, a camera here helps you monitor who is using these areas. Motion-activated lighting or cameras with built-in lights provide added visibility at night and can deter someone from approaching.

3. Garage and driveway

Garages contain valuable tools, vehicles and storage items, all tempting targets. Position a camera so it can see the garage door as well as anyone walking toward your car or main entrance. If your garage is connected to the house, this also adds another watch point on a secondary entry. For long driveways or gated properties, a camera facing the entrance can give early alerts when someone steps or drives onto your land.

4. Overlooking the yard or small garden

Monitoring the yard ensures nobody can scope out the property unnoticed. Cameras with a wide field of view are ideal here; they help you keep track of movement near the fence line, sheds, garden gates or kids’ play areas. You’ll also get useful alerts for pets, wildlife and unexpected visitors approaching the house from less obvious directions.

5. Common indoor spaces that don’t invade privacy

Indoor cameras shouldn’t intrude on personal privacy, so avoid bedrooms and bathrooms. Instead, place them in shared spaces like the living room or kitchen. These areas usually have clear visibility of any ground-floor windows or back entries, making it easier to detect a break-in. Plus, you get a convenient way to check if kids reached home safely, whether pets are behaving or if household staff are working responsibly.

6. Hallways and staircases

Even if someone enters through a room without a camera, they will likely pass through a central hallway or staircase. Placing a camera here creates a final safety layer that records movement deeper inside the house. This helps you track intruders moving between rooms and ensures crucial footage isn’t lost.

Home security camera: Smart placement tips for better footage

  • Place indoor cameras in room corners for the widest view
  • Avoid pointing directly at bright windows or lights to prevent glare
  • If drilling isn’t possible, shelves and high ledges offer flexible placement
  • For night vision, ensure cameras aren’t facing glass doors to reduce reflections
  • Check Wi-Fi coverage, weak signal leads to delays and blurred recordings

