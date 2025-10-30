External hard drives remain the safest bet for truly irreplaceable files: Here’s why you shouldn’t rely only on cloud

It’s easy to trust the cloud with everything these days, be it photos, work documents, even the odd scan of an old school certificate. Why wouldn’t you? The promise is simple - upload your files to the cloud and access them anywhere, anytime. But should we treat cloud storage as the only safe place for what matters most? Many stay cautious, still favouring an old-fashioned external hard drive as the bedrock of their backup routine, and for good reason.

Convenience isn’t control Cloud storage feels effortless. If you use Google Drive, iCloud, or Dropbox, your files are just a password away. This convenience, though, can create a false sense of security. Several high-profile outages and data breaches have shown that even big tech brands aren’t invincible. Servers sometimes go down, and while most companies pledge robust protection, your digital life is ultimately in someone else’s hands. That feeling of control vanishes the moment access issues crop up, or if you’re ever suddenly locked out of your account.

By contrast, a physical backup at home doesn’t rely on corporate policies or internet connections. Power up your external hard drive, and your files are right where you left them unchanged and unmonitored. For those storing years of irreplaceable family photos or vital work archives, that physical certainty is deeply reassuring.

Security and speed on your terms Concerns around privacy and cyber threats are at an all-time high. Even with encryption, trusting personal or sensitive files to external servers means relying on someone else’s security practices. Local backups, when handled with care (like storing your hard drive somewhere safe and even using a second drive for redundancy), stay off the public grid entirely.