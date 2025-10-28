Experts warn about 7 air fryer mistakes most beginners make without realising

Many of us get frustrated when our air fryer produces soggy fries or unevenly cooked chicken, especially when we are new to using the device. And usually, we blame the appliance for it, assuming it is poorly designed. But here is the slightly uncomfortable truth: most air fryers are perfectly capable. It is our cooking behaviour, the shortcuts and the impatience that quietly sabotages results.

Most first-time users struggle because no one tells them the small habits that matter. They tend to overload the basket, skip preheating, use extra oil, or forget to shake the food midway. Air fryers rely on airflow, spacing, and steady heat to crisp properly.

Here are the common mistakes you must avoid while using an air fryer as a beginner.

1. Choosing the wrong size Before you even hit “Add to Cart,” think about capacity. A tiny 2-litre basket might work for solo meals but are not useful for families because you’ll need multiple rounds. On the other hand, huge models take up precious counter space and can dry food out if the chamber stays too empty. Measure your kitchen surface and consider how many portions you cook regularly. The right size prevents half-cooked cravings and overcrowding nightmares.

2. Skipping useful accessories A few simple air fryer tools could make the experience smoother. Heat-resistant tongs let you flip properly, silicone liners keep baskets cleaner, and a basic instant thermometer prevents undercooked meat anxiety. If you love wedges or fries, a vegetable chopper gives you consistent cuts, helping everything crisp evenly.

3. Ignoring the mid-cook shuffle Air fryers rely on circulating hot air. When food sits in one place too long, some surfaces brown perfectly, while others look pale and sad. Giving the basket a shake halfway through or flipping larger items ensures gold-standard crunch. Vegetables, nuggets and paneer cubes especially benefit from this mid-way movement.

4. Stuffing the basket to save time We’ve all been guilty of trying to cook too much in one go. But stacking food blocks airflow and leads to undercooked patches. If you need more room, consider metal racks or simply cook in two quick batches.

5. Copy-pasting oven settings If you’re treating your air fryer like a mini oven, stop right there! Air fryers are like turbo heaters. So, recipes meant for traditional ovens usually need small adjustments. Dropping the temperature slightly and shaving off a few minutes helps prevent dryness. When experimenting, start with less time and add more if needed.

6. Forgetting to clean the top heating element Most people only wash the basket and tray, leaving the area above the coil ignored. Over time, crumbs and grease here can smoke, spoil flavours, and affect heat distribution. Once cooled, gently wipe the upper section.

7. Using too much or very less oil Yes, air fryers use less oil, but “less” doesn’t mean “none.” Vegetables, cutlets and chicken often crisp better with a light mist. However, soaking them in oil defeats the purpose and can create smoke. A simple sprayer helps coat food evenly without overdoing it.

