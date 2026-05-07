Fix your TV’s weak audio in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 with JBL and boAt soundbars up to 80% off

If you have been thinking about upgrading your home audio setup, this might be the right moment. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 brings solid discounts on JBL and boAt soundbars, with offers going up to 80% off. From compact options for small rooms to powerful setups for immersive sound, there is plenty to explore. With limited-time pricing and added bank offers, these deals are expected to move quickly once the sale begins.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price JBL Cinema SB190 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel with Remote, Sound Mode for Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (380W) View Details ₹9,196 CHECK DETAILS JBL Cinema SB510, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer for Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel with Racetrack Drivers, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI ARC, BT & Optical Connectivity (200W) View Details ₹9,999 CHECK DETAILS JBL Newly Launched Cinema SB560, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth Connectivity (250W) View Details ₹14,999 CHECK DETAILS JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center channel for superior voice clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (440W) View Details GET PRICE JBL New Launch Bar 500 MK2, Dolby Atmos® Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 5.1 Channel, 3D Surround, Multibeam™, HDMI eARC with 4K Dolby Vision Pass-Through, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, One App, 750W View Details ₹49,999 CHECK DETAILS View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Bank Offers and Extra Savings in Amazon Sale 2026 Instant bank discounts: Get up to 10% off with select credit cards during Amazon Sale 2026, reducing the effective price instantly

No Cost EMI: Split payments into easy instalments, making higher-end JBL soundbars more manageable to buy

Exchange offers: Trade in old audio devices for additional savings during Amazon Sale

Cashback benefits: Amazon Pay card users can get extra cashback on top of sale prices JBL soundbar deals in Amazon Sale 2026

JBL Cinema SB190 is a 380W 2.1 channel soundbar featuring Dolby Atmos and a wireless subwoofer for deep, room-filling bass. Designed for immersive home entertainment, it enhances dialogue clarity with dedicated sound modes while maintaining cinematic surround effects. HDMI eARC ensures seamless connectivity with modern TVs, while Bluetooth supports wireless streaming. Buyers appreciate its powerful bass and clear vocals, though some note that surround effects are virtual rather than true multi-channel.

Specifications Output Power 380W Channel 2.1 Audio Tech Dolby Atmos Connectivity HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, Optical Subwoofer Wireless

2. JBL Cinema SB510, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer for Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel with Racetrack Drivers, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI ARC, BT & Optical Connectivity (200W) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

JBL Cinema SB510 is a compact 200W 3.1 channel soundbar featuring a built-in subwoofer and dedicated centre channel for clearer dialogue. Dolby Audio enhances movie and TV sound quality, while HDMI ARC allows easy single-cable setup. Its racetrack drivers deliver balanced output for small to medium rooms. Buyers like its compact design and voice clarity, though some report average bass depth and occasional sound tuning inconsistencies at higher volumes.

Specifications Output Power 200W Channel 3.1 Subwoofer Built-in Connectivity HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, Optical Audio Tech Dolby Audio

JBL Cinema SB560 delivers 250W output with a 3.1 channel setup and wireless subwoofer for deeper bass response. Dolby Audio enhances overall sound clarity, while the dedicated centre channel improves dialogue delivery in films and shows. HDMI eARC ensures better audio transmission quality, and Bluetooth enables wireless streaming. Buyers praise its balanced sound and voice clarity, although some mention inconsistent Bluetooth connectivity and average installation experiences in certain regions.

Specifications Output Power 250W Channel 3.1 Subwoofer Wireless Connectivity HDMI eARC, Bluetooth Audio Tech Dolby Audio

JBL Cinema SB590 is a 440W 3.1 channel soundbar featuring Dolby Atmos and a wireless subwoofer for enhanced cinematic sound. The dedicated centre channel improves dialogue clarity, while powerful output fills larger rooms effectively. HDMI eARC ensures high-quality audio transfer, and Bluetooth adds streaming flexibility. Buyers appreciate the loud output and immersive audio experience, though some note that bass control options are limited and setup can require careful positioning.

Specifications Output Power 440W Channel 3.1 Audio Tech Dolby Atmos Connectivity HDMI eARC, Bluetooth, Optical Subwoofer Wireless

JBL Bar 500 MK2 is a premium 750W 5.1 channel soundbar offering Dolby Atmos, Multibeam technology, and a wireless subwoofer for true cinematic immersion. It supports Wi-Fi streaming, Bluetooth, and HDMI eARC with Dolby Vision pass-through for seamless integration. Designed for large rooms, it delivers 3D surround sound with detailed audio separation. Buyers appreciate its premium build and immersive performance, though the price is higher compared to mid-range options.

Specifications Output Power 750W Channel 5.1 Audio Tech Dolby Atmos, Multibeam Connectivity HDMI eARC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Subwoofer Wireless

boAt soundbar offers in Amazon Sale 2026

boAt Aavante 2.1 1600D delivers 160W output with Dolby Audio and a wired subwoofer for enhanced bass performance. Designed for compact home setups, it offers multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth, AUX, USB, and HDMI ARC. Its EQ modes allow users to switch between music, movies, and news. Buyers appreciate its value pricing and decent bass output, though some mention average build quality and limited loudness in larger rooms.

Specifications Output Power 160W Channel 2.1 Audio Tech Dolby Audio Connectivity HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, USB, AUX Subwoofer Wired

boAt Aavante 2.2 1400 is a 140W soundbar featuring dual built-in subwoofers for improved bass output without external units. Its compact design fits easily under TVs, while Bluetooth and multiple ports ensure flexible connectivity. EQ modes help customise sound based on content. Buyers appreciate its clean design and ease of use, though bass depth is moderate compared to external subwoofer setups.

Specifications Output Power 140W Channel 2.2 Subwoofer Built-in dual Connectivity Bluetooth, AUX, USB EQ Modes Yes

boAt Aavante 2.1 2000D offers 200W output with Dolby Audio and a wired subwoofer for stronger bass performance. Designed for mid-sized rooms, it includes multiple connectivity options and EQ modes for customised sound profiles. Buyers appreciate its loud output and balanced performance for movies and music, though some mention average build quality and occasional distortion at maximum volume levels.

Specifications Output Power 200W Channel 2.1 Audio Tech Dolby Audio Connectivity Bluetooth, AUX, HDMI ARC Subwoofer Wired

boAt Aavante 5.2.4 Prime 6250DA is a powerful 625W Dolby Atmos soundbar featuring dual subwoofers and wireless rear satellites. It delivers immersive multi-dimensional surround sound suitable for large rooms. Bluetooth connectivity and multiple inputs enhance usability, while QR-based installation simplifies setup. Buyers appreciate its cinematic sound and strong bass, though some mention inconsistent connectivity and mixed voice clarity performance.

Specifications Output Power 625W Channel 5.2.4 Audio Tech Dolby Atmos Connectivity Bluetooth Subwoofer Dual + wireless satellites

boAt Aavante 2.2 800 is an 80W soundbar with dual built-in subwoofers designed for compact spaces. It features Bluetooth connectivity, multiple ports, EQ modes, and backlit touch controls for convenience. Its slim design fits easily in smaller setups, making it suitable for bedrooms or small living rooms. Buyers appreciate its affordability and ease of use, though overall output and bass depth are limited compared to higher-power models.

Specifications Output Power 80W Channel 2.2 Subwoofer Built-in dual Connectivity Bluetooth, AUX, USB Controls Touch + Remote

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