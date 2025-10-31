Experts advise placing your home security cameras in these 6 key spots

Most people install their security cameras by guesswork. One above the door, one near the gate, and hope for the best. But that approach leaves blind spots that intruders can easily take advantage of. Modern cameras can send AI alerts when your kids reach home, record package thefts in seconds and spotlight suspicious activity.

But even a smart camera would fail to detect that if the view is wrong. So, experts have found the exact zones where cameras work hardest for you.

1. Main entrance The front door is the most common entry point for both welcome guests and unwelcome intruders. A camera here captures everything, including package drop-offs, daily visitors, and anyone attempting to tamper with the entrance. Video doorbells are especially effective because they capture a person’s face from up close, offer motion alerts before someone even rings the bell, and allow real-time communication if you’re away from home. Adding a secondary camera angled toward the porch or front yard can improve visibility and detect anyone lingering around the property.

2. Back and side doors or other hidden entry points Side entrances are often out of public view, which makes them ideal for someone trying to enter quietly. If your home has sliding doors, a basement access point or a frequently used back door, a camera here helps you monitor who is using these areas. Motion-activated lighting or cameras with built-in lights provide added visibility at night and can deter someone from approaching.

3. Garage and driveway Garages contain valuable tools, vehicles and storage items, all tempting targets. Position a camera so it can see the garage door as well as anyone walking toward your car or main entrance. If your garage is connected to the house, this also adds another watch point on a secondary entry. For long driveways or gated properties, a camera facing the entrance can give early alerts when someone steps or drives onto your land.

4. Overlooking the yard or small garden Monitoring the yard ensures nobody can scope out the property unnoticed. Cameras with a wide field of view are ideal here; they help you keep track of movement near the fence line, sheds, garden gates or kids’ play areas. You’ll also get useful alerts for pets, wildlife and unexpected visitors approaching the house from less obvious directions.

5. Common indoor spaces that don’t invade privacy Indoor cameras shouldn’t intrude on personal privacy, so avoid bedrooms and bathrooms. Instead, place them in shared spaces like the living room or kitchen. These areas usually have clear visibility of any ground-floor windows or back entries, making it easier to detect a break-in. Plus, you get a convenient way to check if kids reached home safely, whether pets are behaving or if household staff are working responsibly.

6. Hallways and staircases Even if someone enters through a room without a camera, they will likely pass through a central hallway or staircase. Placing a camera here creates a final safety layer that records movement deeper inside the house. This helps you track intruders moving between rooms and ensures crucial footage isn’t lost.