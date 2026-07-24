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Fed up with charging every day? Best earbuds with long battery life for work, travel and workouts

Looking for earbuds that last longer between charges? Here are the best options with impressive battery life, great sound and reliable performance.

Published24 Jul 2026, 07:09 PM IST
Long lasting earbuds make listening more convenient.
Long lasting earbuds make listening more convenient.

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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Constantly charging your wireless earbuds can become frustrating, especially if you use them for work calls, long commutes or workouts. While sound quality is important, battery life plays an equally big role in delivering a hassle free listening experience throughout the day.

Our Picks

Best overall

Long playback time

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Best overall

JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Turquoise)View Details...

₹4,999

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Sony WF-C710NSA | Dual Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds | AI Call Quality | 40Hrs Battery W/O ANC | 30Hrs Battery with ANC - BlackView Details...

₹7,790

...
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₹834x 6 months₹4,999
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OnePlus Buds 4 TWS Earbuds with Upto 55dB Real-time ANC, Adaptive Mode, Dual Drivers and DACs, 3D Audio, Upto 45hrs Music Playback, Dual-Device connectivity, 47ms Low Latency, Storm GrayView Details...

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Long playback time

realme Buds Air 7 Pro with Ai Live Translation,11mm+6mm Dual-dac Driver,48 Hrs Playtime,53 dB ANC,LHDC,45Ms Low Latency,360° Spatial Audio,IP55 Dust & Water Resistant,BT 5.4(Glory Beige)View Details...

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Soundcore Of Anker P20I Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.3, 10Mm Big Bass Drivers, 30 Hours Playtime, Ipx5 Water Resistant, 2 Microphones For Calling With Ai Enhancement, Custom Eq Via App - In EarView Details...

₹5,645

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Thankfully, many modern earbuds now offer extended playback on a single charge, with the charging case providing several additional top ups. Some even combine long battery life with active noise cancellation, clear calling and comfortable designs. To help you choose the right pair, we have shortlisted the best earbuds with long battery life that offer dependable performance and excellent value.

JBL Tune Beam 2 is a feature-packed pair of true wireless earbuds designed for everyday listening and long battery life. It offers Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient features, JBL Spatial Sound, and Personi-Fi 3.0 for personalised audio. The six-microphone setup improves call clarity, while Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable connectivity. With up to 48 hours of combined playback and an IP54 rating, these earbuds are suitable for commuting, workouts, and daily use. Buyers also appreciate the comfortable in-ear fit.

Specifications

Driver
10mm Dynamic Drivers
Battery Life
Up to 48 hours (ANC off)
Noise Cancellation
Adaptive ANC with Smart Ambient
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, Dual Connect
Water Resistance
IP54

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent customisation through JBL Headphones app

...

Clear voice calls with six microphones

Reason to avoid

...

No wireless charging

...

Bass may feel strong for neutral listeners

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the balanced sound, long battery life, and effective ANC. Some, however, feel the touch controls can occasionally register accidental inputs.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines excellent battery life, customisable sound, reliable noise cancellation, and impressive call quality for everyday listening.

2. Sony WF-C710NSA | Dual Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds | AI Call Quality | 40Hrs Battery W/O ANC | 30Hrs Battery with ANC - Black

our principles

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Sony WF-C710N is a premium mid-range true wireless earbud offering Dual Noise Cancellation and AI-powered call enhancement. The compact earbuds deliver balanced sound with support for DSEE audio enhancement and custom EQ through the Sony Sound Connect app. Battery life reaches up to 40 hours without ANC or 30 hours with ANC enabled. Multipoint connectivity, IPX4 water resistance, and comfortable ergonomics make these earbuds suitable for work, travel, and fitness enthusiasts alike.

Specifications

Battery Life
Up to 40 hours
Noise Cancellation
Dual Noise Cancellation
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint
Water Resistance
IPX4
Audio Features
DSEE, Custom EQ

Reasons to buy

...

Natural and balanced Sony sound

...

Reliable AI-assisted call quality

Reason to avoid

...

No wireless charging

...

IPX4 protection is basic

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the comfortable fit, natural sound quality, and reliable ANC. Some feel the charging case could have offered a slightly larger battery.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers dependable ANC, excellent sound tuning, AI call enhancement, and impressive battery life in a compact design.

OnePlus Buds 4 combines flagship features with long battery life and powerful audio performance. Equipped with dual drivers, dual DACs, and up to 55dB real-time active noise cancellation, these earbuds deliver rich, detailed sound. Features such as adaptive ANC, 3D Audio, dual-device connectivity, and ultra-low latency improve both entertainment and gaming. With up to 45 hours of total playback and fast charging support, they offer a complete premium wireless listening experience.

