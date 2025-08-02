Flipkart Freedom Sale: Bag big discounts on TVs and projectors and upgrade your home entertainment

The Flipkart Freedom Sale is live, and it’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment setup. From smart TVs to portable projectors, top brands are now available at reduced prices across screen sizes and formats.

Looking for a 4K TV for binge-watching or a projector for big-screen movie nights? There are plenty of deals worth checking out. Act fast, these limited-time offers won’t stick around for long.

1. Samsung Crystal 4K Infinity Vision 138 cm (55 inch) The Samsung Crystal 4K Infinity Vision 2025 Edition packs solid specs into a sleek 55-inch frame. You get HDR10+, 4K upscaling, and Samsung’s PurColor tech for sharp visuals.

The Tizen platform is smooth, the remote has voice support, and Knox security adds peace of mind. Universal gestures and free content sweeten the deal. It’s a clean, modern TV that balances everyday ease with big-screen polish.

2. TOPPRO HY320 Mini 4K Portable Projector The TOPPRO HY320 Mini projector is a compact, wireless option for casual streaming and presentations. It supports 4K input, runs on Android 11, and features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

With 5000 lumens brightness and built-in auto keystone correction, it adjusts visuals on the fly. You also get a built-in speaker and remote control for quick setup. Lightweight and portable, it’s good for small rooms and on-the-go viewing.

3. Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B The Sony BRAVIA 2 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (K-65S25B) blends reliable performance with Sony’s signature picture processing. Powered by the 4K Processor X1, it delivers sharp visuals, natural colour, and smooth motion with support for HDR10 and HLG.

The 20W Open Baffle speaker setup with Dolby Audio gives decent room-filling sound. It runs on Google TV, has built-in Chromecast, and supports Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and Alexa. Great for everyday OTT use.

4. Livato HY300 Pro 4K Projector The Livato HY300 Pro is a portable projector supporting 4K playback with a native resolution of 720p and upscaling to 1080p. It features Android 11, built-in WiFi, Bluetooth, and Miracast for wireless screen mirroring. With a maximum brightness of 5000 lumens and a lamp life of up to 30,000 hours, it delivers clear visuals suitable for home entertainment.

Compact yet powerful, the projector includes a built-in speaker, remote controller, and one HDMI port for versatile connectivity. It supports projection distances up to 10 feet, making it ideal for small to medium-sized rooms.

5. LG AI TV UA8200 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart WebOS TV The LG AI TV UA8200 is a 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV from the 2025 Edition, powered by the advanced Alpha7 AI Processor 4K Gen8. It offers 4K Super Upscaling, AI Picture Pro, and 4K Expression Enhancer for enhanced clarity, color, and contrast.

Running on LG’s intuitive WebOS, the TV supports Chromecast built-in, voice-controlled AI Search with Microsoft Copilot, and is compatible with the New AI Magic Remote. Its smart features and powerful processor make it ideal for a future-ready home entertainment setup with smooth streaming and intelligent content recommendations

6. Egate Duster 10X (EGP531) Projector The Egate Duster 10X (EGP531) is a high-performance projector offering native 1080p resolution with support for 4K Ultra HDR, delivering sharp, vibrant visuals. With 1000 ISO lumens and 2100 Foot-Candles brightness, it ensures clear projection even in moderately lit rooms.

Designed for durability, it's 100% dust-proof and runs on Android TV, offering access to a wide range of streaming apps. With Bluetooth, Dual-Band WiFi 6, 2 HDMI ports with ARC, and 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, it provides powerful connectivity and smart functionality, all in a compact, portable form.

7. Xiaomi Mi X Series 50-inch (L50MA-AUIN) is an Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV The Xiaomi Mi X Series 50-inch (L50MA-AUIN) is an Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV offering vivid visuals with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Xiaomi’s Vivid Picture Engine. With a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a 60 Hz refresh rate, it ensures sharp, smooth visuals ideal for movies, sports, and streaming.

Audio is enhanced by Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X, delivering a rich 30W sound output. Running on Google TV, it provides seamless access to popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and JioCinema, making it a feature-packed entertainment hub for modern homes.

8. Projevox HY320 Mini 4K projector The Projevox HY320 Mini is a compact portable projector with 4K support and a native resolution of 1280x720 pixels, offering sharp visuals enhanced by a 5000-lumen LED lamp with a long 30,000-hour life. It features a unique 180° rotation design, making it flexible for different projection angles, and supports projection distances up to 15 feet.

Powered by Android 11 with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage, it includes WiFi, auto keystone correction, and a built-in speaker for convenience. With wireless connectivity, a remote controller, and 1 HDMI port, it’s ideal for casual home entertainment or portable media sharing.