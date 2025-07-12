Fancy a new TV? Get up to 65% off on best TVs during Amazon Prime Day sale 2025: Top brands include Sony, LG, Samsung

Looking for a new TV? Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 is the perfect time to make that purchase. With discounts reaching up to 65% on leading brands like Sony, LG, and Samsung, there’s no shortage of options to suit every budget and preference. Beyond the price cuts, the sale offers additional benefits such as instant bank discounts, extended warranties, and easy exchange offers, making it easier to get the best value. Whether it’s a compact model or a large screen, you’ll find a TV that fits your space and viewing habits.

Our Picks Product Rating Price Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black) View Details ₹55,990 Get This Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30B (Black) View Details ₹96,990 Get This Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black) View Details Get Price Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black) View Details ₹73,990 Get This Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black) View Details ₹74,990 Get This View More

Plus, professional installation services are available, so you can start enjoying your new TV hassle-free. This sale is designed to bring premium home entertainment within reach, combining great deals with convenience and choice. Don’t miss out on upgrading your viewing experience during this limited-time event.

Sony TVs at up to 50% off during Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 Sony TVs are available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2025, making it an excellent time to upgrade your home entertainment. Notable deals include the Sony Bravia 3 series, featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution, Google TV, and advanced HDR processing, now priced at ₹1,35,990. These discounts bring premium features within reach, perfect for movie lovers and gamers seeking sharp visuals and immersive sound - especially with Amazon sale prices.

Samsung TVs at up to 42% off during Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 Samsung TVs may be purchased at up to 42% off during Amazon Prime Day sale 2025, with additional bank discounts and exchange offers for extra savings. Shoppers can choose from a wide range of models, including the latest 4K and QLED options, and benefit from professional installation and extended warranty services, especially during the current Amazon sale.

LG TVs at up to 46% off during Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 LG TVs are attracting attention this Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 with discounts up to 46%. Whether you want a sleek 55-inch 4K model or a larger screen for immersive viewing, these deals bring cutting-edge features and smart technology within easy reach. With options like AI-powered sound and WebOS smart platforms, LG offers a blend of performance and convenience, making it a smart choice for upgrading your entertainment setup this Amazon sale season.

Xiaomi TVs at up to 56% off during Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 Xiaomi TVs are making waves this Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 with discounts reaching up to 56%. Known for offering impressive features at budget-friendly prices, Xiaomi’s range includes vibrant 4K displays and smart connectivity options. These deals provide an excellent opportunity to bring home a feature-packed TV without stretching your budget, perfect for those seeking value alongside modern technology in their home entertainment setup, especially during the Amazon sale.

TCL and VW TVs at up to 65% off during Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 TCL and VW TVs are stealing the spotlight this Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 with discounts up to 65%. Known for their impressive picture quality and smart features, these brands offer great value for money. Whether you’re upgrading to a large 4K screen or a sleek Full HD model, these deals make it easy to enjoy premium entertainment without breaking the bank. Don’t miss out on these standout offers during the Amazon sale.

More TVs at up to 65% during Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 During Amazon Prime Day sale 2025, TVs from Hisense, Haier, Black + Decker, Acer, and Vu are available at up to 65% off. This is a great opportunity to upgrade to a smart TV with the latest features, as these brands offer a mix of large 4K screens, robust connectivity, and value pricing. Shoppers can also benefit from instant bank discounts, exchange offers, and extended warranties on select models.

