Explore the 10 shortlisted offers on the best air fryers from top brands and enjoy healthy snacking at home

Healthy cooking has never been easier thanks to the latest deals on the best air fryers from top brands. Air fryers combine convenience and nutrition, allowing you to enjoy crispy, golden dishes without excess oil. Amazon has curated a list of ten shortlisted offers that include budget-friendly and premium options, catering to every kitchen. These appliances are perfect for frying, baking, grilling, and roasting, making meal preparation faster and more efficient. Advanced features such as adjustable temperature controls, multiple cooking modes, and non-stick baskets ensure consistent results every time.



The shortlisted offers provide an ideal opportunity to invest in a high-quality air fryer, bringing both health and efficiency into everyday meal preparation. Enjoy delicious snacks and full meals without the hassle or extra calories.

Healthy and flavourful food is easy to prepare using the Philips HD9252/90 Airfryer. Its patented RapidAir technology ensures even cooking while reducing oil by up to 90%. The appliance supports frying, baking, grilling, roasting, and reheating, making it versatile for everyday use. A digital touch panel with seven preset menus simplifies control, and the dishwasher-safe basket makes cleaning convenient. Stylish and compact, it’s ideal for modern kitchens that demand both health and efficiency.

Specifications Capacity 4.1 litres Power 1400W Colour Black Features RapidAir Technology, 7 preset menus

Big family portions are no hassle when the KENT 6.5L Air Fryer takes charge of your meals. Using 1600W power and 360° hot air circulation, it reduces oil by up to 80% while ensuring crisp, golden textures. Its eight preset menus, digital display, and glass window allow easy monitoring and operation. Designed for grilling, baking, frying, or roasting, it makes healthy meals quick without compromising flavour or crunch.

Specifications Capacity 6.5 litres Power 1600W Colour Black Features 8 preset menus, Glass window, Touch control panel

Smart cooking meets healthy eating in the Philips HD9200/90 Airfryer. Using RapidAir technology, it reduces fat by up to 90% while still delivering crunchy, delicious food. Adjustable temperature (80°C to 200°C) and a 60-minute timer provide flexibility, while the durable basket ensures easy cleaning. Whether making fries, roast chicken, or cakes, this air fryer is versatile enough to cover daily meals and festive cooking.

Specifications Capacity 4.1 litres Power 1400W Colour Black Features RapidAir Technology, 60-min timer

The KENT Classic Hot Air Fryer offers a healthier alternative to deep frying by using 80% less oil. Its 1300W motor heats food rapidly while maintaining crisp exteriors and tender insides. The temperature knob ranges from 0°C to 200°C, allowing control for different recipes. Compact yet efficient, it serves 3–4 people at once and shuts off automatically after cooking, making it a reliable everyday partner.

Specifications Capacity 4 litres Power 1300W Colour Black Features Temperature knob, Auto cut-off, Multi-use functions

Cooking healthier meals is simple with the AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer. Equipped with 7 preset programmes, it prepares fries, chicken, fish, steak, and more at the touch of a button. Its 1400W power ensures faster cooking, while 360° hot air circulation delivers even crispiness using 90% less oil. The digital display with timer and temperature settings, plus a reheat and keep-warm option, ensures food stays fresh and tasty.

Specifications Capacity 4.1 litres Power 1400W Colour Black Features RapidAir Technology, 60-min timer

Compact, powerful, and modern, the INALSA NutriFry 3.5L offers digital convenience in everyday cooking. Its patented Air Crisp Technology allows even frying with little to no oil. Eight preset menus simplify cooking, while the timer and temperature control provide precision. A buzzer signals when food is ready, and its dishwasher-safe basket makes cleanup effortless. Lightweight yet sturdy, this air fryer is perfect for healthy and quick recipes.

Specifications Capacity 3.5 litres Power 1400W Colour Black Features Air Crisp Technology, 8 preset menus

Versatility defines the KENT Digital Air Fryer Oven, boasting 12L capacity and 1700W power for baking, roasting, grilling, dehydrating, and rotisserie. Ten preset menus make meals effortless, while rapid air circulation cooks evenly with less oil. Its touch panel, drop-down glass window, and built-in light enhance convenience. Replacing multiple appliances, it comes with all necessary accessories, making it a multifunctional kitchen powerhouse.

Specifications Capacity 12 litres Power 1700W Colour Stainless Steel Features 10 preset menus, Dehydration & Rotisserie, Glass window

Balancing performance and simplicity, the iBELL AEROFRY420DM is a 1500W air fryer with multiple cooking options. From fries to steaks, its adjustable temperature control ensures precision. Dishwasher-safe parts and non-stick coating keep maintenance stress-free, while the compact design is ideal for kitchens with limited space. Offering consistent results every time, it’s a great choice for hassle-free healthy cooking.

Specifications Capacity 4.2 litres Power 1500W Colour Black Features Adjustable temperature control, Multiple presets

Innovative in design, the Libra 4.5L Air Fryer uses a transparent glass bowl for toxin-free cooking and visibility while food is prepared. Its eight preset programmes cover a variety of dishes, while 1450W power ensures fast heating and even results. Large enough for families of 3–5, this fryer supports oil-free, healthier meals without losing taste or crunch. Cleanup is easy with dishwasher-safe parts.

Specifications Capacity 4.5 litres Power 1450W Colour Black Features Glass bowl, 8 preset menus, LED display

The Nutricook Steami X combines steam and air frying in a spacious 24L design, creating healthier and tastier meals. This 11-in-1 appliance replaces multiple devices, featuring convection, rotisserie, dehydration, and crisping functions. Rapid Air Technology and 360° heat circulation ensure perfect textures, while the sleek digital display enhances usability. Easy-to-clean parts, auto shut-off, and a 2-year warranty make it a reliable long-term kitchen investment.

Specifications Capacity 24 litres Power 1600W Colour Black Features 11-in-1 functions, 8 presets, Steam + Air Fry combo

Similar articles for you: Best alternatives to Philips air fryers: Explore the top 10 options with affordable price tags and advanced features

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.