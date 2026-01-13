Exynos 2700 leak promises Galaxy S27 will crush Snapdragon flagships in 2027

Samsung is yet to release the Galaxy S26 series in a few weeks, and we are already starting to get leaks for the Galaxy S27. The latest leak is about the Exynos 2700 chipset, which is going to be released in 2027 with Galaxy S27 series devices. Leak highlights a leak to Samsung’s refined SF2P 2nm manufacturing node, which is an upgrade from Exynos 2600’s SF2 process. It promises 12% better performance and a whopping 25% reduction in power consumption.

It got prime cores cloaked up to an impressive 4.2 Ghz versus the 2600’s 3.8 GHz max. An innovative copper Heat Path Block in FOWLP SbS packaging sits DRAM right next to the die for unmatched cooling efficiency across both components.

Building on that foundation, the next-generation Xclipse GPU gets a major refresh, fueled by LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5.0 storage that doubles data transfer speeds for up to 40% overall performance gains. Geekbench estimates paint a thrilling picture around 4,800 in single core and 15,000 in multi core scores.

That obliterates the Exynos 2600's leaked 3,309 single-core and 11,256 multi-core results while topping Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 3 benchmarks of 3,493/10,692 from the OnePlus 15. For context, the S26's Exynos 2600 faced regional limits, appearing mainly in South Korean models due to mixed yields on its 2nm node, forcing global reliance on Snapdragon elsewhere.

This potential 40% single core surge and 30% multi core improvement signals Samsung's bold push for chipset independence after years of Qualcomm dominance. Imagine buttery smooth gaming marathons, rapid AI workloads, and relentless multitasking without thermal throttling, tailor-made for power-hungry Galaxy S27 users worldwide. S26 rumours underscored Samsung's uneven Exynos track record, with the 2600 trailing Snapdragon in efficiency despite raw power, but 2700's SF2P tweaks and packaging innovations hint at a turnaround.​

