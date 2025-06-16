Facing long internet outage? Here’s how Android can help keep your entire home network connected

Waking up to a world without the internet can be a rude shock, especially when so much of daily life - from smart home devices to streaming and work - relies on a steady connection. When broadband goes down and repair timelines stretch into weeks, most people scramble for alternatives that don’t involve reconfiguring every device in the house or burning through limited mobile data.

Ethernet tethering: The overlooked Android lifesaver One feature that remains surprisingly under the radar is Ethernet tethering on Android phones. Introduced with Android 11, Ethernet tethering allows users to share a phone’s mobile internet connection directly through a wired Ethernet port. For households that rely on a central router or mesh Wi-Fi system, this can be a game changer: simply connect the phone to the network’s router or hub using a USB-C-to-Ethernet adapter, enable Ethernet tethering in the phone’s settings, and suddenly, the entire home network is back online - no need to individually reconnect every smart device or change Wi-Fi settings.

This approach is especially useful when a home’s router and mesh system remain operational but are starved of internet due to an ISP issue. Devices like video doorbells, smart speakers, and connected appliances can continue to function as normal, provided the router receives an internet signal from the tethered phone.

Practical tips and pitfalls Setting up Ethernet tethering isn’t entirely plug-and-play. The option is found under the “Hotspot and tethering” section in Android’s network settings, rather than the more obvious USB preferences. Once enabled, the phone essentially acts as a mobile hotspot for the entire wired network. However, there are practical considerations: Ethernet tethering is power-intensive and can quickly drain a phone’s battery. Using a USB-C hub with pass-through charging is recommended to keep the phone powered during extended use. Wireless charging is an option, though less efficient, and Android’s battery protection features may occasionally pause charging, requiring periodic checks.

While not a permanent replacement for broadband, Ethernet tethering is a clever workaround for prolonged outages, especially when waiting for infrastructure repairs that can take weeks. It avoids the hassle of reconfiguring every device or investing in new hardware like mobile hotspots, provided there’s a spare phone and the right cables on hand.

