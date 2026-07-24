Fed up with charging every day? Best earbuds with long battery life for work, travel and workouts

Constantly charging your wireless earbuds can become frustrating, especially if you use them for work calls, long commutes or workouts. While sound quality is important, battery life plays an equally big role in delivering a hassle free listening experience throughout the day.

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Thankfully, many modern earbuds now offer extended playback on a single charge, with the charging case providing several additional top ups. Some even combine long battery life with active noise cancellation, clear calling and comfortable designs. To help you choose the right pair, we have shortlisted the best earbuds with long battery life that offer dependable performance and excellent value.

BEST OVERALL

JBL Tune Beam 2 is a feature-packed pair of true wireless earbuds designed for everyday listening and long battery life. It offers Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient features, JBL Spatial Sound, and Personi-Fi 3.0 for personalised audio. The six-microphone setup improves call clarity, while Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable connectivity. With up to 48 hours of combined playback and an IP54 rating, these earbuds are suitable for commuting, workouts, and daily use. Buyers also appreciate the comfortable in-ear fit.

Specifications Driver 10mm Dynamic Drivers Battery Life Up to 48 hours (ANC off) Noise Cancellation Adaptive ANC with Smart Ambient Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Dual Connect Water Resistance IP54 Reason to buy Excellent customisation through JBL Headphones app Clear voice calls with six microphones Reason to avoid No wireless charging Bass may feel strong for neutral listeners

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the balanced sound, long battery life, and effective ANC. Some, however, feel the touch controls can occasionally register accidental inputs.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it combines excellent battery life, customisable sound, reliable noise cancellation, and impressive call quality for everyday listening.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Sony WF-C710N is a premium mid-range true wireless earbud offering Dual Noise Cancellation and AI-powered call enhancement. The compact earbuds deliver balanced sound with support for DSEE audio enhancement and custom EQ through the Sony Sound Connect app. Battery life reaches up to 40 hours without ANC or 30 hours with ANC enabled. Multipoint connectivity, IPX4 water resistance, and comfortable ergonomics make these earbuds suitable for work, travel, and fitness enthusiasts alike.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 40 hours Noise Cancellation Dual Noise Cancellation Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint Water Resistance IPX4 Audio Features DSEE, Custom EQ Reason to buy Natural and balanced Sony sound Reliable AI-assisted call quality Reason to avoid No wireless charging IPX4 protection is basic

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the comfortable fit, natural sound quality, and reliable ANC. Some feel the charging case could have offered a slightly larger battery.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers dependable ANC, excellent sound tuning, AI call enhancement, and impressive battery life in a compact design.

OnePlus Buds 4 combines flagship features with long battery life and powerful audio performance. Equipped with dual drivers, dual DACs, and up to 55dB real-time active noise cancellation, these earbuds deliver rich, detailed sound. Features such as adaptive ANC, 3D Audio, dual-device connectivity, and ultra-low latency improve both entertainment and gaming. With up to 45 hours of total playback and fast charging support, they offer a complete premium wireless listening experience.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 45 hours Noise Cancellation Up to 55dB ANC Drivers Dual Drivers with Dual DACs Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, Dual Device Pairing Low Latency 47ms Reason to buy Powerful dual-driver sound quality Excellent adaptive ANC performance Reason to avoid No wireless charging Spatial Audio support depends on content

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the strong bass, effective ANC, and comfortable fit. Some mention the touch controls require a little time to get used to.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it delivers flagship-level sound, class-leading ANC, and excellent battery life at a competitive price.

LONG PLAYBACK TIME

realme Buds Air 7 Pro focuses on smart features alongside premium audio quality. It features dual drivers, up to 53dB active noise cancellation, AI Live Translation, LHDC codec support, and 360-degree Spatial Audio. Bluetooth 5.4 ensures stable connectivity while the IP55 rating improves durability during workouts. Offering up to 48 hours of playback and low-latency gaming mode, these earbuds are suitable for entertainment, travel, and productivity alike.

Specifications Drivers 11mm + 6mm Dual Drivers Battery Life Up to 48 hours Noise Cancellation Up to 53dB ANC Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 Water Resistance IP55 Reason to buy AI Live Translation is genuinely useful Excellent codec and audio support Reason to avoid LHDC requires compatible phones Premium features need realme Link app

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the audio quality, effective ANC, and premium feature set. Some feel advanced features work best with compatible smartphones.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers flagship-level features including AI translation, powerful ANC, dual drivers, and long-lasting battery life.

The soundcore P20i by Anker is built for users who prioritise battery life and noise cancellation. Adaptive ANC automatically adjusts to surrounding noise, while BassUp technology delivers deep low frequencies. The earbuds provide up to 30 hours of combined playback and support wireless charging. A unique charging case doubles as a phone stand, adding everyday convenience. With Bluetooth 5.3, IPX5 protection, and app-based EQ customisation, these earbuds deliver excellent overall value.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 60 hours Noise Cancellation Adaptive ANC Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Water Resistance IPX5 Charging Wireless Charging Supported Reason to buy Outstanding battery life Wireless charging and phone stand case Reason to avoid Bulky charging case No high-resolution codec support

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the exceptional battery life, strong bass, and useful charging case design. Some mention the case feels larger than competing earbuds.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers industry-leading battery life, adaptive noise cancellation, wireless charging, and excellent value for money.

Factors to consider when buying earbuds with long battery life Total battery life: Check both the playback time from the earbuds and the additional battery provided by the charging case.

Fast charging: Earbuds with quick charging can provide hours of playback after just a few minutes of charging.

Sound quality: Look for balanced audio with clear vocals, punchy bass and good overall detail.

Comfort and fit: A secure and lightweight fit ensures better comfort during long listening sessions.

Extra features: Consider features like active noise cancellation, multipoint connectivity and water resistance for added convenience. Top 3 features of best earbuds

Earbuds Battery Life ANC Water Resistance JBL Tune Beam 2 Up to 48 hrs Adaptive ANC IP54 Sony WF-C710N Up to 40 hrs Dual ANC IPX4 OnePlus Buds 4 Up to 45 hrs Up to 55dB ANC IP55 realme Buds Air 7 Pro Up to 48 hrs Up to 53dB ANC IP55 soundcore P40i Up to 60 hrs Adaptive ANC IPX5

The research and expertise I have been covering consumer audio products and reviewing gadgets for several years, comparing earbuds across different price segments and use cases. For this buying guide, I evaluated true wireless earbuds based on sound quality, battery life, comfort, call quality, ANC performance, connectivity, and value for money, while also analysing Amazon customer reviews to shortlist the best options for different budgets.

Similar articles for you After weeks of living with 12 wireless earbuds, these 5 were the ones I kept coming back to.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.