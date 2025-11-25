Subscribe

Five habits that help your refrigerator run better and last longer

A fridge quietly works every day, but a little care can help it last much longer. These five simple habits reduce breakdowns and cut electricity bills.

Extend the life of your fridge with these simple maintenance steps
Extend the life of your fridge with these simple maintenance steps

A refrigerator runs quietly in the background every day, which makes it easy to overlook until something goes wrong. With rising appliance costs and repair wait times stretching longer, extending the life of your fridge is more than just a smart move. Small, consistent habits can cut electricity use, prevent breakdowns and keep food fresh for longer. Here are five practical steps that can meaningfully extend the lifespan of your refrigerator.

Keep a consistent temperature

Your fridge works hardest when temperatures fluctuate. The ideal settings are 4°C for the refrigerator compartment and −18°C for the freezer. Running the appliance colder than needed wastes energy and forces the compressor to cycle more frequently.

Daily habits help maintain steady internal temperatures. Let cooked food cool to room temperature before storing, avoid repeatedly opening and closing the door and use a basic thermometer placed on the middle shelf to track accuracy. If your fridge is often half-empty, filling gaps with bottles of water helps stabilise temperature swings.

Clean the coils routinely

A surprising amount of dust builds up around the condenser coils—usually located at the back or beneath the fridge. When those coils are coated in lint or pet hair, heat cannot escape properly, and the appliance has to work harder.

A quick clean a couple of times a year prevents strain on the compressor. Unplug the fridge, gently pull it forward, and vacuum the coils using a soft brush attachment. A few minutes of cleaning can improve efficiency by a noticeable margin and reduce the risk of overheating.

Make space for airflow

Placement matters more than most people realise. A fridge pressed tightly against a wall or next to an oven will struggle to keep cool. Manufacturers generally recommend leaving around 10 cm of ventilation space on the sides and back.

If your kitchen layout is tight, spacers behind the fridge can prevent it from being pushed flush to the wall. Keeping the appliance away from direct sunlight or heat sources can also reduce energy use significantly, sometimes by as much as 15 to 20%.

Check door seals regularly

Door gaskets can dry out, crack or lose flexibility over time. When they stop sealing properly, cold air escapes and moisture enters, which leads to longer cooling cycles and rising energy use.

A quick test can reveal a weak seal: close a sheet of paper in the door and pull. If it slides out easily, the gasket may need cleaning or replacement. Warm water mixed with a little baking soda usually removes grime, while replacement seals are inexpensive and often easy to install without professional help.

Control frost and protect electronics

Even frost-free models can occasionally build up ice around fans or vents. If you see frost thicker than a few millimetres, switch the appliance off, allow it to defrost naturally, and wipe the interior dry.

Modern refrigerators also rely on control boards, which means power surges can cause expensive failures. A surge protector designed for large appliances is a small investment that protects sensitive components.

 
 
