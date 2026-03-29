Fearing LPG shortages? Check out these 6 microwaves with multiple cooking modes

LPG shortages and rising prices have started affecting everyday cooking routines in many households. Running out of gas in the middle of preparing a meal or waiting days for a refill can be frustrating and inconvenient. That’s where microwaves with multiple cooking modes come in as a practical solution.

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Modern microwave ovens are no longer limited to just reheating leftovers. With features like convection cooking, grilling, baking, and auto-cook menus, they can handle a wide variety of dishes with ease. Whether you want to prepare quick weekday meals or experiment with baking and roasting, these appliances offer flexibility and convenience.

For households looking to reduce their dependence on LPG or simply add a reliable backup, investing in a multi-function microwave can be a smart move. In this list, we explore some of the best options that can keep your kitchen running smoothly without interruptions.

BEST OVERALL MICROWAVE

If LPG shortages are disrupting your routine, this LG convection microwave is a dependable alternative for everyday cooking. With baking, grilling, reheating, and defrosting capabilities, it easily replaces multiple appliances. The 251 auto-cook menus, including Indian cuisine and tandoor-style dishes, make it especially useful for Indian households. Features like steam clean, stainless steel cavity, and health-focused menus add convenience and hygiene. Ideal for medium to large families, it simplifies cooking while reducing your reliance on gas.

Specifications Capacity 28 Litres Type Convection Microwave Oven Auto Cook Menus 251 Power Consumption 1950 W (Convection) Cavity Stainless Steel Reason to buy Wide range of auto-cook menus for Indian dishes Multi-function cooking reduces LPG dependency Reason to avoid Slightly bulky for small kitchens Learning curve for first-time users

Why is this a microwave a LPG alternative? It handles baking, grilling, reheating, and full meals, making it a versatile appliance that can significantly reduce your day-to-day dependence on LPG cooking.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the microwave oven is easy to use, feature-rich, and good value for money, with many appreciating its 251 auto-cook recipes and multiple cooking modes. Some praised its design and suitability for families, while others reported durability issues, missing manuals, and mixed long-term performance.

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Looking for a simple and budget-friendly alternative during LPG shortages? This IFB solo microwave is designed for quick, everyday cooking without complications. While it doesn’t offer baking or grilling, it excels at reheating, defrosting, and preparing easy meals like mug recipes and one-pot dishes. With 69 auto-cook menus, steam clean, and power-saving features, it’s perfect for busy households or beginners who want convenience without relying entirely on gas.

Specifications Capacity 24 Litres Type Solo Microwave Oven Auto Cook Menus 69 Power Output 900 W Power Levels 10 Reason to buy Easy to use, ideal for beginners Energy-efficient and budget-friendly Reason to avoid No baking or grilling functions Limited for complex cooking needs

Why is this microwave a good LPG alternative? It’s great for reheating, quick meals, and daily essentials, helping reduce LPG usage for basic cooking tasks, though it cannot fully replace gas for advanced cooking.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say this IFB microwave oven offers great value, easy controls, and a sleek, compact design ideal for small kitchens. Many praised even heating and smooth installation, while some reported noise, limited cooking scope, and occasional performance issues over time.

If you’re looking for a complete LPG alternative on a budget, this Glen OTG is a solid pick. It’s built for baking, grilling, roasting, and toasting, making it ideal for everyday cooking as well as experimenting with recipes. The rotisserie function is a standout, allowing you to cook evenly roasted dishes at home. With convection support and temperature control up to 230°C, it offers flexibility for small families and cooking enthusiasts.

Specifications Capacity 25 Litres Power 1700 W Heating Modes 6 Temperature Range 90°C – 230°C Special Feature Rotisserie with Convection Fan Reason to buy Great for baking, grilling, and roasting Budget-friendly with versatile cooking options Reason to avoid No auto-cook menus Requires manual monitoring

Why is this microwave a good LPG alternative? It can handle baking, roasting, and grilling efficiently, reducing the need for LPG, especially for oven-based cooking and non-daily meal preparations.

Dealing with LPG supply issues? This Samsung convection microwave is a strong all-rounder that can handle most of your cooking needs. From baking and grilling to reheating and fermenting curd, it brings versatility to your kitchen. The ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while features like dough proofing and auto-cook menus make everyday cooking simpler. Ideal for medium to large families, it’s a practical upgrade for reducing gas dependency.

Specifications Capacity 28 Litres Type Convection Microwave Oven Power Levels 6 Max Power Consumption 2900 W Cavity Ceramic Enamel Reason to buy Supports baking, grilling, and curd making Durable and easy-to-clean cavity with long warranty Reason to avoid Slightly higher power consumption Limited advanced auto-cook variety compared to some competitors

Why is this microwave a good LPG alternative? With baking, grilling, reheating, and fermentation features, it covers most daily cooking needs, helping reduce reliance on LPG while offering convenience and flexibility.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the Samsung 28L microwave offers good value and easy-to-use controls, making cooking simple for families. Some praised its features and quick heating, while others reported touch panel issues, inconsistent heating, and concerns about durability and product condition.

