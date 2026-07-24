Fed up with charging every day? Best earbuds with long battery life for work, travel and workouts

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Constantly charging your wireless earbuds can become frustrating, especially if you use them for work calls, long commutes or workouts. While sound quality is important, battery life plays an equally big role in delivering a hassle free listening experience throughout the day.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallJBL Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Turquoise)View Details
₹4,999
Sony WF-C710NSA | Dual Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds | AI Call Quality | 40Hrs Battery W/O ANC | 30Hrs Battery with ANC - BlackView Details
₹7,790
Unlock Personalized
₹834x 6 months₹4,999
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
OnePlus Buds 4 TWS Earbuds with Upto 55dB Real-time ANC, Adaptive Mode, Dual Drivers and DACs, 3D Audio, Upto 45hrs Music Playback, Dual-Device connectivity, 47ms Low Latency, Storm GrayView Details
Long playback timerealme Buds Air 7 Pro with Ai Live Translation,11mm+6mm Dual-dac Driver,48 Hrs Playtime,53 dB ANC,LHDC,45Ms Low Latency,360° Spatial Audio,IP55 Dust & Water Resistant,BT 5.4(Glory Beige)View Details
Soundcore Of Anker P20I Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.3, 10Mm Big Bass Drivers, 30 Hours Playtime, Ipx5 Water Resistant, 2 Microphones For Calling With Ai Enhancement, Custom Eq Via App - In EarView Details
₹5,645
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Thankfully, many modern earbuds now offer extended playback on a single charge, with the charging case providing several additional top ups. Some even combine long battery life with active noise cancellation, clear calling and comfortable designs. To help you choose the right pair, we have shortlisted the best earbuds with long battery life that offer dependable performance and excellent value.
JBL Tune Beam 2 is a feature-packed pair of true wireless earbuds designed for everyday listening and long battery life. It offers Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient features, JBL Spatial Sound, and Personi-Fi 3.0 for personalised audio. The six-microphone setup improves call clarity, while Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable connectivity. With up to 48 hours of combined playback and an IP54 rating, these earbuds are suitable for commuting, workouts, and daily use. Buyers also appreciate the comfortable in-ear fit.
Excellent customisation through JBL Headphones app
Clear voice calls with six microphones
No wireless charging
Bass may feel strong for neutral listeners
Buyers appreciate the balanced sound, long battery life, and effective ANC. Some, however, feel the touch controls can occasionally register accidental inputs.
You should choose this product because it combines excellent battery life, customisable sound, reliable noise cancellation, and impressive call quality for everyday listening.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Sony WF-C710N is a premium mid-range true wireless earbud offering Dual Noise Cancellation and AI-powered call enhancement. The compact earbuds deliver balanced sound with support for DSEE audio enhancement and custom EQ through the Sony Sound Connect app. Battery life reaches up to 40 hours without ANC or 30 hours with ANC enabled. Multipoint connectivity, IPX4 water resistance, and comfortable ergonomics make these earbuds suitable for work, travel, and fitness enthusiasts alike.
Natural and balanced Sony sound
Reliable AI-assisted call quality
No wireless charging
IPX4 protection is basic
Buyers praise the comfortable fit, natural sound quality, and reliable ANC. Some feel the charging case could have offered a slightly larger battery.
You should choose this product because it offers dependable ANC, excellent sound tuning, AI call enhancement, and impressive battery life in a compact design.
OnePlus Buds 4 combines flagship features with long battery life and powerful audio performance. Equipped with dual drivers, dual DACs, and up to 55dB real-time active noise cancellation, these earbuds deliver rich, detailed sound. Features such as adaptive ANC, 3D Audio, dual-device connectivity, and ultra-low latency improve both entertainment and gaming. With up to 45 hours of total playback and fast charging support, they offer a complete premium wireless listening experience.
Powerful dual-driver sound quality
Excellent adaptive ANC performance
No wireless charging
Spatial Audio support depends on content
Buyers appreciate the strong bass, effective ANC, and comfortable fit. Some mention the touch controls require a little time to get used to.
You should choose this product because it delivers flagship-level sound, class-leading ANC, and excellent battery life at a competitive price.
realme Buds Air 7 Pro focuses on smart features alongside premium audio quality. It features dual drivers, up to 53dB active noise cancellation, AI Live Translation, LHDC codec support, and 360-degree Spatial Audio. Bluetooth 5.4 ensures stable connectivity while the IP55 rating improves durability during workouts. Offering up to 48 hours of playback and low-latency gaming mode, these earbuds are suitable for entertainment, travel, and productivity alike.
AI Live Translation is genuinely useful
Excellent codec and audio support
LHDC requires compatible phones
Premium features need realme Link app
Buyers appreciate the audio quality, effective ANC, and premium feature set. Some feel advanced features work best with compatible smartphones.
You should choose this product because it offers flagship-level features including AI translation, powerful ANC, dual drivers, and long-lasting battery life.
The soundcore P20i by Anker is built for users who prioritise battery life and noise cancellation. Adaptive ANC automatically adjusts to surrounding noise, while BassUp technology delivers deep low frequencies. The earbuds provide up to 30 hours of combined playback and support wireless charging. A unique charging case doubles as a phone stand, adding everyday convenience. With Bluetooth 5.3, IPX5 protection, and app-based EQ customisation, these earbuds deliver excellent overall value.
Outstanding battery life
Wireless charging and phone stand case
Bulky charging case
No high-resolution codec support
Buyers praise the exceptional battery life, strong bass, and useful charging case design. Some mention the case feels larger than competing earbuds.
You should choose this product because it offers industry-leading battery life, adaptive noise cancellation, wireless charging, and excellent value for money.
|Earbuds
|Battery Life
|ANC
|Water Resistance
|JBL Tune Beam 2
|Up to 48 hrs
|Adaptive ANC
|IP54
|Sony WF-C710N
|Up to 40 hrs
|Dual ANC
|IPX4
|OnePlus Buds 4
|Up to 45 hrs
|Up to 55dB ANC
|IP55
|realme Buds Air 7 Pro
|Up to 48 hrs
|Up to 53dB ANC
|IP55
|soundcore P40i
|Up to 60 hrs
|Adaptive ANC
|IPX5
I have been covering consumer audio products and reviewing gadgets for several years, comparing earbuds across different price segments and use cases. For this buying guide, I evaluated true wireless earbuds based on sound quality, battery life, comfort, call quality, ANC performance, connectivity, and value for money, while also analysing Amazon customer reviews to shortlist the best options for different budgets.
After weeks of living with 12 wireless earbuds, these 5 were the ones I kept coming back to.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more
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