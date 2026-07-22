Five common monsoon problems at home and the gadgets that can solve them

FAQs

Which gadget is the most useful to have during the monsoon?

A dehumidifier is one of the most useful gadgets for the rainy season as it helps reduce excess moisture indoors. Lower humidity can make your home feel more comfortable while helping minimise dampness and musty odours.

Does an air purifier remove humidity from a room?

No. An air purifier is designed to improve indoor air quality by filtering dust, pollen, mould spores and other airborne particles. If your main concern is excess moisture, a dehumidifier is the better choice.

Is a washer dryer worth buying for the monsoon?

If your clothes regularly take a long time to dry during the rainy season, a washer dryer can be a practical investment. It lets you wash and dry clothes in one appliance without depending on sunny weather.

Can a portable power station run home appliances during a power cut?

It depends on the capacity of the power station. Most models can comfortably power essentials such as Wi Fi routers, smartphones, laptops and LED lights, while higher capacity models can support larger appliances.

Do these gadgets help prevent damage caused by humidity?

They can help reduce the impact of high humidity but cannot completely prevent damage on their own. Using gadgets like a dehumidifier and air purifier, along with proper ventilation and regular cleaning, can help keep your home in better condition during the monsoon.