Specifications

Battery Life
Up to 45 hours
Noise Cancellation
Up to 55dB ANC
Drivers
Dual Drivers with Dual DACs
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.4, Dual Device Pairing
Low Latency
47ms

Reasons to buy

...

Powerful dual-driver sound quality

...

Excellent adaptive ANC performance

Reason to avoid

...

No wireless charging

...

Spatial Audio support depends on content

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the strong bass, effective ANC, and comfortable fit. Some mention the touch controls require a little time to get used to.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers flagship-level sound, class-leading ANC, and excellent battery life at a competitive price.

realme Buds Air 7 Pro focuses on smart features alongside premium audio quality. It features dual drivers, up to 53dB active noise cancellation, AI Live Translation, LHDC codec support, and 360-degree Spatial Audio. Bluetooth 5.4 ensures stable connectivity while the IP55 rating improves durability during workouts. Offering up to 48 hours of playback and low-latency gaming mode, these earbuds are suitable for entertainment, travel, and productivity alike.

Specifications

Drivers
11mm + 6mm Dual Drivers
Battery Life
Up to 48 hours
Noise Cancellation
Up to 53dB ANC
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.4
Water Resistance
IP55

Reasons to buy

...

AI Live Translation is genuinely useful

...

Excellent codec and audio support

Reason to avoid

...

LHDC requires compatible phones

...

Premium features need realme Link app

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the audio quality, effective ANC, and premium feature set. Some feel advanced features work best with compatible smartphones.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers flagship-level features including AI translation, powerful ANC, dual drivers, and long-lasting battery life.

The soundcore P20i by Anker is built for users who prioritise battery life and noise cancellation. Adaptive ANC automatically adjusts to surrounding noise, while BassUp technology delivers deep low frequencies. The earbuds provide up to 30 hours of combined playback and support wireless charging. A unique charging case doubles as a phone stand, adding everyday convenience. With Bluetooth 5.3, IPX5 protection, and app-based EQ customisation, these earbuds deliver excellent overall value.

Specifications

Battery Life
Up to 60 hours
Noise Cancellation
Adaptive ANC
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3
Water Resistance
IPX5
Charging
Wireless Charging Supported

Reasons to buy

...

Outstanding battery life

...

Wireless charging and phone stand case

Reason to avoid

...

Bulky charging case

...

No high-resolution codec support

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the exceptional battery life, strong bass, and useful charging case design. Some mention the case feels larger than competing earbuds.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers industry-leading battery life, adaptive noise cancellation, wireless charging, and excellent value for money.

Factors to consider when buying earbuds with long battery life

  • Total battery life: Check both the playback time from the earbuds and the additional battery provided by the charging case.
  • Fast charging: Earbuds with quick charging can provide hours of playback after just a few minutes of charging.
  • Sound quality: Look for balanced audio with clear vocals, punchy bass and good overall detail.
  • Comfort and fit: A secure and lightweight fit ensures better comfort during long listening sessions.
  • Extra features: Consider features like active noise cancellation, multipoint connectivity and water resistance for added convenience.

Top 3 features of best earbuds

EarbudsBattery LifeANCWater Resistance
JBL Tune Beam 2Up to 48 hrsAdaptive ANCIP54
Sony WF-C710NUp to 40 hrsDual ANCIPX4
OnePlus Buds 4Up to 45 hrsUp to 55dB ANCIP55
realme Buds Air 7 ProUp to 48 hrsUp to 53dB ANCIP55
soundcore P40iUp to 60 hrsAdaptive ANCIPX5

The research and expertise

I have been covering consumer audio products and reviewing gadgets for several years, comparing earbuds across different price segments and use cases. For this buying guide, I evaluated true wireless earbuds based on sound quality, battery life, comfort, call quality, ANC performance, connectivity, and value for money, while also analysing Amazon customer reviews to shortlist the best options for different budgets.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesFed up with charging every day? Best earbuds with long battery life for work, travel and workouts
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FAQs
Anything above 30 hours of total playback with the charging case is considered very good.
Yes, enabling active noise cancellation usually reduces battery life compared to normal listening mode.
Yes, many budget and mid range earbuds now offer fast charging support.
Most modern true wireless earbuds support independent use of either earbud.
Not necessarily. Many earbuds now deliver both long battery life and excellent audio performance.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more

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