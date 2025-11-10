Fitbit Labs begins Pixel Watch 3 tests for early health alerts and a 180 day US hypertension study

Fitbit Labs has opened two experiments for a small group of Pixel Watch users in the United States. Selected users can track and log unusual health metrics, and that information goes to Google to shape how the features work before they reach everyone. A second test focuses on hypertension alerts and runs alongside the first. This push arrives as many users compare Pixel Watch with rivals and point to gaps in health features. Rather than switch on alerts that are not ready, Google is gathering real world data first and using it to tune thresholds, language, and follow ups.

Unusual Trend Detection is the first experiment. It watches for changes that fall outside your normal range and gives you a heads up when something looks off. When that happens, the app asks you to log symptoms and possible causes. It may also share simple rest and recovery tips and later let you know when your patterns return to normal. This is research, not a diagnosis, and it is meant to help Google learn which signals matter most.

The second experiment is the Hypertension Study. Google is recruiting up to 10,000 eligible participants in the US for 180 days to see whether everyday watch data can help flag signs linked to high blood pressure. The study is limited to Pixel Watch 3 for now and does not include Pixel Watch 4. A smaller group will complete a 24 hour cuff session so watch readings can be compared with clinical measurements, and that subgroup will receive a $25 gift card after returning the cuff.

Advertisement

Eligibility is limited to a small set of users, which means you need to be 22 or older, live in the US, use the Fitbit app in English, and have a Pixel Watch 3; to see if you can join, open the Fitbit app, tap You, look for Fitbit Labs, and if a study card appears, read the details, agree to research use of your data, and then enroll or add yourself to the waitlist.

While taking part, you may notice a small, temporary dip in battery life, but the watch should still last a full day of normal use; these studies do not provide medical advice or personalised reports, so if you feel unwell or see trends that worry you, treat the alerts as research signals and speak with a doctor for proper guidance.