If you want a simple and affordable way to manage cooking during LPG shortages, this Samsung solo microwave is a practical choice. It’s designed for reheating, defrosting, and basic cooking, making everyday tasks quicker and easier. With 20 auto-cook menus, deodorization, and a durable ceramic enamel cavity, it offers convenience and hygiene. Ideal for small families or working professionals, it’s perfect for reducing gas usage for daily essentials.

Specifications Capacity 23 Litres Type Solo Microwave Oven Power Output 800 W Power Levels 6 Auto Cook Menus 20 Reason to buy Easy to use with useful auto-cook presets Durable, hygienic ceramic enamel cavity Reason to avoid No baking or grilling functions Limited for full meal preparation

Why is this microwave a good LPG alternative? It efficiently handles reheating, defrosting, and simple meals, helping cut down LPG usage for daily cooking, though it cannot fully replace gas for complex recipes.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the Samsung microwave is easy to use, looks stylish, and offers good value for basic cooking. Many praised its helpful features and guidance during installation, while others reported mixed durability, dim interior visibility, and inconvenience with settings resetting after power cuts.

If you want a simple and affordable way to manage cooking during LPG shortages, this Samsung solo microwave is a practical choice. It’s designed for reheating, defrosting, and basic cooking, making everyday tasks quicker and easier. With 20 auto-cook menus, deodorization, and a durable ceramic enamel cavity, it offers convenience and hygiene. Ideal for small families or working professionals, it’s perfect for reducing gas usage for daily essentials.

Specifications Capacity 23 Litres Type Solo Microwave Oven Power Output 800 W Power Levels 6 Auto Cook Menus 20 Reason to buy Easy to use with useful auto-cook presets Durable, hygienic ceramic enamel cavity Reason to avoid No baking or grilling functions Limited for full meal preparation

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers find this microwave oven to be of good quality, easy to use, and appreciate its compact size that's suitable for families of four. They consider it the best value for money and praise its stylish design. The heating efficiency receives mixed feedback - while some say it heats food well, others report issues with food not getting warm.

Why is this microwave a good LPG alternative? It efficiently handles reheating, defrosting, and simple meals, helping cut down LPG usage for daily cooking, though it cannot fully replace gas for complex recipes.

Top 3 features of the best microwaves with multiple cooking options

Microwaves with multiple cooking options Capacity Power Type LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV) 28 L 1950 W (Convection) Convection Microwave IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S) 24 L 900 W Solo Microwave Glen 25 L OTG (SA5025RC) 25 L 1700 W OTG (Oven Toaster Griller) Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave (MC28A5013AK/TL) 28 L 2900 W (Max) Convection Microwave Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven 25 L 900 W Solo Microwave Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave (MS23A3513AK/TL) 23 L 800 W Solo Microwave

Can a microwave really replace LPG cooking completely? Not entirely, but a convection microwave or OTG can handle a large part of your daily cooking. From reheating and defrosting to baking, grilling, and even preparing full meals, these appliances reduce your dependence on LPG. However, for traditional cooking like deep frying or pressure cooking, LPG may still be needed in most households.

What type of microwave is best for multiple cooking needs? Convection microwaves are the best choice if you want versatility. They support baking, grilling, reheating, and cooking, making them ideal for diverse recipes. OTGs are also great for baking and grilling but require more manual control. Solo microwaves are suitable only for basic tasks like reheating and defrosting, not complete cooking.

Is it difficult to use multi-function microwaves for beginners? Not really. Most modern microwaves come with auto-cook menus, preset modes, and easy touch controls that simplify the process. While there may be a slight learning curve initially, users quickly get comfortable. Starting with basic functions like reheating or preset recipes helps build confidence before trying more advanced cooking modes.

Factors to consider before buying a microwave with multiple cooking options 1. Type of Microwave: Choose the right type—solo, grill, convection, or OTG. Convection microwaves are most versatile, handling baking, grilling, reheating, and cooking in one appliance.

2. Capacity: Pick capacity based on your household size. Smaller families can opt for 20–25L, while larger families should consider 28L or more for better cooking convenience.

3. Power & Performance: Higher wattage ensures faster and more even cooking. Convection microwaves with higher power are better suited for baking, grilling, and handling complex cooking tasks efficiently.

4. Cooking Modes & Auto Menus: Look for multiple cooking modes and auto-cook menus. These features simplify cooking, especially for beginners, by offering preset options for popular dishes without manual adjustments.

5. Build Quality & Features: Durable cavities like stainless steel or ceramic enamel improve hygiene and longevity. Extra features like steam clean, child lock, and deodorization enhance convenience and safety.

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